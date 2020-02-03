FREE Admission to NYC Museums, Zoos and Gardens: How to Get Free Admittance for Families



Free admission to NYC museums, zoos, gardens and galleries is more readily available than you might imagine. In a city as big as New York, there are always free admission times at one cultural place or another. If you’re willing to be a little bit organized when you plan your visit, you’ll find that you can definitely see the best that New York City has to offer… Totally free!

Psst… Another great way to get free admission to various attractions is via the Culture Pass. Check out further details here!

Free Admission to NYC Museums – Specific Times

First on our list is museums. There are many museums across New York City that offer either free or “pay-what-you-wish” admission, allowing for enjoyment of these museums at little to no cost whatsoever at certain times.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum – Crown Heights

Type: Pay-as-you-wish

Times: Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm and Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm

145 Brooklyn Ave.

718-735-4400

Children’s Museum of the Arts – Hudson Square

Type: Pay-as-you-wish

Times: Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm

103 Charlton St.

212-274-0986

New York Hall of Science- Corona

Type: Free

Times: Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 11 am

47-01 111th St.

708-699-0005

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling – Sugar Hill

Type: Free

Times: Every third Sunday of the month. Children 8 and younger always enjoy free admission

898 St. Nicholas Avenue @155th Street

212-335-0004

American Museum of Natural History – Upper Westside

Type: Free (Special exhibits and experiences cost extra)

Time: Daily from 10 am to 5:45 pm

200 Central Park West

212-769-5100

Brooklyn Museum – Prospect Heights

Type: Free to ages 19 and younger

Time: All regular hours of operation.

200 Eastern Pkwy.

718-638-5000

The Met Cloisters – Fort George

Type: Free to children under 12

Time: All regular hours of operation

99 Margaret Corbin Drive

212-923-3700

MoMA PS1 – Long Island City

Type: Free to all NYC residents and children 16 and under

Time: All regular hours of operation

20-25 Jackson Ave.

The Met Breuer – Upper Eastside

Type: Pay-what-you-wish for New York state residents, along with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut students

Time: All regular hours of operation

945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street

212-731-1675

The Metropolitan Museum of Art – Upper Eastside

Type: Pay-what-you-wish for New York state residents, along with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut students

Time: All regular hours of operation

1000 Fifth Ave.

212-535-7710

Museum of the City of New York – Upper Eastside

Type: Free to neighbors (those living or working in the 10029, 10035, or 10037 zip codes)

Time: All regular hours of operation

1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street

212-534-1672

Sculpture Center – Long Island City

Type: Free to members of IDNYC, Culture Pass, Blue Star Museums, and disabled visitors and a person accompanying them

Time: All regular hours of operation

44-19 Purves St.

718-361-1750

Free Admission to NYC Museums – Always Free

American Folk Art Museum – Upper Westside

Type: Free to everyone

Time: All regular hours of operation

2 Lincoln Square

212-595-9533



The Bronx Museum of the Arts – Concourse village

Type: Free to everyone

Time: All regular hours of operation

1040 Grand Concourse

718-681-6000

Lehman College Art Gallery – Jerome Park

Type: Free to everyone

Time: All regular hours of operation

250 Bedford Park Blvd West, Fine Arts Building

718-960-8731

The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology – Chelsea

Type: Free to everyone

Time: All regular hours of operation

Seventh Avenue at 27th Street

212-217-4558

National Museum of the American Indian – Financial District

Type: Free to everyone

Time: All regular hours of operation

Alexander Hamilton U.S. Customs House, One Bowling Green

Queens County Farm Museum – Glen Oaks

Type: Free to everyone, except during special public events

Time: All regular hours of operation

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy.

718-347-3276

9/11 Memorial and Museum – Financial District

Type: Always free to 9/11 family member, rescue and recovery workers, and active and retired U.S. military, free to the public on Tuesday

Time: 5 pm to close

180 Greenwich St.

212-312-800

Asia Society Museum – Upper Eastside

Type: Free to general public, children under 16 are always free

Time: Friday from 6 pm to 9 pm from Labor Day through June

725 Park Avenue at 70th St.

212-517-2742

Cooper Hewitt Museum – Upper Eastside

Type: Pay-what-you-wish, free to children 18 and under

Time: Tuesday from 6 pm to 8 pm

2 East 91st St.

The Frick Collection – Upper Eastside

Type: Free and pay-what-you-wish

Time: Free from 6 pm to 9 pm on the first Friday of the month, excluding January and September, pay-what-you-wish on Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm

212-288-0700

Guggenheim Museum – Upper Eastside

Type: Pay-what-you-wish.

Time: Saturday, 5 pm to 8 pm

1071 5th Ave.

The Jewish Museum – Upper Eastside

Type: Free, always free to children under 18

Time: Saturday

1109 5th Ave. at 92nd Street

212-423-3200

The Morgan Library & Museum – Midtown Manhattan

Type: Free, always free to children under 12

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 9 pm

225 Madison Ave. at 36th Street

212-685-0008

Museum of Arts and Design – Upper Westside

Type: Pay-what-you-wish

Time: Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm, always free to children 18 and under

2 Columbus Circle

212-299-7777

Museum of Chinese in America – Lower Manhattan

Type: Free

Time: The first Thursday of the month

215 Centre St.

1-855-955-MOCA



Museum of Jewish Heritage – Downtown Manhattan

Type: Free to children under 12, pay-what-you-wish.

Time: Wednesday and Thursday from 4 pm to 9 pm

36 Battery Place

Museum of Modern Art – Hell’s Kitchen

Type: Free, free to children 16 and under

Time: Friday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

11 West 53rd St.

Museum of the Moving Image – Astoria

Type: Free

Time: Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm

36-01 35th Ave.

718-784-0077

Free Admission to Zoos and Gardens

The Bronx Zoo – Crotona

Type: Free with a request to donate if possible

Time: Every Wednesday, does not include Total Experience activities.

2300 Southern Blvd.

718-220-5100



Brooklyn Botanic Garden – Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Type: Free. Free to children 11 and under

Time: Friday from 8 am to noon from March to November, free on weekdays from December to February

990 Washington Ave.

718-623-7200

New York Aquarium – West Brighton

Type: Pay-what-you-wish

Time: Wednesday from 3 pm to last entry

602 Surf Ave.

178-265-3474

New York Botanical Garden – Fordham Heights

Type: Free

Time: All day Wednesday and 9 am to 10 am on Saturday, special exhibits not included

2900 Southern Blvd.

718-817-8716

Queens Botanical Garden – Flushing

Type: Free

Time: Daily from November through March, Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 11 am for the rest of the year

43-50 Main St.

718-463-0263

Free admission to NYC Museums, Zoos, and Gardens is Waiting!

Free admission to NYC museums, zoos, and gardens is easier to find than you’d think. In fact, almost all of them have some form of free admission opportunity waiting for you to take advantage of. If you’re looking for free admission to NYC museums, zoos, or gardens, the above list has everything you’ll ever need to find exactly what you’re looking for.