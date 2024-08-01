Disney On Ice Is Coming to Long Island!

As New York heads into the latter half of summer, you can rest assured that there is plenty to look forward to this winter. The ever-popular Disney On Ice is coming to Long Island this November! With performances at the UBS Arena in Elmont, you can catch all your favorite characters this November 13-17.

The production promises to bring all that classic Disney magic along with some new tricks. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will be DJs this year, remixing old Disney tunes with modern theatrical flair.

Disney On Ice tours all over the world in the winter months. The show recreates iconic Disney stories we all know and love and reimagines them through the performance art of ice-skating. World-class ice skaters are cast and tasked with bringing our favorite fairy tales to life on the ice.

Performances also double as sing-along events, encouraging audience members to belt out the lyrics to all their favorite songs. It’s a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that invites families to celebrate their favorite movies through a brand-new medium, watching top athletes and participating in a unique chorus of Disney enthusiasts.

Stories On Ice

This year’s line-up features a carefully selected roster of films and songs, bringing together renowned classics with modern fan favorites.

Wish

Last year’s Wish closed out 2023 by enchanting audiences and proving that Disney would always deliver new magic. It was also the year that heroine Asha made her live show debut in Disney On Ice. This year’s performance will feature even more magical characters from the movie and feature the songs “This Wish,” “I’m a Star,” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

Frozen 2

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf will certainly feel right at home on the ice stage. The characters have all become household names since their introduction in the 2013 film, and their back with performances of songs from their record-breaking follow-up film, including “Show Yourself,” and “When I’m Older.”

Moana

The heart of the ocean herself will be returning to the ice, celebrating Polynesian culture with a diverse cast of lovable and inspirational characters. We already know that you know the lyrics to “Know The Way,” “How Far I’ll Go,” “You’re Welcome,” and “Shiny.”

The Lion King

It seems that even the Pridelands of Africa aren’t immune to icy winters as Simba, Nala, Scar, Timon, and Pumba will make their appearance this November. Arguably the most sing-alongable songs of any Disney film, you’ll be belting the words to “Circle of Life,” “Be Prepared,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The Little Mermaid

A classic in every sense of the word, The Little Mermaid is a staple for Disney and Disney On Ice. Sebastian, Ariel, her seven sisters, and a colorful orchestra of sea creatures are taking a trip out of the ocean just long enough to appear on ice and perform “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Disney On Ice Long Island Dates

Wednesday, November 13 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 14 7:00 PM

Friday, November 15 11:00 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 16 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 17 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Disney On Ice Long Island Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 30 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office. Fans can also sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to pre-sale offers.

