Kamala Harris: Fast Facts for Families About Our VP

The latest political news in America has overtaken the week’s news cycle. Families across the nation witnessed history as President and former 2024 Democratic nominee Joe Biden dropped out of the race, passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. She has since garnered the internet’s attention, which means our kids are likely curious and might even be asking their parents and teachers, who is Kamala Harris?

If you’re finding your kids are curious about everything that’s been going on and especially curious about who VP Kamala Harris is, we’re here to break down her political career and everything you need to know about our Vice President. Regardless of your own political beliefs, it’s important to be knowledgable about the presidential candidates. It helps voters make the right decision for themselves and their families.

We are also sharing some children’s books that are a great way to introduce young ones to the likely 2024 Democratic nominee.

Psst…. Check out How to Talk About Politics with Kids

Early Life of Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California, on October 20th, 1964.

Her father was born in Jamaica, and her mother was born in India.

After her parents divorced, Harris and her younger sister Maya were raised by their mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

Harris’s early experiences with her parents participating in the Civil Rights movement inspired her to pursue her career path today.

Harris attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., and later received her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and, in 2003, was elected as the District Attorney of the City and County of San Francisco.

Kamala Harris’s Political Career

In 2010, Kamala Harris became California’s Attorney General, the first African American woman elected to this position.

During her time as Attorney General, she married fellow lawyer Doug Emhoff and took on the role of stepmom to his two children.

In 2016, Harris was elected as a Senator for California, becoming the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the Senate, making U.S. history.

While Harris did not win the Democratic primary, she was chosen as President Joseph R. Biden’s running mate. This made her the fourth woman on a major party’s national ticket and the second African American on a presidential ticket.

On January 20th, 2021, Harris was sworn in as the country’s first female, Black, South Asian Vice President.

Books We Recommend

Some of our favorite books educate our little ones on significant figures who are ever-present in history. While Kamala Harris has not won this presidential election, she is currently our Vice President, has exceeded some major milestones, and has solidified herself as a figure in history. Our kids will certainly continue to read about her for years to come.

Below are some books that could help introduce our kids to the vice president, including two books written by Vice President Harris.

Kamala Harris (Little People, Big Dreams)

This children’s book chronicles the life of Kamala Harris, the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States. It highlights her early experiences, aspirations, and journey to becoming a leader. The book also has some amazing illustrations and includes additional facts, such as a biographical timeline with historical photos and a detailed profile of Kamala Harris’s life and achievements.

Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice, available at The Smithsonian

Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice is a book about Kamala Harris that highlights how she used her voice to stand up for her beliefs and those whose voices were not heard. It focuses on her fight against injustice, which has been something that has been continuously discussed throughout her career.

Superheroes Are Everywhere by Kamala Harris

Superheroes Are Everywhere is a #1 New York Times bestseller authored by Vice President Kamala Harris. The empowering picture book conveys the message that everyone has the potential to be a superhero. Kamala Harris shares her experiences to show that the power to impact the world resides within each of us. Mechal Renee Roe is the illustrator of this book, and it includes a guide to being a superhero.

The Truths We Hold: An American Journey

Released in 2019, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey is Kamala Harris’s memoir that has actually soared in sales since the news of her being the new potential Democratic candidate dropped. Her book delves into her experiences growing up in a community dedicated to social justice and how she grappled with complex issues as a political leader.

Our families will likely continue to hear all about the presidential election and our candidates for the remainder of the election season, and all we can do is stay informed, share information, and make sure we head to the polls and vote so that our voices are heard.






