COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Update: Moderna Begins Study With Young Children

Moderna Vaccine Trial for Kids

Between work-from-home, summer camp plans, and the little space we carve out for much-needed me-time, life as a NYC parent is always on-the-go. And we certainly don’t want to spend our face mask and Netflix time at night catching up on the daily news. That’s why, we’ve got you covered with a quick update on the COVID-19 vaccine status for kids. Last we heard, Dr. Fauci said that kids under age 12 likely won’t get vaccinated until early 2022. But is this still the case, and what progress is being made to keep our kiddos safe and healthy?

We just heard that the drug company Moderna is doing a study to test the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on kids ages 6 months to 12 years old. As parents, we always want to be more than prepared. This study will answer some of our questions about what to expect when our little ones finally do get the vaccine. Moderna is even doing a separate study for kids ages 12 to 17.

Here’s the breakdown: Moderna’s study for kids under 12 will have around 6,750 children enrolled, and the study will be broken down into two phases. The first phase will determine the correct dosage for kids, and the second phase will monitor the side effects and antibody levels for a year. The study for ages 12 to 17, on the other hand, will have around 3,000 children enrolled, and could have its results as soon as this summer.

While our little ones still may not get the vaccine until 2022, we are hopeful that when they do, the vaccine will be fully tested and safe. There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but we can feel confident in the certainty that we do have: Moderna alongside other drug companies are working towards getting kids safely vaccinated, and meanwhile we as parents are doing our part to keep our families healthy!