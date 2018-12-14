“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” at Madison Square Garden is sure to be a holiday hit for the whole family this season

Get into the holiday spirit and turn your Grinch frown upside-down as you watch Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The beloved holiday story comes to life on the big stage during a limited holiday engagement at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from now through December 30, 2018.

We were whisked away to Who-ville and immersed in a holiday happening before our very eyes. The singing, dancing, superb scenery, dazzling special effects (let’s just say it snows!) and creative costumes had us captivated the whole time. As soon as the orchestra started playing the familiar tunes (like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”) and the Whos took the stage, our eyes lit up and we were immediately transported to Who-ville.

My little ones loved that Max the Dog serves as the story’s narrator, taking us through the tale of the mean one, Mr. Grinch, as he plots to steal Christmas away from The Whos. Two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor Gavin Leewill plays the title role of the Grinch and boy was he a good Grinch! He sure did scare my little lady but by the end of the show, he warmed all of our hearts. “I am thrilled to step in to the furry, stinky green shoes of the world’s most beloved Christmas bad boy this holiday season,” Lee said. “As a dad myself, I know first-hand the magic of introducing kids to live theater and I look forward to hearts growing three sizes as they experience this beloved story in a whole new way…live on stage!

The Grinch is outlived by the Whos, who are absolutely adorable (they wear bows on their tops and their bottoms!) and happy all over! They celebrate and remind us everything about the true meaning and importance of the holidays, especially giving, kindness and being together with our loved ones. It is the littlest Who, Cindy Lou Who, who steals the show and saves the day by befriending the Grinch and showing him that with some kindness and holiday cheer to open his mind and heart just in time for Christmas.

Kids from 1 to 101 alike will love the classic story, modern costumes and special effects, and the interactive nature of the show (especially trying to get the Grinch to wish everyone a Merry Christmas by the end!). We are told that “adults and children alike will find their hearts growing a few sizes (along with the Grinch’s heart, of course) when they witness the magic of the holiday tale on stage.”

With a warm heart and empty tummy after the show, be sure to head to Mustang Harry’s (right next to MSG) new kids Grinch-themed menu. Bringing a taste of Who-ville to The Big Apple, Mustang Harry’s Grinch-themed kids menu is enough to make any heart grow three sizes, with dishes such as Cindy Lou’s Cinnamon Buns , house made cinnamon buns swirled with ooey-gooey red & green holiday frosting; the Roast Beast Burger , Mustang Harry’s custom blend junior burger topped with mac & cheese; The Grinch’s Grilled Cheese Jelly Sandwich with raspberry jelly; and Who Hot Coco topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles.

Pre-or post-show little ones will love the Grinch themed-menu and Grinch-themed coloring sheets and crayons to keep busy. Grown-ups will love the holiday décor, cozy seating for families, and the elevated food and craft beverages. Plus, Mustang Harry’s guests can access 20% discount on select seats & performances by clicking here to visit the kids menu website .

For more information about Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/Grinch or call 866-858-0008.