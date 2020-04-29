Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Books & Apps

Julie’s Library: The New Podcast for Kids by Julie Andrews

Posted on By

 

girl listening to kid podcast, Julie's Library

Julie’s Library: Story Time With Julie Andrews

You may know her as Mary Poppins or as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries, but she’s actually the brilliant actress Julie Andrews. Her new podcast “Julie’s Library” will give a new unique voice to the best children’s classics. This weekly audio series created by Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton will share their library and read their favorite children’s books. Every tale will come to life with music and special guests who will surprise the listeners every week.

Parents, are you looking for podcasts for yourselves? Check out, The 5 Best Podcasts for Moms to Keep You Going

Story Time Podcast for Kids

“When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children. My daughter and I have co-authored over 30 books for children and young adults, and our shared passion for the power of storytelling, literacy, and the arts remains fervent,” said Andrews in an interview for CBS. “It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on ‘Julie’s Library’ will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning.”

“Julie’s Library” holds promises to take children on a journey that makes kids laugh, wonder, and dream amid challenging times. Enjoy this sweet escape with the whole family and join Julie Andrews’ storytime for free on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

About the Author

Olga Uzunova

Olga Uzunova

Olga is a journalist with a background in creative writing and video content production. Her academic background is in media and communications with professional experience in Europe and the United States. She is a Sofia University alumni who graduated with a BS in European Studies and worked in various media outlets in the EU. Now, Olga is a Fulbright Scholar and a Full-Scholarship Awardee at Fordham University in New York, pursuing her MA in Public Media. Olga is originally from Bulgaria, a small European country on the shore of the Black Sea.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family April 2020

>