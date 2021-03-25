The Best Strollers for New York City: 2021

We have the scoop on the best strollers for 2021! While many of us parents have been indoors for some time (say, a year), this has meant that a stroller has been a gear must-have. Social distancing walks and more day trips visiting nature, the stroller has been the mode of transportation for our youngest babes. And as we all slowly start making our way about the city and the subways or hop in a Lyft, a great stroller is an essential piece of gear a new or seasoned parent will need for their child’s first years. The best stroller for your family should work within your budget and, most importantly, work for your family. Does it fit in your apartment? In the car? Will you be on the subway every day? Do you live in a fifth-floor walk-up? There are many factors to consider when shopping for a stroller. This is a significant and essential purchase, and finding the right stroller is everything. Check out our picks here!
Looking for a lightweight stroller? Check out our guide to the best umbrella strollers!
Best Strollers 2021!
Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller
The Single-to-Double stroller is expandable, multi-functional, and designed to have 19 different configurations. Perfect for a growing family, the stroller with the 2nd Seat Kit can accommodate your growing family from the newborn to toddler stage. The encompanied canopy includes a magnetic peek-a-boo window and an attachable full coverage sunshade. We also can’t forget to mention that the stroller can be folded with one hand, the handlebar can be adjusted to different parent’s heights and a basket that holds up to 25 pounds. Parents will also appreciate the smooth ride when strolling the not always smooth NYC sidewalks. $395
City Mini GT2 Stroller
A New York Parent’s favorite for price and durability, The City Mini GT2 prioritizes agility on any terrain. This design features forever air rubber tires with all-wheel suspension for smooth riding anywhere. It also has a one-hand compact fold, adjustable handlebar, and a hand-operated parking brake. The stroller is for newborns to 72 months and has a max child weight capacity of 65lbs. $359.99
UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller with Bassinet
The Rolls-Royce of strollers, The Vista V2 Stroller is a convertible stroller system that is especially great for growing families. It includes an adjustable handlebar, a large under-seat basket that holds up to 30lbs, and an extendable UPF 50+ canopy. The bassinet accommodates children from birth to 20lbs and features a vented base and canopy for breathability. While this stroller is well built, keep in mind it can be a bit heavy — this is an ideal stroller if you live on the lower level in your building, have an elevator, or need a sturdy stroller for the city. If you’re looking for more conversion options, this stroller is compatible with the PiggyBack ride-along board, a second bassinet, and a second RumbleSeat toddler seat. $969.99
Graco Modes ClickConnect Stroller
With a weight limit of up to 50 pounds, The Modes ClickConnect Stroller can be used until the toddler years. A no-fuss yet durable stroller, this gear is an affordable all-in-one stroller with three different modes — stroller frame, infant stroller, and toddler stroller. The different modes allow for the stroller to adapt to your growing child. The stroller also has other features, including a large basket, a child and parent tray, and a canopy with good coverage. $139.99-$199.99
Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System
This popular stroller has been recently upgraded. An affordable travel gear that includes the KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat is simply a great value buy. Upgrades include a UPF-canopy; parents will appreciate this cover on those hot sunny NYC days. The large treaded tires will help parents to stroll on those cobbly streets or windy weather we sometimes encounter in NYC. With this stroller, you can click the car seat on top of the regular seat or remove the regular set to save weight. Its features also include:
- A height-adjustable handle.
- A parent tray with cup holders.
- A one-hand, self-standing fold.
$379.99
Nuna MIXX Stroller
A perfect city stroller, the MIXX stroller has many features you would need in a stroller — a two-way facing toddler seat, an adjustable handlebar, a flip out sunshade, and ample under-seat storage. This stroller distinguishes itself with a fully flat reclining position that allows the stroller to be used from birth if needed. The stroller is also equipped with foam-filled tires and all-wheel suspension for smooth riding anywhere. Heavy snow, sudden rain? This stroller is a smooth ride and will get you through the entire year. $649.95
Doona Car Seat & Stroller
The Doona Car Seat & Stroller transforms from a car seat to a stroller. You can just fold back the wheels, retract the handle, and slot it into the car seat base. There’s nothing extra to carry around with this stroller like other strollers that are taken apart to click into car seats. Also, this stroller is not just a two-in-one, but a three-in-one! It can also be used as a baby rocker. Perfect if looking for a well-made stroller to fit in your tiny space or car. $499.99
Babyzen YOYO2 6+ Stroller
The YOYO2 6+ Stroller is lightweight and easily transportable, making it an excellent fit for a city family. The stroller folds with one hand, can be carried over the shoulder. It also grows with your child. With the + Newborn Pack, you can use this stroller from birth. The handlebar is soft faux level, and all four wheels have new individual suspension to navigate different terrains. The stroller weighs a bit over 13 pounds making it an ideal stroller to hop on the subway, throw in a Lyft and fold and carry when traveling. $499.99
Mockingbird Single Stroller
The Mockingbird Single is a premium stroller priced at an affordable $350. Parents will appreciate the one-hand fold, especially if you are holding a wiggly toddler sibling’s hand. If more than one parent utilizes the stroller, there is an adjustable handlebar, and a large storage basket that holds up to 25 lbs. The seat reclines, and the foot-rest adjusts for maximum comfort. This stroller is also a part of a system with add-ons for all your needs, whether it be an infant seat insert, car seat adapter, or carriage. $350
Colugo The Compact Stroller
Seasoned parents know the feeling, you need to get to A to Z in seconds, and the Colugo Compact Stroller had us at “one-handed, two-second fold.” This stroller weighs in at 16 pounds, which is do-able when folded, and although it’s compact, it comes with a large basket for all those things you pick up along the way. While with child, it can still be a bit heavy if you intend to take it on the subway, we still think it is a great city stroller with its extendable UPF 50+ canopy for extra shade, roomy storage, and easy-to-fold and carry design. The Colugo Compact is designed for 6 months and older. $285
Bugaboo Donkey3 Mono Complete Stroller
While strollers come and go, Bugaboo has never strayed from being a solid baby gear brand that really works on designing great strollers. The Donkey 3 Mono Complete stroller is luxe. It has three configurations — the Mono, Duo, and Twin. The Duo Extension and Twin Bassinets (sold separately) are easy to add and offer side-by-side configuration while still fitting through standard doorways. The side-luggage basket is expandable and can hold up to 22 lbs, so perfect if you are like us and carry your entire day in your stroller basket. You can also expect all the amazing features that come with premium strollers — an adjustable handlebar, puncture-proof wheels, and an extra-large canopy that provides ample sun coverage. At 30 pounds of weight, this is not an ideal subway stroller. This is you live in the suburbs, or you want a premium stroller where you plan to stroll everywhere and want a lot of comfort and durability in your stroller that is long-lasting and ideal year-round. $1,399
Revolution Flex 3.0
While we are still in the throes of social distancing in 2021, the jogger stroller has been a piece of gear that helps parents get out and get going. The Revolution Flex 3.0 Stroller has a mountain bike-style suspension ideal for the city’s sidewalks to the local park’s running track. The 9-position adjustable handlebar is perfect for the entire family to use. The extra-large cargo basket is extra, and a peek and chat window enables you to keep an eye on your little one. The seat can be positioned fully upright or at a near-flat recline. $499.99
3Dlite®+ Convenience Stroller
There are many light strollers out there, but we find the 3Dlite stroller is a great lightweight (13 pounds!) gear option that isn’t one where you feel will last only a month. Ideal if you are a tall parent which is a significant gripe for lightweight strollers, no one wants to hunch down when strolling their kid. Perfect for traveling and everyday living, it can be easily compactly folded when on the go. It also has a 4-position recline, which is not always easy to find in affordable lightweight strollers. $64.99
Ergobaby 180 Reversible Stroller
While many parents know Ergobaby for their baby carriers, they also have ventured into the stroller arena. The 180 Reversible Stroller’s standout feature allows for you to easily switch the way your baby faces as they grow. They can switch from facing you or the world with one click. The stroller also has big wheels, an adjustable handlebar, and a large storage basket. It compactly folds and is easily maneuverable even with one hand. $299
Costway Folding Aluminum Infant Reversible Stroller with Diaper Bag
This stroller looks like it cost in the hundreds but comes in at under $200. Designed for children from 0 months to three-years-old. The stroller can be changed to a sleeping bed for baby (0-6 months old) and then transitioned into a seat from 7 to 36 months old. It includes an adjustable handlebar and a one-step brake. Other stroller accessories include a foot cover, a mosquito net, a wrist strap, and a baby seat cushion. Big design points are the anti-shock spring on the front wheels and the one-step break. The stroller weighs 30 pounds, so if you have an elevator or can leave your stroller on the ground floor, this makes for an ideal city stroller. $189.95
Stokke® XPLORY® X Stroller
If you want to coo and ahh your baby, the Stokke® XPLORY® X Stroller allows for three parent-facing and two forward riding positions. The reversible and height-adjustable seat prioritizes parent and child bonding. The five-point harness has comfy shoulder straps. Compatible with The Stokke® PIPA™ by Nuna® Infant Car Seat without the use of an adaptor. The stroller is also equipped with a water repellent canopy, a large under-seat basket, and a depth adjustable baby pad. Multi-position seat recline is a huge plus, and the stroller can be folded in a quick one-handed fold. $999.99
Maxi-Cosi Zelia Max 5-in 1 Travel System
If you’re looking for a stroller that makes traveling easy, this stroller may be perfect for you. The travel system can be used with the Mico Max 30 Infant Car Seat and the Selia stroller. The stroller is designed for children from birth up to 50 lbs. The stroller includes features such as a fully reclining seat, all-wheel suspension, and a large canopy. The car seat features a 5-point adjustable safety harness, side-impact protection, and a removable insert for neck support. $449.99
Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System with SafeMax Infant Car Seat
A value gear purchase, this stroller is designed to be used until your little one reaches age 5 or 50 lbs, whatever comes first. The car seat base installs in one click and can also be clicked into the stroller frame rear-facing or parent-facing. The stroller folds into a compact, making it easy to throw in the trunk and for travel. Parents will appreciate the large under-the-seat basket, an ergonomic handle, and cruiser tires. $279.99
Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller
Comfort is vital when planning to use your stroller 24/7. The Thule Urban Glide 2 is a great choice for the active family. It is a three-wheel jogging stroller suitable for all terrains and easy to navigate, which means stroll it on the not-so-smooth sidewalks, through those tricky corners after a snowstorm, or when going hiking because this is the point of this stroller. The stroller provides an adjustable handlebar so great for the entire family to stroll. Some of the other features include a zip-top storage bin, a peekaboo window, and a front swivel wheel. $499.95
UPPAbaby Cruz V2 Stroller
The UPPAbaby Cruz V2 has been upgraded and now features a new dual-action suspension and rear suspension system on its wheels. This stroller is one of the most popular strollers for NYC moms. And while it can be a bit large, this doesn’t dissuade parents from choosing the UPPAbaby Cruz V2 Stroller as their stroller. Besides being able to stroll on the roughest of terrains, it is also equipped with a UPF 50+ canopy for better sun protection, a spring-loaded latch for folding, and plenty of space for legroom. The frame design is simple and can easily fold and fit into the trunk of your car. $649.99
Mima Xari Stroller
If you are looking for a très chic stroller and has all the rock star designs that make for a premium stroller, then you have The Mima Xari Stroller. This stroller has six different configurations to adjust to your needs. The set includes a chassis, a seat with a carrycot, a canopy, a rain cover, a carrycot apron, a storage basket, a bumper bar, and a starter pack. The stroller can be quickly folded with one-step, even with the seat unit attached. This stroller is designed for children from birth to 37.5 lbs and is made of vegan leather, both sustainable and weather-resistant. The Mima Xari Stroller is compatible with the Maxi Cosi, Cybex, and Nuna care-seats. $1,529.99
Bugaboo Lynx Compact Stroller
The Lynx Compact Stroller weighs 20 pounds, which is perfect if you’re looking for a lightweight stroller with reversible seating. The reversible seat reclines to three positions. The other features this stroller offers include a rotating carry handle, a foot pedal parking brake, and a spot-clean seat fabric. You won’t have to worry about storage with this stroller. It is compact and self-standing without having to remove the seat. $799.99
Delta Children Revolve Reversible Stroller
The Resolve Reversible Stroller has a 5 point safety harness, reversible seat for a front and rear-facing option, and can be folded with one-hand making this stroller super portable. It also features a 4-position reclining seat, an adjustable handlebar, all-wheel suspension, lockable rear wheel brakes, and spacious under-seat storage. $349.99
Nuna Triv Compact Stroller
A great stroller for both the city and travel. This stroller is designed to easily convert to a travel system and pack up easily, which is a plus if you do family getaways and are always on the go. The stroller easily folds both ways, includes all-wheel suspension, and has a seat that can face both you and the world. $699.95
UPPAbaby MINU Stroller
The MINU Stroller is a great option for families that are fans of the UPPAbaby brand and are looking for a lightweight, portable stroller. The stroller features a one-handed action fold and a shoulder carrying strap to make it easy to take with you anywhere. The stroller also features a roomy basket and a full canopy. $399.99
Cybex Gazelle S Stroller
If you’re looking for a convertible stroller with many configurations, the Gazelle S Stroller may be the one for you. The stroller easily converts from a single to double stroller without additional adapters and has 23 possible configurations with units bought separately, including seat units, cots, infant car seats, and shopping baskets. This stroller also has a removable shopping basket, an extra-large sun canopy, an all-wheel suspension, and a one-hand height-adjustable handlebar. $699.95
Cybex Mios 2
The Cybex Mios 2 weighs only 19 pounds, which makes it perfect for families in the city. The stroller prioritizes portability and functionality while also providing maximum comfort for your little one. The seat cover is made of breathable mesh to reduce heat development in warmer climates. The stroller is also equipped with one-hand folding, a reversible seat unit, a one-hand recline, a sun canopy, and an all-wheel suspension. $699.95
Baby Jogger City Select Stroller
Just like its name says, this stroller is made for easy on-the-go city living. The stroller easily converts into a double or triple to accommodate up to three kids and offers 16 possible configurations. The stroller also includes a reversible seat, a UV 50+ sun canopy, a height-adjustable handlebar, and front-wheel suspension. $499.99
Stokke Trailz Black Terrain Limited Edition Freedom Stroller
This stroller offers a leatherette handle, canopy and visor, shopping basket, and harness protector. It is designed for all terrains and is situated in a high position to promote eye contact and connection with your little one. $899.25
Cybex ePriam Electronic Assist Stroller
The Cyber ePriam Electronic Assist Stroller has high-quality details, including a leather-look and premium fabric. The stroller is also equipped with an extra-large sun canopy, a one-hand recline, an adjustable leg rest, and a reversible seat. It is suitable for children from birth up to 55 pounds. $1,449.95
UPPAbaby G-LUXE Stroller
This stroller is an affordable option with a lightweight aluminum stroller frame, seat pad, sunshade, carry strap, and cup holder. It also has lockable front wheels, a one-step brake, a large basket, and an extendable sunshade. $199.99
Nuna Demi Grow Stroller
The Demi Grow Stroller includes two car seat adapters, a sun canopy, fenders, and a rain cover. It is easy to fold and offers travel system modes perfect for any family. This stroller also has lockable front swivel wheels, a one-touch braking system, all-season seat changes, and a height-adjustable pusher. $799.95
Mima Zigi 3G Stroller
With this stroller, you will be getting easy control with all-terrain-ready foam-filled tires for always smooth riding. The other features of this stroller include a height-adjustable pusher, one-hand adjustable calf support for the kids, lockable front swivel wheels, and a removable, extendable UPF 50+ sun canopy — a standout feature for many families. $499.99
Cybex Eezy S Twist 2 Stroller
This stroller comes in six different colors and folds to be extremely compact, which is perfect for city dwellers and frequent travelers. It folds into a compact, self-standing position and can even be carried on a plane. The stroller also has a unique one-hand 360 degrees rotating seat, an extendable sun canopy, one-hand adjustable leg support, and all-wheel suspension wheels. $349.95
Contours Options Elite Tandem Stroller
Looking for a tandem stroller for your two little ones? This stroller could be the one for you. It features reversible stadium seating and can be rearranged in seven different configurations. This new design from Contours comes with an all-wheel suspension, adjustable foot-rests, a lightweight aluminum frame, and a large storage basket. $319.99
Graco NimbleLite Stroller
This lightweight stroller weighs less than 15 pounds making it a great affordable option for on-the-go families. This stroller is for children up to 50 pounds and can be easily folded in one-step for convenience. The other features include a large storage basket and canopy, a parent’s tray with cup holders, and a child’s belly bar with cup holder. $80.99
Bugaboo Bee5 Complete Stroller
With a design that is light and compact, the Bee5 Complete Stroller is ideal for active families. You can conveniently go on adventures in the city with this stroller. The stroller is also equipped with a one-hand seat recline, a reversible seat, a height-adjustable handlebar, and a microfleece quilted lining to keep your little one warm. $607.99
Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand 5-in-1 Shopper Stroller
This stroller has five different modes to accommodate your growing family.
- travel system mode, car seat in the front seat
- older child standing on the platform
- stroller seat only
- child in the stroller seat with sibling sitting on bench
- child in the stroller seat with sibling standing.
Additionally, the stroller features a multi-position reclining seat, lockable rear wheels, two-wheel suspension, and an extra-large storage basket. $149.99
Cybex GB Pockit + All-City Stroller
This stroller is lightweight and airplane carry-on compliant with a design that folds up into a compact, handbag-shaped package. It even stands alone when folded, making it especially convenient for storing. The stroller is equipped with a large integrated sun canopy, an adjustable seat back, and a spacious shopping basket. $249.95
Maxi-Cosi Lara Lightweight Ultra Compact Stroller
Like its name says, this stroller is compact and perfect for convenient storing and traveling. It has a one-hand fold, two baskets for extra storage, a breathable seat pad, an extendable sunshade, and an adjustable foot-rest. $199.99
UPPAbaby G-Link 2 Stroller
The G-Link 2 Stroller has a lightweight stroller frame with side-by-side seats for your two little ones. It is also equipped with multi-paneled seat canopies, an easy-access storage basket, convenient storage pockets, and a one-handed adjustable recline. $349.99
Joolz Hub + Stroller
This stroller is designed to go anywhere you’d like. Its compact size, fold, and transport lock makes it easy to take with you anywhere. Some of the other features of this stroller include one-hand steering, a UPF 50+ canopy, and an ergonomic seat that has six positions to help your baby sleep. $679
Delta Children 365 Lightweight Single Stroller
The 365 Lightweight Stroller is an affordable stroller with plenty of convenient features for every family. It is designed with a reclining seat, compact umbrella fold, front swivel wheels, and an extra-large canopy. $60.99
Bumbleride Indie Stroller
This all-terrain stroller is versatile, compact, and lightweight. With a large sunshade, adjustable features, and a large basket, this stroller has everything your family will need. And this stroller’s fabrics are made from 100% recycled PET! $589
Inglesina Quid Stroller
The Quid Stroller is specially designed for families on the go. It has an ultra-compact design to make it easy for you when traveling while still considering your little one’s comfort. The stroller features a peekaboo window, plenty of storage, and swivel, locking front wheels. $299
Joolz Day3 Stroller
The Joolz Day3 Stroller prioritizes convenience and portability with its design. It is compact, easy to transport, and features all-wheel suspension so your little can have a comfortable ride anywhere they go. The stroller is also equipped with a bassinet, UPF 50+ canopy, and a three-position recline. $999
Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Double Stroller
This double stroller is lightweight, compact, and very easy to store. The side-by-side seating gives you quick access to both children. The stroller also features a UV 50+ canopy, a peekaboo window, and a large basket to store all of your family’s essentials. $319.99
Nuna PEPP next Stroller
What makes this stroller unique is its ultra-compact flat fold. This stroller can be taken on planes and be folded with ease to accommodate your traveling needs. It also features an extendable pull-down Dream drape, which is essentially a piece of fabric that magnetically attaches to protect your baby from sun rays. In addition, it includes a UPF 50+ canopy and front lock wheels. $299.95
Bumbleride Speed Jogging Stroller
This stroller is for all the active families out there! The stroller is the perfect companion for any runner and can be equipped with three modes of transport — running, jogging, and walking. Other features include all-wheel suspension, a spacious canopy, and fabric made from 100% recycled PET. $599
Silver Cross Jet Stroller
The Silver Cross Jet Stroller features a sleek design that will be the perfect fit for any traveling family. It is compatible with the Bugaboo Turtle One or Nuna, Cybex, Clek, Maxi Cosi infant car seats.
A big plus is its ultra-small fold, which is great when space is tight at home. The stroller is also equipped with soft rubber wheels for smooth riding, an adjustable foot-rest, a black leatherette handle, and a rain cover. $429