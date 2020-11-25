Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Chevrolet Trailblazer 2021

By now we have been home for almost 10 months and have been only taking the subway when we need to. If you have been thinking about getting a family car for errands or just want to rent one for the day to go on a fall day trip like we did, we have you covered with the perfect car that’s versatile for your everyday to more adventurous needs.

Cargo and Rear Seat Space

First and foremost, when looking for a family vehicle, space is a very important matter. Whether you are loading the car up with groceries and kids or wanting to throw your dirty hiking gear in the back, this vehicle comes with plenty of cargo space so you and your family will be comfortable.

The trunk floor mat is double-sided with a carpeted and plastic side, perfect when needing an easily cleanable surface when you are throwing your muddy hiking shoes in the back. Another nice feature is its 40/60 foldable rear seats, along with the passenger seat that folds flat to allow more space for larger items. This is perfect for bringing a small Christmas tree home that you don’t want to tie on the roof of the car or for hauling a kayak during the warmer months.

Of course, not every day will be an adventure, but there doesn’t need to be one since it’s a great everyday family car as well. The Trailblazer has best-in-class rear-seat legroom which is a huge plus if you have a baby on board and use a rear-facing car seat; it makes for an easy installation for parents. And if you are running errands and have your hands full, you can swing your foot near the bottom of the bumper to open up the back door for easy loading — great for grocery shopping.

Safety Features

As for the vehicle’s safety features, one that really caught our eye was the Teen Driver system. If you have a teenager who is going to be borrowing the car, this feature will give parents some peace of mind. Chevy’s technology encourages teens to develop good habits behind the wheel and drive responsibly. With this technology, teens will not be able to switch the vehicle out of park without the driver’s seat belt fastened. Parents can also set a speed alert, volume limit, and keep track of your teen’s driving habits.

Notable Features

If you have always taken the subway and are now looking into a car for the first time, the MyChevrolet App will be a great tool to have in this new territory. It will notify you about the status of your vehicle, whether you need an oil change, when the tire pressure and fuel level is too low, and much more. There are even video instructions within the app to get you more familiar with your vehicle.

And if the kids need some entertainment for a longer drive, there is 4G LTE Wi-Fi so they can watch their movies along with charging and USB ports in the rear seat for all their devices.

A Day Out With the Trailblazer

Giant Ledge, Catskills

Wondering where to go in the Trailblazer with the family? There are tons of fall day trips to take, but one of our favorites is Giant Ledge in the Catskills. The drive was about 2.5 hours when we left on a Saturday morning around 7 am from Brooklyn. We recommend going early to find easy parking since this is a popular hike.

This hike has several different trails with different difficulty levels. We really enjoyed the 4 mile, roundtrip trail that is probably a good fit if you have older kids. It’s super scenic with tons of trees, viewpoints where you can see the autumn colors, and we even came across a small creek.

Keep in mind that if you are visiting during the fall, the ground can be somewhat muddy after rainfall and near the stream, so having boots would be ideal and a change of shoes for after the hike. Conveniently, we used the plastic side of the trunk floormat in the Trailblazer to store our muddy shoes

Where to Eat

After we finished our hike, we really worked up an appetite and conveniently found a great outdoor restaurant, the Phoenicia Diner.

This outdoor diner had it all! From a hearty breakfast menu to a wide variety of sandwiches and burgers. Our favorite was the Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger! There is definitely something for everyone to love on this menu.

Our vehicle from Chevrolet was complimentary but all thoughts and opinions are our own.