FlatRate: Making Moving with Kids Easier

Moving by yourself into a NYC apartment with your roomies is one thing, but moving with kids? That’s a whole other story. Picture this: It’s moving day and you have to scoop your kids from school early. As you are coordinating with the truck driver about arrival time, the kiddos are ready for lunch. But with hundreds of boxes stacked on the floor it’s almost impossible to reach the kitchen cabinets. Then, just as you pack up the last few boxes, another one gets knocked over (kids will be kids!) and it seems like this move will never get done.

Relax. Take a breath. FlatRate’s professional movers are here to help. As the top NYC moving company, FlatRate offers exclusive services for a safe and efficient family move. Managing a whole move on your own is stressful enough. Add kids into the mix and suddenly things get a lot more complicated. So focus on your family and let FlatRate take care of the rest. Here are a few things that you can do to make your moving day as special as it can be for every member of the family.

First and foremost, keep your kids entertained so they are not interfering with the moving process. All NYC parents know that our little ones love to feel capable and independent – it’s the city in them! If your kids can’t stay with friends, family, or neighbors during the move, give them little tasks to keep them busy and make them feel helpful. This could mean decorating boxes or choosing their favorite toys that they want to hold onto (no carrying small boxes).

Pssst… Check Out 25 Free Things for NYC Families to Do from Now until Winter

Another tip for moving day is to create a safe room for your kids, one room in your house free of boxes so that they can still freely play. And if they start getting antsy on moving day, they’ll have a place to hang out while the movers do their thing.

The best part about using professional movers is that you can spend more time with your kids and not have to worry about your possessions. FlatRate uses top-tier materials and specialized skills from their talented team to make sure all of your family’s belongings are handled with the utmost care.

At the end of the day, professional movers can make the technical aspects of the move much easier for your family, but the emotional aspect is up to you. Kids may feel many different emotions about a move. If you’re moving somewhere far away, maybe they’re sad to leave their friends at school. Maybe they grew up in that home and it’s difficult to say goodbye. Maybe they’re too young to really understand what’s going on, but the change feels scary and puts them in an unfamiliar place.

Hiring FlatRate professional movers will give you more time for your own well-being, allowing you to be able to have more conversations with your kids leading up to the move. Whether that means explaining to them what the move means or taking them to their new neighborhood to familiarize them with what to expect, you’ll want to give your kids the emotional support they need.

Want to learn more about how FlatRate can make your family move easier? Check out flatrate.com and get a free quote today.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY FLATRATE MOVING