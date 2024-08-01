New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Annual Guide New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Family Outings & Day Trips

Disney On Ice Is Coming to Long Island!

By Posted on
Disney on Ice Long Island
Credit: Feld Entertainment

Disney On Ice Is Coming to Long Island!

As New York heads into the latter half of summer, you can rest assured that there is plenty to look forward to this winter. The ever-popular Disney On Ice is coming to Long Island this November! With performances at the UBS Arena in Elmont, you can catch all your favorite characters this November 13-17.

The production promises to bring all that classic Disney magic along with some new tricks. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will be DJs this year, remixing old Disney tunes with modern theatrical flair.

Disney On Ice tours all over the world in the winter months. The show recreates iconic Disney stories we all know and love and reimagines them through the performance art of ice-skating. World-class ice skaters are cast and tasked with bringing our favorite fairy tales to life on the ice.

Performances also double as sing-along events, encouraging audience members to belt out the lyrics to all their favorite songs. It’s a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that invites families to celebrate their favorite movies through a brand-new medium, watching top athletes and participating in a unique chorus of Disney enthusiasts.

Psst… Check out the best 12 River Tubing Spots Near NYC

Stories On Ice

This year’s line-up features a carefully selected roster of films and songs, bringing together renowned classics with modern fan favorites.

Wish

Last year’s Wish closed out 2023 by enchanting audiences and proving that Disney would always deliver new magic. It was also the year that heroine Asha made her live show debut in Disney On Ice. This year’s performance will feature even more magical characters from the movie and feature the songs “This Wish,” “I’m a Star,” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

Frozen 2

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf will certainly feel right at home on the ice stage. The characters have all become household names since their introduction in the 2013 film, and their back with performances of songs from their record-breaking follow-up film, including “Show Yourself,” and “When I’m Older.”

Moana

The heart of the ocean herself will be returning to the ice, celebrating Polynesian culture with a diverse cast of lovable and inspirational characters. We already know that you know the lyrics to “Know The Way,” “How Far I’ll Go,” “You’re Welcome,” and “Shiny.”

The Lion King

It seems that even the Pridelands of Africa aren’t immune to icy winters as Simba, Nala, Scar, Timon, and Pumba will make their appearance this November. Arguably the most sing-alongable songs of any Disney film, you’ll be belting the words to “Circle of Life,” “Be Prepared,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The Little Mermaid

A classic in every sense of the word, The Little Mermaid is a staple for Disney and Disney On Ice. Sebastian, Ariel, her seven sisters, and a colorful orchestra of sea creatures are taking a trip out of the ocean just long enough to appear on ice and perform “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Disney On Ice Long Island Dates

Wednesday, November 13 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 14 7:00 PM

Friday, November 15 11:00 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 16 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 17 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Disney On Ice Long Island Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 30 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office. Fans can also sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to pre-sale offers.

 

Psst… Here’s 12 Kid-Friendly Wineries Near NYC

About the Author

Marina Dunbar

Marina Dunbar is a Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in sunny Southern California where she worked as a newspaper reporter and local magazine writer. She attended the University of California, Berkeley where she graduated with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and the Craig Newmark School of Journalism where she received her master’s in journalism. When she’s not writing she can be found at the beach, listening to jazz, or cooking French cuisine.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Joe's Music & Dance Academy

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Private and group music lessons &amp;amp; dance classes for Guitar, Bass, Voice, Violin, Viola, Cello, Upright Bass, Drums, Piano, all woodwind &amp;amp; brass instruments, Choir, Preschool Dance, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Step, African and Modern Dance and more. Helping thousands of students begin and continue on their musical journey since 1998!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The Ailey School – First Steps and Bounding Boys

&lt;blockquote style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;m_-3740164643787738207m_4977048992707393770WordSection1&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #0070c0;&quot;&gt;At The Ailey School, FIRST STEPS offers a structured creative movement curriculum that allows girls (ages 3-6) and boys (age 3), to develop body awareness and control and learn the basics of dance technique. BOUNDING BOYS (ages 4-6) provides a more athletic experience, and an energetic approach to teaching dance skills.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt;

Related Articles