Corn Mazes Near New York City to Explore This Autumn

Autumn will soon be upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to take the family out for some fun fall activities. Maybe you’ve gone apple picking and been on hayrides already, but why not try going through a corn maze? These mazes aren’t far from the city (two are even in the city!), so bring the family out to these corn mazes near New York City for a fun and challenging adventure weaving your way through and finding your way out.

Corn Mazes in New York City

Decker Farm

435 Richmond Hill Rd.

Staten Island, NY 10314

Deemed an official New York City landmark in 1967, Staten Island’s historic Decker Farm has plenty of fall activities for a day out with the family. The corn maze will be open on weekends, starting in October. While you’re there, you can also pick your own pumpkins, go on a hayride or even have the kids’ faces painted!

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy.

Queens, NY 11004

Wander through three acres of corn stalks in the Amazing Maize Maze at the Queens County Farm Museum. Put your sleuthing skills to the test as you look for clues and solve puzzles to find your way out. The maze is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am – 4:30 pm, beginning Sept. 21. On select Saturdays in October, you can even navigate the maze by moonlight (flashlights are welcome, too!). When purchased in advance, tickets for kids ages 4 to 11 are $5 and tickets for adults are $10. Children age 3 and under can enter for free. Prices are higher for tickets bought at the door and for moonlight maze tickets.

Corn Mazes Outside the City

Hank’s PumpkinTown

​324 County Rd. 39A

Southampton, NY 11968

At Hank’s PumpkinTown in Long Island, you’ll find three interactive corn mazes complete with fun and educational games. In the Finger Foods Game, kids will learn about healthy eating habits at five stations throughout the maze. Or, in the Spooky Pumpkin Maze, kids can read along on 13 illustrated storyboards throughout the field about Spookley the Square Pumpkin. The Farm Scene Investigation Corn Maze lets kids test their detective skills as they work to solve a whodunnit in one hour. The corn maze opens on Sept. 7. Admission to the maze park is $15 per person and includes all-day access to corn mazes, unlimited wagon and tractor train rides, pig and duck races, play structures, a 5o-foot tube slide and more!

Outhouse Orchards

139 Hardscrabble Rd.

PO Box 202

North Salem, NY 10560

Learn some fun facts about apples throughout the course of your journey in Outhouse Orchard’s corn maze. You can also pick your own apples, pears and peaches on-site and go on hayrides.

Schuyler Farms

1124 Rte. 29

Schuylerville, NY 12871

Every year, Schuyler Farms creates a different theme for its corn maze. This year, the theme honors the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The seven-acre corn maze will open on Sept. 7. Tickets are $8 per person, and children under age 3 can enter for free. Now celebrating its 18th year of corn mazes, Schuyler Farms also has moonlight maze nights and, for the family that loves a good scare, haunted maze nights! Moonlight maze nights will take place on select Saturdays in September, and haunted maze nights will take place every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Corn Mazes in Nearby States

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane

Chester, NJ 07930

A corn maze is just one of the three mazes you’ll find at Alstede Farms in New Jersey. The farm also has a maze of evergreen trees that is open year-round and even a sunflower maze for the perfect photo op in the summer. Besides the maze’s normal daytime hours, the farm also opens the maze on select nights throughout the fall season for those who want to make their way by flashlight. Admission to the corn maze during regular hours is included with the purchase of a pick-your-own-produce ticket. Tickets to the corn maze at night are $17 and include a hay wagon ride, a stop in the pumpkin patch, a campfire experience and some live music.

Bishop’s Orchards

1355 Boston Post Rd.

Guilford, CT 06437

The maze may be made of corn stalks, but this year it’s all about ice cream. That’s the scrumptious design of Bishop’s Orchards’ 2019 maze, where you can play interactive games and test your trivia knowledge of all things ice cream. Tickets are $7 per person, and children age 2 and under can enter for free. The corn maze will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on weekends and Columbus Day, and it will open for the season in September.