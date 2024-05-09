10 Best Sex Education Books for Families (Help Kids Understand Puberty, Bodies, and More)

Kids are so curious! As their bodies change and they try to understand aspects of themselves and the world, more questions about this time will come in. It’s important to have a range of books that address their curiosity as well as resources with modern and age-appropriate responses. Kids today are also exposed to a different degree of body questions around gender and identity, as well as common questions around puberty and sexuality.

Below, we are sharing a range of books that address everything from where babies come from and understanding the body to teens’ learning of sexuality and sexual health. Featuring modern language and illustrations, these books are designed to be read with your kids to help them navigate this time and provide you with tools and responses to navigate these conversations in a less “cringy” manner. Happy reading!

Little Kids

This book is perfect for little ones and their growing collection of body questions. This includes age-appropriate responses as well as insightful illustrations to help you discuss bodies, birth, and creating families with your kids. Designed for kids 3-7 years old.

When the question of where do babies come from arises, parents might suggest that stork delivers babies. While this is a cute answer, it doesn’t help kids understand where babies come from. This bestselling book addresses a range of curiosity topics preschoolers, kindergarteners, and early elementary school kids might ask. This includes cartoon characters who provide levity as well as a range of modern and age-appropriate questions that kids might have about their bodies and how they were born. Designed for kids ages 4-8 years old.

This picture book provides a way for parents to talk to their kids about their bodies. This includes age-appropriate illustrations and text that covers reproduction, birth, and the differences between girls and boys. Designed for kids ages 3-6 years old.

Young Kids

This book covers a range of topics that instructs kids about sex, gender and relationships that is inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Written by Rachel E. Simon, LCSW, is a psychotherapist and educator, the book covers puberty, hormones, pregnancy, consent, sex, babies, relationships and families as a tool and resource. This also includes a focus on gender-neutral language as well as a celebration of race, ethnicity, faith, bodies, and more. Designed for kids ages 8-12 along with their parents/guardians.

This body-positive book is focused on helping girls love their bodies and understand puberty. It includes a breakdown of why the body changes and how it is amazing. Kids and their parents will also find self-care tips, social skills, and confidence-boosting tips during this time. It is designed for kids ages 8-12 and their parents/guardians.

Period.: The Quick Guide to Every Uterus

This graphic novel-style resource will help you and your kids understand what really happens when the menstrual cycle starts. Designed to make this experience less awkward, the book addresses the monthly cycle and its range of emotions that kids might experience. This also includes a good dose of humor, tips and tricks, and sexuality-inclusive content. Designed for kids ages 8-12 years old along with their parents/guardians.

For parents of boys who want a way to understand their changes, check out Guy Stuff: The Body Book for Boys. From the American Girls’ Care & Keeping of You series, this book highlights a range of topics specific to boys, such as hair care, acne, changing bodies, voice changes, and more. It is designed for kids ages 9-11 years old and their parents/guardians.

Teens

With our kids exposed to social media and a barrage of misinformation, it is important to have books and resources that actually highlight their specific needs. This informative book provides a way for parents and teens to read more about “embarrassing” questions they might have as well as navigate this time of many changes. The book addresses a range of sexuality topics such as dating, puberty, sexual health, consent, STDs, contraceptive methods, and more. Designed for kids ages 8-14 along with their parents/guardians.

This resource is packed with insight to help kids and their parents discuss and understand sexuality, identity, attraction, and more. Written by two psychologists, the book also highlights the range of different relationships, as well as insights from scholars, activists and practitioners.

The title says it all in this well-versed tween/teen body book. It covers a range of topics such as body image, acne, growing pains, eating disorders, moods, hormones, sexuality, and more. This insightful book also includes science-based reasons for puberty to help kids and their parents understand the complexity of the body—and its many changes—during this time.