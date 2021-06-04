The Best Summer Snacks for Kids

Summer Snacks for Kids!

When fresh fruits and veggies and whole foods aren’t on hand or just aren’t handy for your kid’s tastes, try these new and healthier snack options that are sure to be your new go-tos. We love these nutritious and delicious summer snacks for kids of all ages for a super snack for lunch, after school, at home, on-the-go, and all the places you’ll go!

Chloe’s ice pops are the perfect cool treat for a hot day! Parents will love their healthy, better-for-you options and kids love getting these popsicle treats in many delicious flavors. Chloe’s recently launched its first No-Sugar Added Strawberry Pop and it passed our taste test with flying colors. Parents will love that they are made with simple, all-natural ingredients, looking to address the void in the market for no-sugar frozen treats made without artificial substitutes. Kids also love Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops in the non-dairy frozen novelty space and the three new varieties of their Oatmilk Pops – especially the Cookies and Cream. They won’t be able to get enough of these fun frozen treats!

GoGo squeeZ is a fan favorite for their portable pouches packed with flavor and they just introduced the first plant-based pudding in a pouch and it is delectable! Parents will love that it is non-dairy and gluten free. Kids will love all four of the yummy, new pudding flavors, including chocolate, banana, cocoa-hazelnut and vanilla. The GoGo squeeze AlmondBlend pudding has an admirable nutrition profile while still being a tasty snack that will delight kids and leave families feeling good about their snack choice. Parents will also love that the innovative pudding has 5 grams of protein per serving, 30% less sugar compared to traditional dairy pudding, and requires no refrigeration.

Justin’s is an ever-popular, tasty and good-for-you nut butter snack! Parents will love that the new Justin’s Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars are delicious protein-packed bars you can enjoy chilled or on-the-go and are made from Justin’s delish, signature almond butter. Kids will love that these bars come plain or with chocolate chips on it and in flavors they love like classic almond butter, honey almond butter and chocolate chip almond butter. We also love Justin’s Almond Butter Squeeze Packs, especially the new cinnamon and coconut almond butter varieties, for the perfect on-the-go nutritious treat to perfectly pair with your snack of choice.

BHU Foods swaps all the sugar and unhealthy ingredients traditionally baked into cookies, bars and bites, with ultra-healthy, plant-based, nutrition and clean ingredients. Parents will love that they are vegan, organic, low-sugar, low-carb, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, high-fiber, and non-GMO to support healthier snacking and dietary restrictions, without sacrificing delicious, kid-approved taste! Kids will love that the Keto Bites, bite-sized cookie dough deliciousness, come in in flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Double Dark Chocolate Cookie Dough, White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Dough. Kids will also love the Protein Cookies with all the greatness of a chocolate chip cookie with nutrition in every bite!

Sabra Kids Snack Kits are new snack duos made with plant-based ingredients, in fun combos for kids to savor. Kids will love Sabra Kids’ Brownie Batter Dip and Graham cracker sticks, a perfect match of crispy, crunchy graham cracker sticks and smooth, brownie batter dip, full of rich chocolatey taste! Parents will love they are portable, convenient, and made with chickpeas grown on family owned farms in the Pacific Northwest and specially blended tahini from around the world.