Celebrate All Things Madeline at Bemelmans Bar’s Madeline Tea Party

By
Posted on
Celebrate All Things Madeline at Bemelmans Bar's Madeline Tea Party
Celebrate All Things Madeline at Bemelmans Bar

Step inside The Madeline Tea Party at Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel for an extra special, NYC holiday tea experience filled with song, dance, family fun, and of course, tasty treats and tea, in an exquisite setting. 

Celebrate 18 years of Madeline’s Tea with classic storytelling and songs at Bemelmans Bar. The beloved children’s book is brought to life as an operetta by veteran storyteller, Tina deVaron, as she plays the piano and sings along with children and parents alike to tell the adventures of Madeline.

It’s the perfect opportunity to spend time with your family in the famed Bemelmans Bar, which houses the only public surviving work of Ludwig Bemelmans, author and illustrator of the Madeline storybook series.

Madeline’s Tea will occur every Saturday and Sunday now through December, and each seating (10am and 12:15pm) includes entertainment and a buffet featuring assorted child-friendly items.

Bemelmans Bar transports you to the sights of New York City, including Belvedere Castle, the Conservatory Water, and Wollman Rink to name a few, and the mistress of ceremonies, Tina de Varon, really makes the tea interactive and extra special for the whole family.

She has been hosting the tea party for over 15 years and is a pro, getting everyone in on the family fun with her  music, storytelling, and all things Madeline.

The kids cozy up alongside the piano to belt out their favorite songs and dance to the music. Tina sings fan-favorites and takes special requests like Let It Go, Do Re Mi, and 12 Days of Christmas, and also improvises songs with audience participation. 

The Madeline- themed brunch buffet appeals to discerning taste buds of all ages. The buffet has it all like waffles, croissants, hard boiled eggs, bagels, yogurt parfaits, and more to start, and lots and lots of Madeline treats to finish.

The dessert treats included an assortment of cupcakes, strawberry shortcakes, cookies, and candy dispensers and plates filled with M&Ms, Swedish fish, and gummy bears. 

The Madeline’s Tea is sure to become a treasured family tea tradition, bringing a classic children’s book  to life in a classic NYC setting. It is always a tea-rrific time!

Essential Info

Weekends during November and December

Pricing includes entertainment and a buffet featuring assorted child-friendly items. $85 per person and is complimentary for infants.

Seating 1 – 9:45 a.m. arrival for 10 a.m. start
Seating 2 – 12 noon arrival for 12:15 p.m. start

Psst… Check out the Ultimate New York City Family Winter Bucket List 2022-2023!

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

New York Family December 2022

