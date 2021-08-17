Best Reusable Water Bottles for Kids

Best Water Bottles for Kids

Having water to drink throughout the day is an essential part of the well-being of children at school. Staying hydrated not only helps convert food to fuel, it keeps you focused as well. For this reason, it is important to add good quality water bottles to your back-to-school shopping list. Read to find out about 12 reusable water bottles that make the perfect daily item for your child!

Searching for a lunch container to accompany your child’s new water bottles? Check out 5 Reusable Lunch Containers for Back-to-School.

Customizable with stickers, these bottles are well-suited for children whose ages fall anywhere between 4 and 10. Kids can have lots of fun decorating their own water bottle, making its design correspond to their preference. BPA-free and made of stainless steel, Yofun ensures a safe drinking experience as well as an enjoyable one. $12.98.

Sold in fun colors and designs ranging from jellyfish to dragons, Klean Kanteen’s Kid Classic Sport is a great water bottle for the little ones to take to school. The cap is built to prevent spills and has a dust cover for its silicone spout to keep the mouthpiece clean for children to drink. Both durable and safe, the bottle has a loop that can attach to backpacks. For ages 4 and up, BPA free. $17.95.

Made in three different playful patterns, this affordable water bottle is a great option for both kids and toddlers. It is made entirely of non-toxic, high quality ingredients and consists of necessary features like its leak-proof spout lid and vacuum-insulated double wall. The bottle is also dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean and use as an everyday item. $12.97.

Surprise! This product comes in a set of three. Made of stainless steel, the bottles consist of a silicone straw that will help your little one get even the last drop at the bottom of the bottle. They also have a push-button pop-up lid and a vacuum-valve stopper that prevents spills caused by leakage. Aside from its practical features, the bottle glows in the dark, adding a whimsical element to its look. To top it all off, these water bottles are BPA free. $24.50-$26.50.

This water bottle is perfect for younger kiddos, as it contains a “flip, bite, sip” feature through its leak-proof lid that offers children an easy drinking experience. It comes with a handle, making the bottle easy to carry around. The product is lightweight and durable at the same time, and takes pride in its features that are resistant to odors and stains. $14.99.

You can save both time and money by using Pura Kiki’s water bottles. With interchangeable lids–Silicone Travel Covers, Fast Flow Nipples, XL Sipper Spouts and Silicone Sealing Disks–the bottles can withstand the passing of time and accompany your child throughout it. These bottles are also known for their super-safe nature, as they have been reported to be free from 80,000 known toxins and certified by MADESAFE. $18.99.

Sold in 38 different Disney themes, the Disney Summit Water Bottle is bound to become your little one’s favorite. The bottles come in two size ranges, making them useful to children of all ages. The product is leak-proof, vacuum-insulated and dishwasher safe. It boasts its durability, for which it is a popular choice on Amazon. $18.99.

Climate-friendly, leak-proof, and BPA-free, these bottles make a great option for younger children. It is convenient for grab-and-go, and can be chilled in the refrigerator before your little one takes it to school for a hot day. Looking for another plus? These water bottles come in sets of five; you can’t get more affordable than this! $18.99.

This bottle is vacuum-insulated with double walls, which allows drinks to keep cold for 24 hours. It is 100% BPA-free, toxin-free, and will not rust. With its lid handle and open-and-close straw, the bottle is an easy item to both carry around and drink from. $24.99.

Although on the pricier side, the Swell Topaz Bottle holds a larger amount of liquid, making it a perfect match for older kids. It is a very versatile product, since it can be used for years as the kids grow for both cold and hot beverages. The bottle boasts its condensation-free exterior and not double, but triple-walled vacuum insulation. Most bottle mouths can fit ice cubes, which will help your child cool off on a hot day. Handles for easier carrying can be added at checkout. $25-$45.

Who knew Glossier made water bottles? This bottle takes pride in its lightweight nature, which makes it a great option for kids who need to carry their water bottles to school everyday. It is just the right size for all ages–even adults–and is made of recyclable material. The bottle consists of a handle and narrow mouth which can prevent spills. $15.

With its cute, minimal design, the Anker bottle boasts its high-quality, environmentally-friendly material. Its stainless steel build will allow it to “live up to the daily grind”, as it is sturdy and durable. This product is an essential for parents who hope to teach their children to promote sustainability in their everyday lives through habitual influence. $36.99.