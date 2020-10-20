Quantcast
Greenpoint’s New Library and Environmental Education Center Opens, A Labor of Love and Community

While the library is in pick-up mode due to COVID, some seating spots are right in front. Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd.

Greenpoint’s New Library and Environmental Education Center Opens

In a sign that NYC is moving ahead, the long-awaited reopening of the Greenpoint Library in Brooklyn opened Tuesday (October 20th). The Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center (GEEC)  (107 Norman Avenue) is a well thought out and exquisitely designed community space that serves the neighborhood and the causes that help build a strong community. 

Designed by Marble Fairbanks, I was simply in awe of every part of this library. As a resident who has visited this library with my children as a Saturday ritual, the transformation is gorgeous and showcases its love for Brooklyn, the earth, and the patrons visiting this library. 

Now 15,00 square feet, the library is twice its size from the former and will serve as a space for education, activism, environment teachings, and yes, checking out books! 

For now, due to COVID, there is a grab-and-go lobby service allowed. If you wish to pick up, you can reserve your book and pick up, and take a glimpse at the space while you practice social distancing!

Here is what library patrons have to look forward to:

greenpoint library
The big kid’s tables come with plenty of space and charging outlets. Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

Special design touches are part of what makes this library exquisite. This cut-in will perfectly align with the light when the equinox comes in. Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

The kids’ area is spacious and with bookcases on level for the smallest of readers.  Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

The rug was custom made using illustrations by Mary Mattingly, which represent nature (and insects) in the Greenpoint area. Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

greenpoint library
The reading garden on the second floor. Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

This cistern on the second floor will capture rainwater and be used for lab experiments, and water the garden! Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

Custom-designed wallpaper greets you at the elevator. Photo: Donna Duarte-Ladd

 

greenpoint library
Teens will thrive in this space built specifically for them in mind. Fritzi Bodenheimer of BPL shares, “The teen room is special because over the last several decades, all over the country, libraries were built with adult spaces and kid spaces but not teen spaces. BPL is working hard to include special areas, just for teens, as we renovate and build, to be able to do homework or hang out with one another.”

 

