Greenpoint’s New Library and Environmental Education Center Opens

In a sign that NYC is moving ahead, the long-awaited reopening of the Greenpoint Library in Brooklyn opened Tuesday (October 20th). The Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center (GEEC) (107 Norman Avenue) is a well thought out and exquisitely designed community space that serves the neighborhood and the causes that help build a strong community.

Designed by Marble Fairbanks, I was simply in awe of every part of this library. As a resident who has visited this library with my children as a Saturday ritual, the transformation is gorgeous and showcases its love for Brooklyn, the earth, and the patrons visiting this library.

Now 15,00 square feet, the library is twice its size from the former and will serve as a space for education, activism, environment teachings, and yes, checking out books!

For now, due to COVID, there is a grab-and-go lobby service allowed. If you wish to pick up, you can reserve your book and pick up, and take a glimpse at the space while you practice social distancing!

