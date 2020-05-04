Free Online Dance Classes for Children by The National Dance Institute

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The National Dance Institute Classes

Let the good times roll! The fact that we are still at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak shouldn’t stop you from having fun and making the most from the time spent with the little ones. The National Dance Institute invites you and the children to join their free dance classes starting today May, 4 till the end of the week May, 8. The live streams start at 4 pm every working day on Facebook & Instagram. The recordings will be available on NDI’s social media after airing. The classes with help you entertain the children, keep them busy and teach them new moves. The instructions will be led by some of the best dancers in New York as each will focus to develop different skills. From coordination and rhythm to storytelling and communicating through dance. At the end of the five-day online training, the kids will be surprised by a special session with a secret guest dancer. The schedule includes classes on various musical genres and themes. Here is NDI’s schedule. For more details visit NDIlive.

Free Online Dance Class Schedule

Monday- NDI Dance! with Jessi Colón and Jennifer Aks-Neuman (All ages)

Tuesday– NDI Choreography Workshop: “When the Saints Go Marching In” (All ages)

Wednesday– 8 am- Warm-Up Wednesdays! (All ages)

Wednesday– 4 pm- NDI Dance! with Calia Marshall and Andrea Davey-Gislason (All ages)

Thursday– NDI Arts Encounter with Jennifer Eisenberg (Pre-K through 2nd grade)

Friday– NDI Jams with Fiona Mills (All ages)