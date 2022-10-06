Show Appreciation for Teachers and Have a Skate Party at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace!

Show your appreciation for teachers while having a fun afternoon roller skating!

Hot 97’s radio show Ebro in the Morning is presenting the Secure the Future teacher appreciation classroom school supply drive roller skate party at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at the Rink at Rockefeller Center. The event will take place on Oct. 15 from 2 to 6 pm.

The team from Ebro in the Morning will collect school supplies inside the Flipper’s Store from 2 to 4 pm. Everyone who donates will earn a free ticket to enter the skate party from 4 to 6 pm, and free pizza will be provided to the first 100 people! Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will be donating school supplies, too.

Laura Stylez, on-air personality from Ebro in the Morning, says the team is committed to helping teachers get what they need to give their students a productive learning environment.

“We understand the need of teachers and can’t wait to raise as many donations as possible with all the fans who listen to our show faithfully,” Styles says.

In addition to pizza and skating, the rink party will also feature music from DJ Kast One and DJ Juanyto.

Learn more about the event on Hot 97’s website!

