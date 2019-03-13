Great App for Moms: MASSE

Co-founded by local moms Lizzy Brockhoff and Elizabeth Shaffer, MASSE is an app for people to ask for and share product recommendations with real people

Co-founded by local moms Lizzy Brockhoff and Elizabeth Shaffer, MASSE is an app for people to ask for and share product recommendations with real people, as well as shop directly for those products.

When sponsored content and ads began to litter social media and product reviews no longer felt authentic, Brockhoff and Shaffer noticed many of the shoppers they were speaking to would be going back to their community for recommendations they could trust—with zero sponsored posts.

MASSE also organizes recommendations in your network by category—baby, beauty, home, wellness—to provide users with an efficient way to find the best products for themselves and their family.

To learn more, visit masse.app!