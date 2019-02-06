Give Back This Valentine’s Day With MASSE & Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby and MASSE, a non-profit organization and an online shopping application, are partnering together this Valentine’s Day to give back!

“Valentine’s Day is a time when people are thinking about their loved ones and it’s the time where we might give to our loves ones. But, families in need may not have that ability so we wanted to find a way that we could give back.” MASSE Co-founder, Lizzy Brockhoff says.

#Givemasselove is a campaign localized in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan centered around collecting beloved items–new or used–from families who don’t use them anymore to give back to families and moms in need.

“I think that we have a lot of products in our lives as moms that have really impacted our lives,” Brockhoff explains. “We wanted to find a way to pass those impactful products onto families in need this Valentine’s Day.”

Kicking off the campaign a week before Valentine’s Day, #givemasselove will be accepting donations via the pick-up requests submitted through the MASSE app starting Thursday, February 7! Starting Monday, February 11 and up until Valentine’s Day, #givemasselove will be sending out messengers to the specified pick-up addresses in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

“We really want it to be as easy as possible for the people donating.” Brockhoff said.

This user friendly focus is important to MASSE co-founders, Brockhoff and Elizabeth Shaffer, and is one of the main reasons the pair started MASSE in the first place. When sponsored content and ads began to litter social media and product reviews no longer felt authentic, Brockhoff and Shaffer noticed many of the shoppers they were speaking to would be going back to their community of family and friends for recommendations they could trust. That real, trustworthy community is what MASSE is in an app.

“MASSE is a platform where people can ask for and share product recommendations with real people just like themselves and they can easily shop from the platform as well. The real sort of value is that we take a zero-tolerance policy to any sponsored content or paid-for posts on the platform,” Brockhoff says. “It’s really just a platform where real people are talking about products that work for them.”

With MASSE’s top recommended categories being beauty, fashion, home, and baby, Shaffer and Brockhoff were looking to partner with a company that would help the community that they have cultivated with MASSE give back to moms and families.

Serving families with children between the ages of 1 week to 12 years, Baby2Baby provides young, low-income families with diapers, clothing, and basic necessities that all children deserve.

With MASSE’s growing community of mothers and collection of authentic recommendations, MASSE and Baby2Baby were the perfect fit.

“As moms, we know we are just sitting on a lot of stuff that’s pre-loved and slightly used probably that are just not in-use anymore,” Brockhoff says. “We just wanted to find a way to give back and that was sort of the genesis of the campaign.”

Children grow out of clothes and toys so quickly and as parents themselves, Brockhoff and Shaffer, know how much excess stuff there is left over when raising young kids and want to give back. You can too.