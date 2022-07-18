Best Podcasts For Kids That Parents will also Love

We all know kids’ brains are like sponges, we also understand that kids can zone out during the summer. While we want our kids to enjoy their break, we know that the “summer slide” is not just a catchy phrase. These are the months when kids lose much of what they learned from the previous school year.

Luckily there are educational and excellent Podcasts available. From a podcast that focuses on mindfulness to a winning science podcast, there is something for everyone. The plus side is they are a great way to broaden your child’s learning and perspective but in a fun way. Just set the time and press play. Not only will your kids be entertained and captivated, you will also love them!

Listen now!

But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org

But Why is a Podcast that helps kids explore the big interesting world out there. The discussions are presented in question answer format, and include a wide range of topics. From questions like “Do You Have To Be Tall To Play Basketball?” to “What Is Climate Change?” But Why Podcast will keep young curious minds active and excited. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-11.

Peace Out Podcast

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Leela Kids, kidslisten.org, or online at www.PeaceOutPodcast.com

The Peace Out Podcast focuses on mindfulness and emotional regulation. The stories are presented in a calming way, and teach children social-emotional skills. There are also guided visualizations and breathing exercises that help children with self regulation. It is ideal for children ages 8 and under.

KidNuz

Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, kidslisten.org

Kidnuz is a daily podcast that engages kids in current events, encourages critical thinking, and sparks meaningful conversations. It brings children daily news in a growth oriented way. It is ideal for children ages 6-13.

Story Nory

Available on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, and Audible

Storynory brings beautifully read, sophisticated audio stories for the entire family. The stories include fairytales, original stories, myths, poems, music, and more. The stories range from traditional stories from all over the world to sci-fi space traveling themed stories. It has a great variety, so every child can find something to enjoy.

Circle Round

Available on Kidslisten.org, Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Wbur.org

Circle Round adapts carefully-selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids ages 4 to 10. Each 10- to 20-minute episode explores important issues like kindness, persistence and generosity. And each episode ends with an activity that inspires a deeper conversation between children and grown-ups.

Brains On! A Science Podcast For Kids

Available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and kidslisten.org

Brains On is an award winning science podcast that is great for children of all ages. It uses science and history to fuel the natural curiosity of children. Each week, a different kid co-host joins the podcast to find answers to fascinating questions about the world sent in by listeners.

Purple Rocket

Available on Apple Podcasts, and kidslisten.org

Purple Rocket is an award-winning kids podcast full of fun and adventure. It is engaging and educational and helps kids use their imagination. It is laden with mystery including a magical globe, exploring the universe aboard a space train, dinosaur adventures, and so much more. This podcast is ideal for children ages 5-12.

Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab

Available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, and kidslisten.org

Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab takes place on Professor Theo’s mysterious university campus which is filled with superheroes and surprises. Imaginative, exciting, and compact episodes are awesome for entertaining kids and helping develop their creativity. Professor Theo keeps many secrets but enjoys sharing his hometown bedtime stories and playful tales. This podcast is ideal for ages 5-11.