Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Books & Apps

Top 10 Books to Help Young Kids Understand and Manage Their Big Feelings

By Posted on
Books for Families
Getty Images

Top 10 Books to Help Young Kids Understand and Manage Their Big Feelings

The start of the new school year also marks the start of a major transition for many young children and their families. It’s a time for nerves, a bit of anxiety, and a lot of big feelings. One of our favorite tools to help prepare kids for any transition is using books during storytime that reflect all the emotions our littles may be feeling. It allows them to see themselves in a story, allows parents to start an open dialogue, gives kids the opportunity to open up about how they feel, and allows us to validate kids’ feelings in a safe space. These ten latest releases will help parents and little ones during any big transition this year and beyond.

Psst… check out the 10 Best Sex Education Books for Families (Help Kids Understand Puberty, Bodies, and More)

 

back to school books

Meet Me in the Middle: A VeeFriends Book

Written by Gary Vaynerchuk 

Ages: 4-8 years old

Meet Me in the Middle is a children’s book that comes in a unique two-in-one flip-book format, allowing readers to see a story from different perspectives. It aims to teach kids about empathy, problem-solving, and compromise, inspired by the lessons in the bestselling book Twelve and a Half. $16.59

books on emotional intelligence

The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts

Written by Ann Patchett

Ages: 4-8 years old

The Vert family is celebrating a special occasion: Ivan’s birthday! But did Estie ever ask Ivan if that’s what he really wants? This book, releasing September 17th, is all about learning and accepting our differences as introverts and extroverts. It’s a whole new approach to navigating complex feelings that families will love, perfect for any little introvert or extrovert in the family. $19.99

back to school books

First Day, Hooray! by June Sobel

Written by June Sobel

Ages: 4-8 years old

This back-to-school picture book teaches children about recognizing and managing their feelings on the first day. It follows a group of young children navigating their emotions on the first day of school through rhyme. The book encourages readers to understand and name their feelings, promoting social and emotional learning. This book is recommended for children facing significant milestones, such as starting kindergarten, and includes a note from an educator that offers guidance to caregivers and parents in building emotional intelligence in children. $15.99

books on building emotional intelligence

Team Supercrew – Emotions and Powers – 4 Book Box Set

Written by Julie Anne Penn and Darren Penn

Ages: 4-8 years old

The Team Supercrew Series offers fun, empowering, and educational books aimed at helping children build confidence while recognizing their emotions and developing important life skills. The books are rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and feature colorful illustrations encouraging discussion between children, parents, and teachers. The series includes four books, each focusing on different characters and important life lessons. $34.51

The books included in the set are:

  • Benny the Brave in The First Day Jitters
  • Keisha the Kind in My Little Sister Situation
  • Chloe the Calm in The Bedtime Blues
  • Gen the Grit in I Quit!

books for kids with big feelings

Too Much!: An Overwhelming Day

Written by Jolene Gutiérrez 

Ages: 5-6 years old

This book is a rhyming picture book about sensory overload. It follows the experience of a sensorily sensitive child and provides strategies for settling down when overwhelmed. Beautiful illustrations accompany the book and include an author’s note for caregivers and educators with information on sensory processing issues and how to support children with overstimulated nervous systems. $13.99

books for kids with big feelings

Rajiv’s Starry Feelings

Written by Niall Moorjani

Ages: 4-9 years old

This story is about Rajiv, who experiences various emotions but is confused by his feelings of anger. With the support of his father, he embarks on a journey to understand his emotions, taking him from a park to the stars. The story aims to help children navigate and comprehend their complex emotions. $16.92

books for kids with big feelings

I Am Okay to Feel

Written by Karamo Brown and Jason “Rachel” Brown

Ages: 4-8 years old

This picture book helps children explore and embrace their emotions during uncertain times. It empowers children to talk about their feelings and provides a reassuring message about feeling and healing. The book includes expert-vetted resources and back matter developed with psychologists to aid in identifying and expressing feelings in a healthy way, building emotional intelligence at a young age. $10.86

books for kids with big feelings

Joy Ride

Written by Sherri Duskey Rinker 

Ages: 4-8 years old

This book is about a girl named Joy and her grandfather, who work together to fix an old bike. When neighborhood kids make fun of the bike, Joy makes a mistake to fit in but then realizes the importance of staying true to herself. The story addresses the challenges of fitting in and the joy of self-expression. $16.95

books for kids with big feelings

My Brain Is Magic: A Sensory-Seeking Celebration

Written by Prasha Sooful

Ages: 5-9 years old

My Brain is Magic is a book for neurodivergent kids and families that’s all about embracing the magic of our brains. Celebrate its diverse ways, from buzzing like a bee to roaring like a lion. Join in the fun, action-packed celebration of neurodiversity and sensory processing for all children to enjoy. $16.99

books for neurodivergent kids

Wepa: English & Spanish (English and Spanish Edition)

Written by J de laVega

Ages: 4-8 years old

Wepa is about a young girl with ADHD, and how her family and teachers perceive her as too messy and loud. However, her grandmother encourages her lively spirit. Mia struggles to control her energy until she finds a supportive community that celebrates her uniqueness. The bilingual English-Spanish hardcover aims to help parents understand ADHD and encourage children to feel connected within a supportive community. $11.68

About the Author

Thalia Fernandez

Thalía Fernández is the Senior Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a Westchester County native who enjoys supporting her community. Currently living in Yonkers, she loves exploring nature, photography, and all things social media/content creation.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

TADA! Youth Theater

&lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;TADA! Youth Theater Summer Camps (July 10-August 25, 2023)&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! TADA! is excited to be back in person with our popular Week-long Musical Theater Summer Camps!&amp;nbsp; Every week your child will:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;ENGAGE IN MUSICAL THEATER TRAINING&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;CREATE, REHEARSE &amp;amp; PERFORM AN ORIGINAL MINI- MUSICAL&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;EXPLORE THEIR INTERESTS AND IDENTITY&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;SHARE THEIR VOICE AND BE HEARD&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;RECEIVE INDIVIDUALIZED ATTENTION AND SOLO OPPORTUNITIES&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;EXPERIENCE ENSEMBLE-BASED INSTRUCTION BY TWO PROFESSIONAL NYC TEACHING ARTISTS&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;MAKE CONNECTIONS WITH NEW FRIENDS&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; On the last day of camp, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of your child&amp;rsquo;s original mini-musical!&lt;br /&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Limited spots available! All of our classes take place in-person at 15 W. 28th Street (between Broadway &amp;amp; 5th) and culminate in a final sharing for an invited audience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;For more info or to register for our Summer Camps, visit our website&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1682524227382000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw1jPPuT0S0YVPJg0I1oXofv&quot;&gt;HERE!&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Looking for a sample class before registering?&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;Join us Saturday, June 3rd for an in-person sample class, Q&amp;amp;A, and the best discount of the summer!&amp;nbsp; Registration required to attend!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;For more info. or to register for our Summer Open house, click&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/open-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/open-house/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1682524227382000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2CheiFLQooj66wqzmTeKCc&quot;&gt;HERE!&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;No child should be turned away because of their inability to pay.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/financial-assistance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/financial-assistance/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1682524227382000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw1-oTxJlL31iv2yEG3kUDrj&quot;&gt;Financial Assistance available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Questions?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Email us at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;[email protected]&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; data-smartmail=&quot;gmail_signature&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Plugged in Band

&lt;div&gt;Plugged In is a nonprofit program that offers online programs to student&amp;nbsp;musicians (Ages 10-18) in a non-competitive environment and provides band and individual performance opportunities in support of community and charitable causes.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Our programs include:&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Rock Band Classes&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Private Music Lessons&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Summer Camp&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Digital/Audio Production&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Songwriting and Recording Workshops&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Oh and hey parents, we are now offering private music lessons and our rock band program for adults too. Reach out to us for more information.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt;

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

&lt;p class=&quot;m_6201101365486487057m_1751229968981391907gmail-m-6447730382188674378msonospacing&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For 40 years, the Youth Programs at the internationally celebrated Steps on Broadway have nurtured young dancers, ages 18 months to 18 years.&amp;nbsp; Whether seeking a fun dance experience or comprehensive pre-professional training, there is a program suited for everyone.&amp;nbsp; Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, theater dance, hip hop, contemporary, modern, pointe and more.&amp;nbsp; Taught by a faculty of internationally-recognized concert, ballet, Broadway and celebrated guest artists, every student is encouraged to discover their artistic uniqueness, deepen their passion for the art form, while growing as dancers and individuals.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Classes are offered throughout the academic year and summer.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;First Steps (ages 18 mos &amp;ndash; 5 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Kids &amp;amp; Teens (ages 6-18 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Pre-Professional Program (ages 7-18 yrs, by audition only)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles