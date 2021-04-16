10 Best Green Toys and Family Products for Earth Day

Green Toys and Family Products for Earth Day

The Earth is our home and we should act as if it is Earth Day every day to protect and conserve our planet and its inhabitants. There is oh so much for Earthlings of all ages to learn about the importance of protecting our planet and products that help preserve it. These earth-friendly finds are a great place to start:

Psst…Looking for more eco-friendly ways to shop? Check out these 12 Best Sustainable Stores in New York City!

Celebrate Earth Day in comfort with Hanna Andersson’s Earth Day pajamas. Their cute and cozy pajamas with a recycling motif are perfect for Earth Day and every day! Parents will love that they are crafted in organic cotton knit combed for extra softness for better sleep and better play the next day! Kids will love the cozy and cute Earth Day-friendly designs from Recycling to Nature Nurture.

Green Toys makes Earth-friendly toys a must-have this Earth Day. Parents will love that their kids are playing with toys made from 100% recycled plastic right here in the USA. Kids will love all the fun and imaginative play. We especially love the Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Stacker that meets FDA standards for food contact and is dishwasher safe, making it safe for teething babies to put in their mouths.

Plant seeds with some extra fairy magic on your gardens this Earth Day with My Fairy Garden Light Treehouse. Parents will love the easy-to-follow guide that teaches children how to water and care for their seeds, while also helping them discover all the little things that help our environment through planting trees and caring for the nature surrounding us. Kids will love planting and then watching their seeds grow. They’ll also love that the light doubles as a calming night light, allowing little ones to watch their garden grow as they drift away to fairyland.

This Earth Day sport a fun, reusable tote that you will want to carry everywhere to show it off. Visit Designs that Donate to get your very own Rainbow THANK YOU THANK YOU TOTE (and other tote in this collection) that replaces the single-use plastic bags issued by convenience stores with a friendly reminder to reuse and recycle. Kids will love the fun designs and prints and parents will love that the designs are machine-embroidered on fabric made from 100% recycled materials, certified to meet the Global Recycling Standard.

Discover the world of eco-science this Earth Day with over 15 Earth-friendly science experiments in the Science4you Green Science Kit . Kids will love the experiments, like making a solar oven to roast marshmallows, and parents will love that this kit will launch their child’s science journey while reusing materials.

In celebration of Earth Day Stasher Bags launched the Endangered Seas Collection which is inspired by some of the most endangered aquatic regions on Earth. Kids will love that each bag represents the dazzling colors of our planet’s incredible seas, with each bag banded with colors that are reminiscent of the places they drew inspiration from: the Coral Triangle, the Galapagos, the Arctic, the Black Sea and the Yellow Sea. Parents will love these reusable bags and their mission to Save What Matters, donating 1% of every Endangered Seas bag sales to the Surfrider Foundation.

Land of Dough is the perfect play dough for Earth Day and to play all day. Parents will love that it is handmade from all-natural ingredients, plant-based colors, and compostable glitter at home in the USA, and all Crazy Aaron’s products are made with the help of exceptional individuals challenged with intellectual, physical, and other disabilities. Kids will love that it is a treat for the senses and that is immersed in glitter!

Join The Craft Studio as they celebrate Earth Day making recycled crafts inspired by mother earth! Create a recycled work of art at one of their Earth Day workshops, offered both in person in Tribeca at Washington Market Park or the UES Central Park and virtual for all families. Parents will love that these innovative workshops are creative and fun while using all materials they bring from home to repurpose from start to finish. Kids will love making a recycled masterpiece in honor of Earth Day!

BEB Organic’s Vital Beginnings Gift Set is a perfect Earth Day selection for moms and babies. The set is complete with four essentials that are beautifully gift boxed for babies of any age. Get full-size Bubbly Wash, plus useful minis of BEB Organic skincare’s silky cream, diaper balm, and nurturing oil. Parents will love that BEB Organic is chosen by major hospital systems for its effectiveness, safety standards, and innovative approach to health and that BEB also contributes 2% of all proceeds to help offset social injustices. Babies will love BEB’s guide for parents to the ideal skincare routine for little ones.

Shore Buddies are an innovative plush friends collection created using only recycled plastic. Kids will love that the Shore Buddies Keychains come in four mini Shore Buddies characters, including Stephen Seagull, Emma the Whale, Finn the Dolphin, and Sammy the Seal, and that these fun keychains make authentic animal noises. Parents will love that they are each made from two recycled plastic bottles and support the company’s mission to protect our oceans.