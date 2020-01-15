The Best Strollers for New York City: 2020

Parents in New York City, new and seasoned, know that having a great stroller is one of the essential pieces of gear they will need for their child’s first years. A good stroller should work within your budget and, most importantly, work for your family. Does it fit in your apartment? In the car? Will you be on the subway every day? Do you live in a fifth-floor walk-up? There are many factors to take in when shopping for a stroller. This is a significant and essential purchase, and finding the right stroller is everything. Check out here!
Looking for a light stroller? Check out our roundup of The Very Best Easy-to-Use Umbrella Strollers for 2020!
Best Strollers of 2020!
-
Baby Jogger City Select LUX
The Baby Jogger City Select LUX takes the popular City Select stroller to the next level by providing more versatility with over 20 possible configurations. Add a bench seat for your bigger kids or a second seat for two kids. This stroller also folds and locks, making it super easy to carry. $629.99-$649.99 for stroller; $219.99-$$221.99 for second seat kit; babyjogger.com
-
Baby Roues Roll & Go
This ultra-compact stroller is lightweight, convenient, and amazingly sturdy. This innovative gear is perfect for the family on-the-go with kids from infancy to age 4. The stroller can fold in seconds and is compact, which makes for easy travel. The pull handle allows for easy transport through airports, hubs, and city streets. The extra-wide 15-inch padded seat with full recline will keep your baby or toddler comfortable, while the full-sized basket holds all your necessities. $199.95, babyroues.com
-
Baby Trend GoLite Snap Tech Sprout Travel System - Phoenix
This travel system offers a lightweight aluminum full-size stroller complete with an extra-large storage basket, lockable front swivel wheels, one-touch rear brakes, and durable tires. Plus, the swing-away/removable bumper bar allows for easy in and out access, and the trigger fold provides compact storage for hassle-free travel. Also included is the Baby Trend Secure Snap Fit 35 Infant Car Seat. Convert your stroller into an infant car seat carrier by snapping the car seat into the stroller frame. Features include a no-rethread 5-point safety harness, EPS energy-absorbing foam, a removable full body insert, and an adjustable canopy with a sun visor. $329.99, babytrend.com
-
Babyzen YOYO + at Pottery Barn Kids
The Babyzen YOYO+ stroller is designed to make life as a parent easier. It can be easily folded, unfold, and carried like a bag. It can fit almost anywhere and can be navigated with one hand. It can fit in the overhead bin of an airplane, making travel less of a hassle! The YOYO+ backrest can be inclined to 145 degrees in several positions and features soft, supportive padding with a five-point harness to keep your little one safe. The stroller comes with a carry case and strap for when it is folded up.$499-$524, potterbarnkids.com
-
Biba M Single
The Biba M Single is super lightweight at 12 lbs., plus, it offers a design that’s functional, elegant, and very handy. The Biba M Single makes folding and opening oh-so-easy, and it’s small enough to be suitable for any car trunk. It also features sturdy foam rubber wheels, secure wheel locking, and an extra-large lower basket to store all your baby’s knick-knacks, accessories, and snacks! $199, amazon.com
-
BOB Revolution FLEX 2.0 – LUNAR
For our jogging mamas who want to get in a workout with their little one, this is the #1 jogging stroller! The Lunar ultra-reflective fabric keeps you safe and visible during morning jogs or evening strolls. Also perfect as a day to day stroller- it also features a swiveling-locking front wheel. We love the adjustable padded handlebar that offers nine positions to create the perfect fit for parents of all heights. This is perfect if multiple people in the household are using the same stroller. A state-of-the-art adjustable suspension system, among other top-tier safety and convenience features, is a huge plus when looking for a city stroller. $469.99, bobgear.com
-
Britax B-Free Stroller
The B-Free Stroller makes family life easy and convenient. Seven storage pockets and an extra-large storage basket offer more room for baby gear (which every busy city parent knows will certainly come in handy). The canopy extends to protect your baby from the sun, and the 3-wheel configuration provides great maneuverability. With a 65lb weight capacity, this stroller can accommodate your growing child. $379.99, us.britax.com
-
Bumbleride Era Stroller
Era, the new definition of city stroller, is here for NYC little ones. Designed specifically for the city, the Era Stroller has all-wheel suspension and air-filled tires to keep your napping passenger asleep as you roll smoothly over bumpy terrain. Featuring an infant-safe, reversible seat, and eco-fabrics made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles, Bumbleride Era is supportive of your child and the environment! Easily maneuver tight spaces with the quick, compact fold, auto-lock, and standing stow, and take advantage of the oversized cargo basket for storage. Any parent who has strolled their child in a snowstorm will appreciate the Era. $679, bumbleride.com
-
Bugaboo Bee 5
The Bugaboo Bee 5 is made for the city and designed for the on-the-go parents, which we all know means NYC parents! This stroller has small swivel wheels, making it easy to steer with one hand, navigate busy city streets, and use on public transport. The one-piece fold in this stroller makes it super easy and convenient to store, and can also be done with one hand. This stroller comes with a separate bassinet, making it suitable for use from birth. It also comes with a stroller seat that can be used from when your child is approximately 6 months old until toddler age. From $929, bugaboo.com
-
Chicco Mini Bravo Plus Lightweight Stroller
This super-lightweight stroller includes a click-in attachment for all Chicco KeyFit and Fit2 infant car seats. The Mini Bravo also features a premium handle grip and parent tray with two cup holders and zippered storage. It has a folding handle that’s easy to reach and activate with just one hand (the fold handle also doubles as a carry handle for easier maneuvering), and oh-so-convenient, a quick-fold design that’s also compact and self-standing, an adjustable canopy with bonus, zip-open mesh panel for improved airflow, and much more. Designed for little ones up to 50 pounds. $179.99, chiccousa.com
-
Combi F2 Plus AF
The Combi F2 Plus AF Stroller is as light as a feather, weighing in at just 8.6 pounds! The deluxe, padded seat features a multi-position recline of 165 degrees allows little ones to nap at any time. Fold up the stroller easily with one hand and store everything you need in the convenient basket. $299, combiusa.com
-
CYBEX e-PRIAM
As the first e-stroller by CYBEX, this revolutionary smart technology, and exceptionally innovative design is for the millennial parent. Once activated, the e-PRIAM uphill support monitors pushing effort and powers your ascent, making a steep climb feel like strolling along a level sidewalk. The e-PRIAM also lets you power across rough terrains such as sandy beaches, country paths, and snowy winter streets. Travel down slopes in comfort and grace with the e-PRIAM downhill support—detecting pulling pressure on the handlebar and slowing your descent accordingly. The e-PRIAM has motorized support that responds instantly to your changing needs. At the end of a long day, simply charge the ePriam for about 6 hours overnight for a full charge to tackle the next day. $1299.95-$1449.95, cybexonlineshop.com
-
Diono Traverze Luxe
Traverze is the Diono super-compact stroller created to make traveling easier for families on the move. Featuring a versatile extendable luggage-style handle for easy transportation and a hide away protective cover to keep your stroller clean and protected, Traverze is sure to make you and your little one happy. At 12.3 pounds, the stroller is lightweight and easily converts into a suitcase/luggage-style with one hand, leaving your other hand open for your baby. Traveling with little ones has never been so simple with Diono Traverze Luxe. $299.99, diono.com
-
Diono Excurze
Making its debut in 2020, Excurze was designed with the city lifestyle in mind. Metropolitan minded designers crafted a streamlined, lightweight city-sized stroller ready to explore your urban oasis. Suitable from birth to 50lbs, Excurze’s innovative, narrow frame and smart inline wheels have been designed to take on the city, helping you navigate downtown cafés and subways to top floor high rises with ease. There’s even a removable bumper bar, peek-a-boo mesh window, and adjustable hood height. $499.99-$579.99, diono.com
-
Doona Car Seat & Stroller
As the world’s first infant car seat and stroller in one, Doona Car Seat & Stroller provides parents with a safe and simple solution for their traveling needs. In one quick motion, you can convert your car seat into a stroller. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. You’ll also get an included infant insert, which cradles and supports your newborn safely and properly. If you’re interested in fashion for your little one, the latest collection makes a bold and on-trend statement with six vivid colors, an updated all-black inner seat cover, and a sleek charcoal aluminum frame. Suitable for infants 4 to 25 pounds. $499, shopdoona.com
-
Ergobaby Metro Compact City Stroller
As a portable, lightweight, compact stroller, the Metro Stroller combines ergonomic comfort with a convenient compact size for making your way through the city. Easily glide over bumpy sidewalks, use public transportation, and climb stairs with one-hand fold, smooth ride spring suspension, and puncture-free rubber tires. There’s also a padded seat and adjustable leg rest for your child. $299, ergobaby.com
-
Evenflo Gold SensorSafe Pivot Xpand
The Evenflo Gold Pivot Xpand is the ultimate shape shifter. In just seconds, you can convert it from a single stroller to a double stroller—with no need for extra parts or tools. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the Evenflo Gold Pivot Xpand can be configured 22 ways for infant and child seating at optimal heights and angles. And wherever you go, you can help make sure that your baby stays safe and comfy, with the SensorSafe app that sends real-time alerts right to your phone. If your baby gets unbuckled from their car seat, becomes too warm, or has spent too much time without movement, you’ll receive a real-time alert so that you can respond quickly. We’re crazy about this innovative technology! $499.99, evenflo.com
-
gb Pockit + All-City
Built for the city parent, the Pockit+ All-City are designed for urban parents on the go, with front-wheel suspension. The slim profile of the wheels is ideal for smooth city surfaces. This stroller is ideal for parents who need a stroller to take to work with them or who are often taking the train or cars and need a very compact stroller. When it’s time to fly, the unique ultra-compact folding mechanism makes the Pockit+ All-City airplane hand luggage compliant. Just released in May 2019, the All-City design has just what you’re looking for in a stroller ready to tackle the busy streets. $249.95-$334.95, gb-online.com
-
Graco Uno2Duo
The Graco Uno2Duo stroller starts as a single stroller and expands into a double stroller to grow with your family. With a smooth, one-hand fold, parent cup holder, and extra-large storage basket, the Uno2Duo is a fully-featured stroller. The main seat reclines flat to become an infant bassinet, while the removable child’s tray and standing platform offer a customizable ride. Incorporate a Graco Click Connect infant car seat and a second seat (both sold separately), and the Uno2Duo provides even more customization and riding options. $454.99, gracobaby.com
-
Greentom 3-in-1
Suitable from birth to approximately 4.5 years, the new Greentom 3-in-1 allows you to easily transition between the Carrycot, Reversible and Classic stages. The Carrycot includes a plush, 100 percent organic mattress that’s naturally flame retardant, while the Reversible and Classic have 5 and 3 positions respectively. Also included is a secondary, removable storage option that makes loading and unloading easier than ever! Bonus: The frame is made of recycled post-consumer plastic and the machine-washable, UPF-50 fabrics are made of recycled drinking bottles. In short, this stroller offers a purposeful design that’s lightweight (15-19 lbs.), durable (lifetime guaranteed frame), and sustainable. $669, greentom.com
-
guzzie+Guss Connect Stroller
To ensure maximum comfort, cooling airflow mattress technology is built right into the seat of this stroller. The unique inner seat liner provides cooling and drying space under the body while acting as built-in air pocket padding. Additionally, the Connect offers an adjustable seat with several different configurations, a super-comfortable leatherette grip over a handle that adjusts to fit your height, an extendable canopy, an open frame (with no rear axle), high-performance tires, and much more. $499.99, guzzieandguss.com
-
Inglesina Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand. Suitable for newborns to 55 lbs., the redesigned Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design and stands upright on its own when folded. The Zippy Light offers an even bigger hood for increased protection against the sun, additional padding on the backrest and safety harness, and even more premium features. Plus, it weighs in at just 15 lbs., so it’s incredibly lightweight. $349-369, inglesina.us
-
Jeep by Delta Children Sport Utility All-Terrain Stroller
This fun stroller features a lightweight, aluminum frame that adapts to your child as they grow. Offering three strollers in one, it starts as a travel system for newborns. It’s also designed to help you move from car-to-stroller with ease, including a car seat adapter that works with the most popular car seats (car seat sold separately). The Sport Utility comes with a wide range of safety and security features including a one-touch cable lock brake system, an adjustable handle for your comfort and reflective piping. Plus, you’ll enjoy the stroller’s ample storage space, a large basket under the frame, and included parent organizer. $349.99, deltachildren.com
-
Joolz Day³
An award-winning premium design, Joolz Day³ features a freestanding fold, sun hood & bassinet ventilation, adjustable footrest, high bassinet & seat, and so much more! We also love Joolz Looks, the beautiful stroller fabrics that make these strollers fashionable. The Joolz Day³ is made to navigate the city in chic comfort. The seat at table height can be used as a highchair. And thanks to the compact folding, the Joolz Day³ can easily be stored, even in the smallest city apartments. $999, joolz.com
-
Kooper
This new stroller is the only compact stroller in the US with a tray that folds with it, and it has the biggest wheels of any comparable stroller on the market. The sturdiest design of Joovy strollers yet, the Kooper even has a tray with extra-deep cup holders for bumpy rides and are 100% removable and washable. There’s also an adjustable 3-position leg rest, customizable recline, and a large storage basket. There’s even a zipper pocket for keys and a mesh cup holder for drinks. $299.99, joovy.com
-
Keenz 7S Stroller Wagon
Perfect for families on the go with a lot of gear to tote, Keenz’s deluxe 7S Wagon offers tons of space and a safe, ergonomic ride. The Wagon featured a 5-point safety harness to keep little ones safe (two children can fit comfortably), and also comes complete with built-in cushioning, a retractable roof with mesh sunscreen, adjustable handles, swiveling front wheels with individual locks, and more. It weighs just over 32 lbs. and is super-easy to fold and store. $389.99, keenz.us
-
Kinderwagon Hop
Kinderwagon’s Hop is a tandem umbrella stroller that’s lightweight, narrow, and easy-to-fold for city parents who are on the go! The front seat is suitable for children from 6 months up to 50 lbs. The rear seat is suitable for little ones from 3 months and can recline to 130 degrees. Features include one-touch double brakes, a removable canopy, rain cover, and a cup holder. $299.99, kinderwagon.com
-
Maclaren Quest
The one-handed seat recline and one-foot stroller collapse includes a waterproof round hood, aluminum chassis, removable washable seat fabric, and rain cover. This a great stroller for parents looking for a lightweight stroller that can be carried or folded easily. With four recline positions, this stroller is suitable for newborns to kids up to 55 pounds. $275, maclaren.us
-
Mamas & Papas Armadillo City2
Perfect for city living, this stroller is Mamas & Papas’ slimmest and lightest design, but still has maximum comfort for your little passenger as you embark on your city excursions. The one-hand fold is quick and easy, making it suitable for public transportation or if you live in an apartment. The seat reclines into a lie-flat position with breathable fabric to provide more space for your child. $166.28, mamasandpapas.com
-
Maxi-Cosi Adorra Stroller
With a comfortable and flexible design that can be used in carriage-mode for infants and stroller-mode for toddlers, Maxi-Cosi Adorra is the versatile stroller for you! It is compatible with Maxi Cosi, the Mico, Mico Next, Mico AP, Mico AP 2.0, Mico 30, and Mico Max 30 infant car seats when used with the included Maxi Cosi Car Seat Adapters. Stroller mode features a reversible seat that allows either parent or forward-facing positions. One-hand compact fold makes travel easy, and we love the canopy with the peek-a-boo window. $399.99, buybuybaby.com
-
Micralite FastFold Stroller
Micralite strollers were designed to make life easier for parents, by combining the robust build of off-road strollers with the maneuverability and compact fold of lightweight city strollers. Every element has been engineered to help parents get out there, wherever it is they want to go. And you’ll surely appreciate the all-terrain wheels with Kevlar lining that prevent puncture. The hammock seat of the FastFold is unique in the stroller world, diffusing vibration and making every ride super comfortable for your little one. $222.07-$418.48, micralite.com
-
Mima Xari
The ultimate stroller for chic style with hundreds of striking color combinations. Combine your favorite canopy color with your favorite frame to create your Xari. Included in the Mima Xari is the Carrycot, Chassis, Canopy, Carrycot Apron, Rain Cover, and Starter Pack. The patented “carrycot inside” system allows use as a carrycot or stroller. The carrycot is suitable for use through 6 months or when baby can sit unaided. Cleverly concealed zips aid the transformation from carrycot to stroller seat and vice versa in as little as 15 seconds. The carrycot can be stored inside the seat unit itself when not in use. Mima Xari is made of Eva material, making it lightweight, breathable, easy to clean, and elegant. $1,313.99-$1,390.49, mimakidsusa.com
-
Mountain Buggy Swift Luxury Collection
In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Mountain Buggy released their limited edition luxury swift in iconic pepita for 2020. This ultra-compact stroller features one hand fast fold, handbrake with green “go” and red “stop” indicators, and soft, durable canvas fabrics. There’s a lie-flat seat recline and easy lock back or full swivel front wheel mechanism. Get this limited edition stroller while you can! $599.99, mountainbuggy.com
-
Musty Evo
Comfortable for both you and your baby, Musty Evo has an adjustable seat, back support with four positions, and adjustable foot support and hood. The push bar has an adjustable height and the front wheels swivel 360 degrees for more flexibility in the city. The Evo can be paired with Maxi-Cosi car seats (Mico AP, Mico NXT, Mico 30, Mico Max 30, Mico Max Custom, Prezi), Graco car seats (Snugride Classic), buggy seat with hood and bumper bar, and pram body. $200, musty.com
-
Nuna DEMI Grow Bassinet
The DEMI grow bassinet connects swiftly to stroller and can easily be doubled up for twin mode. The soft mattress cover, top cover, and zip-away liner are machine washable. The oversized, protective 50 + canopy is removable and your little one will enjoy customized comfort thanks to integrated ventilation panels. $179.95, nunababy.com
-
OXO Air
Known for cooking, baking, and organization materials, Oxo shocks the stroller market with the Air stroller: a lightweight, compact folding stroller that is easy to transport and store while providing the utmost security for little ones. It weighs in at an astounding 11 lbs., and comes complete with great features like a panoramic peek-a-boo window, a large UPF 50 canopy with sunshade extension, ventilated mesh sides, a convenient zippered pocket, and more. $179.99, oxo.com
-
Peg-Pérego Book For Two
The Book For Two is a super-compact, side-by-side stroller that’s just 29-inches wide. It can take up to two Primo Viaggio 4-35 car seats and folds easily and inward, like a book. Additionally, the Book For Two features multi-position independent backrests, a large, easy-loading basket with pockets, Soft Ride wheels with ball bearings and suspensions, and an easy, one-hand close. This stroller is suitable from birth, up to 45 lbs. (each child). $649.99, us.pegperego.com
-
phil&teds dash
Maneuver through tight city spaces with the slim width and 3 wheel design of phil&teds dash. Pop up curbs effortlessly as your little one stays snug inside and never worry about slowing down your ride with 12 inch, puncture proof aeromaxx tires. For more newborn options, add the snug carrycot or ride as a travel system with the alpha infant car seat! You can even add the lazyted accessory to use as a carrycot stand. Ride in comfort and style with the dash. $498.99, philandteds.com
-
Disney Baby Lift & Stroll Plus Travel System- Minnie Mouse
Add the magic of Disney to your everyday life with the Disney Baby Lift & Stroll Plus Travel System. The stroller lifts to fold with just one hand and a quick pull upward. It’s lightweight and compact when folded, making it easy to store or take along for the ride. Featuring QuickClick, the infant seat attaches to the stroller in one quick step for a complete travel system. The car seat has Side Impact Protection and four harness heights for a better fit and a safer ride as your baby grows. You’ll love the handy parent tray with two cup holders and a storage tray for small items, and the larger basket underneath for all that added gear kids bring along with them. $110.67-$110.79, walmart.com
-
Silver Cross Wave
The Wave offers an ultra-sleek look and an irresistible slate of premium features. The all-in-one Wave system includes the stroller frame, bassinet, and seat — which means it’s easy to re-configure as your child grows or if you have another baby. Add the ride-on board and it can even carry three little passengers. You’ll also get two raincovers, two mosquito nets, cupholders, and more. Use the pram system for your newborn, and then in the future when your little one grows, the One plus One system allows for over 30 configurations. $1,299, silvercrossus.com
-
StrollerAir CosmoS
CosmoS comes as a package with bassinette, stroller seat, hood with extension, peek-a-boo window and mesh vent, lightweight aluminum chassis with large shopping (featuring two pockets and zippered extension for more space), foot cover, front bar, mosquito net, and rain cover. Newborns can lie flat in the comfortable CosmoS bassinette, which includes a mattress with a zippered cover that is easy to remove and wash. Once your baby is older, interact with your little one by reversing the seat to face you. When he or she is ready to explore, turn the seat forward so your baby can peer out at the world ahead. The extendable hood provides extra protection from the sun, wind, and inclement weather. $549.99, strollair.com
-
Stokke Beat
We’re obsessed with this new compact urban stroller by Stokke. Brand new to the stroller market in 2020, Stokke Beat caters to all of your city adventures. Sturdy and strong, this lightweight stroller offers a smooth ride and superb maneuverability. Its small footprint makes it the ideal solution for travel, navigating busy streets and public transit. The adjustable seat allows your little one to sit at the table in their stroller, and the one-handed folding makes the stroller easy to compress in seconds. $599, stokke.com
-
3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Recently introduced to the stroller world, the 3Dlite+ is a premium everyday lightweight stroller. Based on the original best-selling 3Dlite® stroller, named Best Umbrella Stroller by Wirecutter, the 3Dlite+ takes parent convenience and child comfort to the next level with added features and a more premium look and feel. With a one-hand, multi-position recline seat, extra-large storage basket, oversized canopy, cup holders, cell phone holder, zip-close storage pocket, and more, this stroller has just what you need! $119.99, summerinfant.com
-
Thule Sleek-Black on Black
Perfect for parents looking to hit the park as well as the city streets, Thule Sleek (which is the rugged Thule brand’s first four-wheeled stroller) is a smart, stylish, and safe stroller for urban explorers and their kids. It has a lightweight and contemporary design, outstanding maneuverability, and superior comfort for both parent and child. Designed for the active parent, Thule Sleek can be configured to match the needs of your family, from your baby’s birth and as your little one grows. Add a bassinet, a sibling seat, or a car seat, bring one, two or even three kids, and mount the seat in parent-facing or forward-facing position. Black on Black is the brand new color for this stroller! $849.95, thule.com
-
UPPAbaby VISTA
The VISTA performance stroller system has a variety of configurations and maneuvers that enable the parent to build the stroller as the family grows. This stroller includes both bassinet (safe overnight sleep solution) and toddler seat. Features include a one-button telescopic handlebar height adjustment and a reversible toddler seat with multi-position toddler seat recline. There’s also an adjustable canopy for your growing child, an extendable UPF 50+ Sunshade, adjustable footrest, and an XL basket for storage. The VISTA lets you transport up to three children by adding a PiggyBack Ride-Along Board, and it’s compatible with the MESA infant car seat with no adapters necessary. $767.99-979.99, uppababy.com
-
Valco Baby Neo Twin Tailormade
Valco Baby’s Neo Twin stroller is super-lightweight and all-terrain — oh, and it’s a twin stroller. Weighing under 27 lbs., this sleek double stroller is one of the lightest full-service strollers on the market, and it offers a full seat recline (for babies and toddlers), air-filled tires, and an adjustable handle. The Neo Twin lightweight all-terrain double stroller is the latest innovation from Valco Baby. To top it off: Full-coverage canopies and adjustable footrests take care of your little one’s comfort and well-being. $599.99, shop.valcobaby.com
-
Veer All Terrain Cruiser
Perfect for families who love to enjoy adventures in the city and in nature, the Veer Cruiser offers the space and durability of a wagon with the safety and convenience of a high-end stroller (its Infant Car Seat Adapter is compatible with the majority of leading infant car seats). The Cruiser can hold up to two passengers. Families can make it their own by customizing with a Napper and Collapsible Sun Canopy that combine to make a JPMA-certified bassinette, a Drink and Snack Tray, a Foldable Storage Basket, and a travel bag to check the Cruiser during air travel. $599, goveer.com
-
Woosh 2 - Unicorn Land
Meet the new and improved Woosh 2 pushchair. This perfectly portable Cosatto stroller is now even better with use for up to around 55 pounds, allowing for longer usage. Fold the new Woosh pushchair with one hand into a small compact bundle. With plenty of room for storage. Groceries, diapers — you know the drill — Woosh is ultra-lightweight and ready for anything at just around 13 pounds. We love the new and removable bumper bar for extra support, adjustable calf support for little legs, and the all-new viewing window to check in on your passenger. Woosh 2 comes with the original Cosatto rain cover, a UPF100+ hood, and a double-length sun visor to protect against the sun’s rays. Finally, we’re obsessed with the fashionable and imaginative Unicorn Land pattern. $223.13, cosatto.com