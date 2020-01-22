Chinese New Year: Family-Friendly Events in New York

Chinese New Year festivities are around the corner and New York is one of the best places to celebrate. This year we are celebrating the year of the Rat, the symbol of renewal and fertility. In honor of the New Year, be part of these fun happenings around the city and enjoy a flurry of colorful confetti flying through the air as communities come together to celebrate century-old rituals and culture.

Along with all the festivities, this is also the time to clean your soul and home, ensuring all evil and dirt is out. According to Chinese mythology, the year of the Rat is when flexible and open-minded people prosper, those who are ready to change and start something new will be a success, so keep a lookout for opportunities and make the most out of it.

Looking for more family-friendly events happening in February? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Manhattan for 2020

Click through to see our full list of family-friendly Chinese New Year events!