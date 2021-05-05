10 Stunning Family Campgrounds Near NYC to Visit This Year

This summer, head out to one of these family campgrounds for an outdoor excursion. You can step away from your city life and take a trip back to the simplicity of nature. Your entire family can enjoy one another’s company without distractions or technology in these incredible environments. Your kids will also love exploring the wilderness and get a great chance to experience nature at any of these locations outside of New York City.

Appalachian Mountain Club

Open Now

Multiple Locations

The Appalachian Mountain Club offers tons of family campgrounds across the mountains where you can camp outside or in cabins. Depending on which site you head to, you can find youth activities and hiking trails to fill your days. It’s a great way to get up into the mountains and step away from the city to get back in touch with pure nature.

Fahnestock State Park

Open for weekends staring May 29th. Opens 7 days a week on June 26th.

1498 Route 301, Carmel, NY 10512

Fahnestock State Park is a giant 14,086-acre park full of family campgrounds in stunning natural settings. The park includes opportunities for hiking, taking a picnic, boating, hunting, fishing, and birding that can keep your family trip interesting. It’s a magnificent escape from the city life, and a fantastic area to reconnect with nature and each other.

Hither Hills State Park

Open Now

164 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Hither Hills has beautiful family campgrounds located right along the Atlantic Ocean. They have tons of fun accommodations including picnic areas and fireplaces, sport fishing, a two-mile sandy ocean beach, a 40-acre freshwater lake, playing fields, and a playground. Your kids will enjoy all these possible activities and you family will never be bored with so much to do.

Little Pond Campgrounds

Opens May 21st

549 Little Pond State Campground Road, Andes, NY 13731

Little Pond is full of picturesque family campgrounds near the water that will take you back to the heart of nature. You can enjoy the leisure hike around the lake or rent out the pavilion where you can play volleyball, horseshoes, soccer, or basketball. There’s also lots of rentals on the water including rowboat, paddle boat, kayak and canoes that can make for a day of fun on the beach.

Mongaup Pond Campgrounds

Opens May 21st

231 Mongaup Pond Road, Livingston Manor, NY 12758

The Mongaup Pond is a tranquil location perfect for your family’s escape from city life. These family campgrounds have fire pits and picnic areas, perfect for a gathering with all you kids away from screens and distractions. They are currently restoring areas of the pond, so make sure to get in on the few available campsites at this beautiful location.

Mountain Lakes Park

Opens Memorial Day (May 31st)

148 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

At the Mountain Lakes Park, you can rent one of their mountain lake cabins instead of the typical outdoor family campgrounds. Your kids can walk out to the stunning lake and surrounding nature to enjoy the outdoors even more. You can also spend your time using the other amenities including fishing, hiking, nature exploration, picnicking and a high/low ropes challenge course.

Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds

Open Now

149 Blue Mountain Rd, Saugerties, NY 12477

You can head out for an amazing camping experience in the Catskills at the Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds. The 160-acre woodland area has several modern amenities to make for a comfortable trip. You can rent a cabin if you don’t want to camp in a tent, and there are ton of exciting events and fun zones that will keep your kids entertained in the midst of beautiful nature.

Round Valley State Park

Open Now

131 Goritz Road, Little York, NJ

The Round Valley Campgrounds can be found right next to the Round Valley Reservoir making for a great trip your whole family can enjoy. You can spend your time swimming, boating, or canoeing in the lake before you lay down for the night in the wilderness camps. You can also keep your trip fun with one of the several nature hikes located on the perimeter of the family campgrounds.

Sun Air Campground

Open Now

115 Cozy Lake Road, Oak Ridge, NJ, 07438

Sun Air Campground lies in beautiful Oak Ridge, New Jersey which is a spectacular green area for you to camp on. You can enjoy land activities with the hiking trails, volleyball court and basketball court or head to the nearby lake shore where you can fish and enjoy the beach. The site is also located near the town where you can get food and enjoy the small town shops.

Wildwood State Park

Open Now

790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River, NY 11792

The Wildwood State Park has 600 acres of undeveloped hardwood forest on a bluff that overlooks the Long Island Sound. You can head out to swim or paddle board in the calm waters and follow it up with a picnic at one of the shaded picnic tables near the playgrounds. They also have new cottages available that can fit 2-6 people for a more comfortable camping experience.