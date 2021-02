Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Putney Summer Arts is a sleepaway summer camp like no other. Over the course of four weeks, students will have dedicated and focused time every day to grow as an artist in a supportive community where they can truly be themselves. Whether trying something for the first time or honing a craft, our faculty will be here to guide you on your individual path. All of this happens on our beautiful 500-acre campus in Southern Vermont.