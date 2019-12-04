2020 Chevy Traverse High Country: Perfect Family Car for the Holidays

2020 Chevy Traverse High Country

December has finally rolled around and there is much to accomplish for the holiday season! If getting a Christmas tree is on your list of things to do, you’ll want to get this done sooner than later to enjoy the twinkling lights and fresh pine scent to its fullest.

Instead of digging through old, dusty boxes for the same artificial tree, venture out of the city with the family to chop down your very own! If you are worried about how you are going to transport the tree, we were easily able to in the 2020 Chevy Traverse High Country which ended up being plenty of space.

2020 Chevy Traverse High Country Has Great Features for In and Out of the City

This traverse is a mid-size SUV, so if you need to drive it to and from the city, it’s very doable. Its steering radius is also pretty impressive for the size of the vehicle when needing to pull into tight parking spaces or making a U-turn on narrow streets. Another game-changing feature that will help you feel comfortable when backing up is Chevy’s Surround Vision. When reversing, you’ll be able to have a bird’s-eye view of the car, as well as seeing the area around and behind you. This safety feature is a HUGE bonus and allows you to feel complete confidence when maneuvering your vehicle.

Another feature that will help parents feel safe when your teen is behind the wheel is the Teen Driver system which has a Buckle to Drive feature. When your teen is driving, Chevy’s technology encourages teens to drive safely and develop good habits behind the wheel. When activated, the teen driver will not be able to switch the vehicle out of park until the driver has their seat belt safely fastened.

On the Road to Getting Your Christmas Tree

If you are eager to chop down your Christmas tree like I was, then a vehicle is necessary. Luckily, there are tons of farms right outside of the city, making a perfect scenic drive with the family. Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm makes a great option if you love farm-baked goods, a winery, and of course, several tree options! This charming farm is perfect for the whole family for a full day of exploring and adventure away from the city.

Chopping down a tree is a family occasion, which means that everyone will want to come. Luckily, the 2020 Chevy Traverse High Country has plenty of space for everyone, plus the tree. This vehicle sits up to eight and will not cram anyone into the back because it is best-in-class with third-row legroom. And when kids are entering and exiting the vehicle, it’s a piece of cake! Not only does the second row have captain seating, but it also has a SmartSlide® feature that allows you to easily tip and slide seats forward, even with kids fastened in their car seats. You’ll be able to fasten your tree safely to the roof of the car or easily fold down the seats to fit it in the back if you have few passengers tagging along. With many third row-seaters, folding down these seats has always been a hassle in many vehicles, but the Chevy Traverse High Country makes it effortless with the push of a button to electronically fold these seats down for you!

When driving to Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm, there are plenty of bells and whistles to enjoy and keep your kids entertained for a successful family car trip. Connect the iPads to the car’s 4G LTE WiFi to keep them entertained and hook up to the Apple CarPlay/Android Auto to access your phone’s apps, contacts, favorite music, and more via touchscreen and voice commands. There are also seven USB ports and 120V charging ports for all your family devices. While you are at it, if you love being cozy in the car, heat up of the steering wheel for nice and toasty hands during your car ride.

Once you get to the farm, there is a parking spot waiting for you — nothing like the street parking in New York City! Meander through the tree farm and chop your very own tree down with friendly assistance from the staff. Once you have triumphantly cut down your favorite, the staff will help you prepare the tree to safely transport it to your home. Whether you fasten it to the roof or decide to slide it through the back, this vehicle makes it easy to do so. This SUV truly makes the trip enjoyable and can cater to everyone’s needs in the family, even when getting a Christmas tree!

