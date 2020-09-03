Fall Books for Kids: Your Go-To Roundup for All Reading Levels

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Looking to sneak in some extra fall reading in between remote and in-person classes? Maybe you want your kiddos to brush up on their reading skills? Well, we have the go-to fall reading list for you! We scoped out the latest in children’s books to round up new releases (and some throwbacks) for all reading levels, from early readers to young adults. We’re really loving some of the reads centered around diversity & inclusion, and we were sure to include a lot in our guide for fall reading. Browse our list and start reading with your kiddos!

Books are a great way to break up screen time. Looking for more ways? Check out our tools and tips for managing your kids’ screen time.