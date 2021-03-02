Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dr. Fauci’s Update on the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

Between staying up to date on your kid’s Covid-19 school policies and yours at work (or work-from-home), there seems to be little time left to check in on the Covid-19 vaccine news. It doesn’t make it any easier that this news is ever-changing, so trying to keep up as a busy NYC parent is not easy. That’s why, we’ve got the scoop on the latest about vaccines.

The vaccine is finally here, but who can get it and when? You may still be wondering when your little one will be able to get vaccinated– we’re with you on that one. Well, in breaking news, Dr. Facui announced that it’s “very likely” that kids under age 12 won’t get the vaccine until the start of 2022. At the earliest, Fauci said children could get vaccinated at the end of this year, but as of now it seems that the first quarter of 2022 is the most likely scenario.

While this seems oh-so-far away, Fauci did add that vaccine distribution is going to get better as time goes on, so we can hold onto that bit of hope! Don’t worry, Dr. Fauci– us NYC parents have this whole work-from-home, school-on-Zoom, masks-on-always, thing down by now. So while we wait for the vaccine, we’ll keep making sure our kiddos stay safe & healthy in this new (but not so new) normal. Want to learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine? Check out our Cheat Sheet for the Busy Parent!