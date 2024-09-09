Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Parenting

How to Encourage Kids to be Engaged in Politics

By Posted on
kids in politics
Photo: Pexels

How to Encourage Kids to be Engaged in Politics

It’s never too early to start teaching kids about the world they live in, both locally and nationally. With the presidential election right around the corner and political discourse being everywhere we look, now is a great time to not only speak to your kids about politics but encourage them to become active and engaged in politics on an individual scale.

There’s no reason why children need to wait until they’re old enough to vote to have a voice. Here are some ways to encourage your kids to become politically active in age-appropriate ways.

Mini Elections

What better way to teach kids about democracy than to have them build one from scratch? Hosting mini elections at home or with friends can help children to understand the voting process as well as why and how democracy works the way it does. For young children, you can start with basic topics like voting for your favorite ice cream flavor so that kids get used to voting.

You can then start to introduce hypothetical situations and candidates to stimulate critical thinking. Maybe Candidate #1 wants to require all ice cream to have a cherry on top, but Candidate #2 wants to ban all sprinkles on ice cream. Who would you vote for and why?

Kid-Friendly Newspapers

Political awareness starts with a healthy media diet. Most of the sources that you as an adult read or watch the news might not always have child-friendly content, and the responsibility falls on you of when and how to discuss major events with your child. But there are several resources and news publications that are built specifically for kids who want to stay up to date with local or world politics and events.

These platforms are designed and written in a way to be accessible and safe for even young children. Some examples are:

Though all these news publications are demonstrated to be child-safe, it is always important to explore and familiarize yourself with a platform first and judge for yourself if the content is appropriate for your child.

Write Letters

Writing has always been great practice for kids (and adults) to organize their thoughts. Your kid may be familiar with writing a letter to Santa with a list of things they’d like to have, but what about writing letters to local officials with a list of things they’d like to have done? Maybe they would like to see newer playground equipment in the park or more options for their school lunch?

Rather than just inquiring about it yourself, encouraging your child to write a letter explaining their opinions to the appropriate official is politics at the grassroot level.

Volunteer Work

Volunteering for causes or organizations that align with their values can help kids develop a deeper understanding of political issues and the impact they can have on society. These organizations do not necessarily have to be politically aligned, rather they demonstrate that caring about an issue means that you sometimes want to get involved directly with it.

For example, a child who wants to volunteer at an animal rescue will be taught about animal rights, and they’ll learn that a big way they can help animals is to support policies that help animals.

Student Councils

Just as school is meant to be practice for your future career, student elections are meant to introduce kids to political discourse and the system of democracy. Student councils, debate clubs, or community service organizations can provide a hands-on understanding of leadership, governance, and civic responsibility.

But even if your kid has no interest in running for office, encourage them to learn more about the students who are running. Maybe they even have questions they’d like to ask their potential elected officials. Knowing your options is the key to political awareness.

Psst…Here’s a Helpful Guide to Teaching Kids How to Identify and Avoid Scams

About the Author

Marina Dunbar

Marina Dunbar is a Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in sunny Southern California where she worked as a newspaper reporter and local magazine writer. She attended the University of California, Berkeley where she graduated with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and the Craig Newmark School of Journalism where she received her master’s in journalism. When she’s not writing she can be found at the beach, listening to jazz, or cooking French cuisine.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Enforex

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Students 5-18 years old learn Spanish living with Spanish students while having fun at one of our 8 Immersion Summer programs in Spain. Children will make new friends from all over the world, learn languages, play sports and more, all in a supportive, friendly and diverse environment where students open their minds and immerse themselves in the Spanish culture and language.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Deer Mountain Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At Deer Mountain Day Camp, we provide more than just a great experience. We craft each of our activities with ingenuity, depth, and diligence&amp;mdash;ensuring real skill building and substantial, lasting takeaways. Our goal is to expose your child to all we have to offer in creative, thoughtful ways&amp;mdash;while keeping fun and awesomeness top of mind.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Color Me Mine

&lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side proudly stands as a minority woman-owned studio, and we&#039;ve been an integral part of the Color Me Mine franchise system since 2018! Pottery painting isn&#039;t just an activity; it&#039;s a captivating and inclusive experience that transcends age and skill levels.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Color Me Mine Upper West Side, we extend a warm invitation to dive into a realm of creativity, self-expression, and connection. Families, friends and teams grow stronger bonds when they create memories together, and at Color Me Mine, we&#039;re here to help facilitate those moments.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Whether you&#039;re seeking a delightful family outing, a unique date night, or a solo adventure, our paint-your-own-pottery studio offers boundless possibilities. Step into our welcoming space in the heart of Lincoln Center and unleash your inner artist. Create unforgettable memories as you craft beautiful ceramic masterpieces to cherish for many years to come.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side is also the preferred venue for celebrations of all kinds. Whether you&#039;re planning a birthday party, a baby or bridal shower, a team-building event, a gathering for college groups, an enriching field trip, or an adventure with scouts, we&#039;ve got you covered. Our versatile space and passionate team provides the perfect setting for creating unforgettable memories and fostering creativity in every guest.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Join us at Color Me Mine Upper West Side, at 177 Amsterdam Avenue in New York City where every visit promises a fun journey of color, joy, and artistic exploration!&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles