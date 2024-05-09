Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Books & Apps

10 Best Sex Education Books for Families (Help Kids Understand Puberty, Bodies, and More)

By Posted on
Best Sex Education Books for Families (Help Kids Understand Puberty, Bodies, and more)
Getty Images

10 Best Sex Education Books for Families (Help Kids Understand Puberty, Bodies, and More)

Kids are so curious! As their bodies change and they try to understand aspects of themselves and the world, more questions about this time will come in. It’s important to have a range of books that address their curiosity as well as resources with modern and age-appropriate responses. Kids today are also exposed to a different degree of body questions around gender and identity, as well as common questions around puberty and sexuality.

Below, we are sharing a range of books that address everything from where babies come from and understanding the body to teens’ learning of sexuality and sexual health. Featuring modern language and illustrations, these books are designed to be read with your kids to help them navigate this time and provide you with tools and responses to navigate these conversations in a less “cringy” manner. Happy reading!

PsstConnecting with Moms and finding your “people”

Little Kids

The Science of Babies: A Little Book for Big Questions about Bodies, Birth and Families

This book is perfect for little ones and their growing collection of body questions. This includes age-appropriate responses as well as insightful illustrations to help you discuss bodies, birth, and creating families with your kids. Designed for kids 3-7 years old.

 

It’s Not the Stork!: A Book About Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families and Friends 

When the question of where do babies come from arises, parents might suggest that stork delivers babies. While this is a cute answer, it doesn’t help kids understand where babies come from. This bestselling book addresses a range of curiosity topics preschoolers, kindergarteners, and early elementary school kids might ask. This includes cartoon characters who provide levity as well as a range of modern and age-appropriate questions that kids might have about their bodies and how they were born. Designed for kids ages 4-8 years old.

 

Amazing You!: Getting Smart About Your Private Parts

This picture book provides a way for parents to talk to their kids about their bodies. This includes age-appropriate  illustrations and text that covers reproduction, birth, and the differences between girls and boys. Designed for kids ages 3-6 years old.

 

Young Kids

The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families

This book covers a range of topics that instructs kids about sex, gender and relationships that is inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Written by Rachel E. Simon, LCSW, is a psychotherapist and educator, the book covers puberty, hormones, pregnancy, consent, sex, babies, relationships and families as a tool and resource. This also includes a focus on gender-neutral language as well as a celebration of race, ethnicity, faith, bodies, and more. Designed for kids ages 8-12 along with their parents/guardians.

 

Celebrate Your Body (and Its Changes, Too!): The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls

This body-positive book is focused on helping girls love their bodies and understand puberty. It includes a breakdown of why the body changes and how it is amazing. Kids and their parents will also find self-care tips, social skills, and confidence-boosting tips during this time. It is designed for kids ages 8-12 and their parents/guardians.

 

Period.: The Quick Guide to Every Uterus

This graphic novel-style resource will help you and your kids understand what really happens when the menstrual cycle starts. Designed to make this experience less awkward, the book addresses the monthly cycle and its range of emotions that kids might experience. This also includes a good dose of humor, tips and tricks, and sexuality-inclusive content. Designed for kids ages 8-12 years old along with their parents/guardians.

Guy Stuff: The Body Book for Boys 

For parents of boys who want a way to understand their changes, check out Guy Stuff: The Body Book for Boys. From the American Girls’ Care & Keeping of You series, this book highlights a range of topics specific to boys, such as hair care, acne, changing bodies, voice changes, and more. It is designed for kids ages 9-11 years old and their parents/guardians.

 

Teens

Sex Education for Teenagers

With our kids exposed to social media and a barrage of misinformation, it is important to have books and resources that actually highlight their specific needs. This informative book provides a way for parents and teens to read more about “embarrassing” questions they might have as well as navigate this time of many changes. The book addresses a range of sexuality topics such as dating, puberty, sexual health, consent, STDs, contraceptive methods, and more. Designed for kids ages 8-14 along with their parents/guardians.

 

How to Understand Your Sexuality: A Practical Guide for Exploring Who You Are

This resource is packed with insight to help kids and their parents discuss and understand sexuality, identity, attraction, and more. Written by two psychologists, the book also highlights the range of different relationships, as well as insights from scholars, activists and practitioners.

 

This Is So Awkward: Modern Puberty Explained

The title says it all in this well-versed tween/teen body book. It covers a range of topics such as body image, acne, growing pains, eating disorders, moods, hormones, sexuality, and more. This insightful book also includes science-based reasons for puberty to help kids and their parents understand the complexity of the body—and its many changes—during this time.

About the Author

Serena Norr

Serena Norr is the jack of all trades behind the digital scenes as the Marketing Director at MaxEX PR. She is also the founder of the travel website, The Weekend Jaunts where she chronicles her travels, adventures and cool things to do with her three kids, and the site curator at NorthernWestchesterMoms.com. She loves all things digital and playwriting. You can find her on Insta at @serenanorrcreative, @weekendjaunts @northernwestchestermoms

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Color Me Mine

&lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side proudly stands as a minority woman-owned studio, and we&#039;ve been an integral part of the Color Me Mine franchise system since 2018! Pottery painting isn&#039;t just an activity; it&#039;s a captivating and inclusive experience that transcends age and skill levels.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Color Me Mine Upper West Side, we extend a warm invitation to dive into a realm of creativity, self-expression, and connection. Families, friends and teams grow stronger bonds when they create memories together, and at Color Me Mine, we&#039;re here to help facilitate those moments.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Whether you&#039;re seeking a delightful family outing, a unique date night, or a solo adventure, our paint-your-own-pottery studio offers boundless possibilities. Step into our welcoming space in the heart of Lincoln Center and unleash your inner artist. Create unforgettable memories as you craft beautiful ceramic masterpieces to cherish for many years to come.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side is also the preferred venue for celebrations of all kinds. Whether you&#039;re planning a birthday party, a baby or bridal shower, a team-building event, a gathering for college groups, an enriching field trip, or an adventure with scouts, we&#039;ve got you covered. Our versatile space and passionate team provides the perfect setting for creating unforgettable memories and fostering creativity in every guest.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Join us at Color Me Mine Upper West Side, at 177 Amsterdam Avenue in New York City where every visit promises a fun journey of color, joy, and artistic exploration!&lt;/p&gt;

Young Actors at Strasberg

&lt;p&gt;Young Actors at Strasberg&amp;nbsp;offers a comprehensive array of acting programs for students in grades 2 &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;12. Classes provide kids and teens with a foundation in Lee Strasberg&#039;s Method Acting and the tools to succeed in the professional industry &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. Programs are tailored to encompass students at all levels, from those just beginning their acting journey to Broadway veterans and professional child actors. Young Actors at Strasberg alumni include Lady Gaga, Sophia Lillis, Angelina Jolie, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Rosario Dawson!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Young Actors&amp;nbsp;Programs are available online and in-person at our New York Campus, located in Union Square. Saturday, After-School and Online classes are offered during the traditional school year (Fall, Winter, and Spring) and Monday through Friday day camps and intensives are held in&amp;nbsp;July and August.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded in 1969 by Lee and Anna Strasberg, The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute is the only school that teaches Lee Strasberg&#039;s work in its complete and authentic form. The Institute&#039;s goal is to provide students with a craft that will help them create a reality and respond truthfully in imaginary circumstances, regardless of the style or form of material being used. LSTFI is proud to have award-winning alumni from around the world working as writers, directors, and actors in all mediums.&lt;/p&gt;

BAMkids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;BAMkids presents adventurous art and ideas for young audiences, igniting the imaginations of creative kids ages 3&amp;mdash;11 with a fun and engaging lineup of workshops, movie matinees, and live performances from around the world.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;


New York Family May 2024

Related Articles