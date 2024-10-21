Guide to Early Voting in New York: What You Need to Know

Election Day is quickly approaching, and things are heating up; many New Yorkers are opting to cast their votes early. If you are a registered voter in the state of New York and are looking to vote early this year, now is the time to start preparing for the early voting period which begins nine days before Election Day. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

Early Voting Period

This year’s early voting period is from October 26th to November 3rd. It ends just two days before the general election date, Tuesday, November 5th. The start date of the early voting period also serves as the deadline to register to vote. Checking your voter registration is a quick and easy process at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Where to Register to Vote

To register to vote or update your voter registration information, you can use the Board of Elections Online Voter Registration system. If you prefer to register in person, you can visit your county board of elections, any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center, or the Department of Motor Vehicles. Alternatively, you can request a voter registration application by entering your name into the Board of Elections’ mailer list or by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE. Once you have the application, complete it and mail it to your county board of elections.

Polling Locations

Once you’ve checked your voter registration status and are registered to vote, you can begin to look for an early polling location at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Early voting can be done at various locations, and each location will follow an early voting schedule.

Early Voting Schedule in New York:

Early Voting Dates & Times

Saturday, October 26, 8am to 5pm Sunday, October 27, 8am to 5pm Monday, October 28, 8am to 8pm Tuesday, October 29, 8am to 8pm Wednesday, October 30, 8am to 8pm Thursday, October 31, 8am to 8pm Friday, November 1, 8am to 8pm Saturday, November 2, 8am to 5pm Sunday, November 3, 8am to 5pm



Early Mail Ballots

Any registered voter can apply for an early mail ballot. Each person must apply for themselves. If you have a print disability, such as blindness, low vision, dyslexia, dysgraphia, learning disabilities, or physical disabilities that limit writing abilities, you can apply for a ballot with accessible features using the online Accessible Ballot Application portal.

PDF versions of the New York State Early Mail Ballot Application Form can be downloaded using the following links:

Download English Form

Download Spanish Form

When are Early Mail Ballots due?

To receive an early mail ballot, submit your application to the board of elections in your county at least ten days before the election. For in-person early mail ballot requests, submit your application to the board by the day before the election.

When will your Ballot be mailed to you?

Your ballot will be sent immediately after your completed and signed application is received and processed by your local board of elections.

Returning your Ballot

For the November General Election, voters have several options for submitting their ballots. You can mail your ballot, ensuring it’s postmarked by November 5th. You can also bring your ballot to the County Board of Elections Office no later than November 5th by 9pm, bring it to an early voting poll site in your county between October 26th and November 3rd, or bring it to a poll site in your county on November 5th by 9pm.

What to Bring to your Polling Location

If you decide to head to the polls early and are a first-time voter, you’ll want to bring a valid form of ID, such as a driver’s license or New York state ID. Other acceptable forms of ID include a current and valid photo ID, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing your name and address.

As election season draws to a close, early voting has already kicked off nationwide with more and more people opting to vote early. If you can’t make it to the polls for early voting, general election day is November 5th, and polls will be open from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

