Top 10 Books to Help Young Kids Understand and Manage Their Big Feelings

The start of the new school year also marks the start of a major transition for many young children and their families. It’s a time for nerves, a bit of anxiety, and a lot of big feelings. One of our favorite tools to help prepare kids for any transition is using books during storytime that reflect all the emotions our littles may be feeling. It allows them to see themselves in a story, allows parents to start an open dialogue, gives kids the opportunity to open up about how they feel, and allows us to validate kids’ feelings in a safe space. These ten latest releases will help parents and little ones during any big transition this year and beyond.

Written by Gary Vaynerchuk

Ages: 4-8 years old

Meet Me in the Middle is a children’s book that comes in a unique two-in-one flip-book format, allowing readers to see a story from different perspectives. It aims to teach kids about empathy, problem-solving, and compromise, inspired by the lessons in the bestselling book Twelve and a Half. $16.59

Written by Ann Patchett

Ages: 4-8 years old

The Vert family is celebrating a special occasion: Ivan’s birthday! But did Estie ever ask Ivan if that’s what he really wants? This book, releasing September 17th, is all about learning and accepting our differences as introverts and extroverts. It’s a whole new approach to navigating complex feelings that families will love, perfect for any little introvert or extrovert in the family. $19.99

Written by June Sobel

Ages: 4-8 years old

This back-to-school picture book teaches children about recognizing and managing their feelings on the first day. It follows a group of young children navigating their emotions on the first day of school through rhyme. The book encourages readers to understand and name their feelings, promoting social and emotional learning. This book is recommended for children facing significant milestones, such as starting kindergarten, and includes a note from an educator that offers guidance to caregivers and parents in building emotional intelligence in children. $15.99

Written by Julie Anne Penn and Darren Penn

Ages: 4-8 years old

The Team Supercrew Series offers fun, empowering, and educational books aimed at helping children build confidence while recognizing their emotions and developing important life skills. The books are rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and feature colorful illustrations encouraging discussion between children, parents, and teachers. The series includes four books, each focusing on different characters and important life lessons. $34.51

The books included in the set are:

Benny the Brave in The First Day Jitters

Keisha the Kind in My Little Sister Situation

Chloe the Calm in The Bedtime Blues

Gen the Grit in I Quit!

Written by Jolene Gutiérrez

Ages: 5-6 years old

This book is a rhyming picture book about sensory overload. It follows the experience of a sensorily sensitive child and provides strategies for settling down when overwhelmed. Beautiful illustrations accompany the book and include an author’s note for caregivers and educators with information on sensory processing issues and how to support children with overstimulated nervous systems. $13.99

Written by Niall Moorjani

Ages: 4-9 years old

This story is about Rajiv, who experiences various emotions but is confused by his feelings of anger. With the support of his father, he embarks on a journey to understand his emotions, taking him from a park to the stars. The story aims to help children navigate and comprehend their complex emotions. $16.92

Written by Karamo Brown and Jason “Rachel” Brown

Ages: 4-8 years old

This picture book helps children explore and embrace their emotions during uncertain times. It empowers children to talk about their feelings and provides a reassuring message about feeling and healing. The book includes expert-vetted resources and back matter developed with psychologists to aid in identifying and expressing feelings in a healthy way, building emotional intelligence at a young age. $10.86

Written by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Ages: 4-8 years old

This book is about a girl named Joy and her grandfather, who work together to fix an old bike. When neighborhood kids make fun of the bike, Joy makes a mistake to fit in but then realizes the importance of staying true to herself. The story addresses the challenges of fitting in and the joy of self-expression. $16.95

Written by Prasha Sooful

Ages: 5-9 years old

My Brain is Magic is a book for neurodivergent kids and families that’s all about embracing the magic of our brains. Celebrate its diverse ways, from buzzing like a bee to roaring like a lion. Join in the fun, action-packed celebration of neurodiversity and sensory processing for all children to enjoy. $16.99

Written by J de laVega

Ages: 4-8 years old

Wepa is about a young girl with ADHD, and how her family and teachers perceive her as too messy and loud. However, her grandmother encourages her lively spirit. Mia struggles to control her energy until she finds a supportive community that celebrates her uniqueness. The bilingual English-Spanish hardcover aims to help parents understand ADHD and encourage children to feel connected within a supportive community. $11.68