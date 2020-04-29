Julie’s Library: The New Podcast for Kids by Julie Andrews

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Julie’s Library: Story Time With Julie Andrews

You may know her as Mary Poppins or as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries, but she’s actually the brilliant actress Julie Andrews. Her new podcast “Julie’s Library” will give a new unique voice to the best children’s classics. This weekly audio series created by Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton will share their library and read their favorite children’s books. Every tale will come to life with music and special guests who will surprise the listeners every week.

Story Time Podcast for Kids

“When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children. My daughter and I have co-authored over 30 books for children and young adults, and our shared passion for the power of storytelling, literacy, and the arts remains fervent,” said Andrews in an interview for CBS. “It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on ‘Julie’s Library’ will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning.”

“Julie’s Library” holds promises to take children on a journey that makes kids laugh, wonder, and dream amid challenging times. Enjoy this sweet escape with the whole family and join Julie Andrews’ storytime for free on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.