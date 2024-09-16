Now that the new school year is in full swing, your kids are probably resuming their favorite afterschool programs and activities, or maybe deciding which new ones to try.

Academics are important, but enrichment comes in many forms. A child is often likely to discover hidden talents or new interests through afterschool activities, so it’s highly recommended that parents enroll their kids in a multitude of extracurricular programs like dance, music, theater, sports, etc. to see where they will shine! Now is the time to decide which programs best suit your child.

Here in New York, the options seem endless. Whether you live in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, or Queens borough of NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland, our comprehensive guide will help you narrow down the right one for your family.

In our 2024 Afterschool Program and Activities Guide you’ll find dozens of recommended afterschool programs and activities for your child, including top programs in your area, the many benefits of afterschool programs and activities and helpful tips finding the right programs for your child. Check it out below!