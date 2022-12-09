Holiday Experiences Around New York 2022

Don’t miss these holiday experiences around New York this year!

Psst… Check out Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022!

Manhattan

Watermark, 78 South St Pier 15, Downtown Manhattan

November 15-January 15, Open daily. See website for exact times.

All Ages

Tickets start at $25

This immersive holiday activation is inspired by the Disney+ Original Series, “The Santa Clauses.” Enjoy endless hot chocolate, sweet treats and memories to cherish throughout the season.

Step into Santa’s hallway, lined with candy cane pillars good enough to eat. Follow the holiday spirit, and you’ll discover Santa’s living room, complete with a cozy armchair and the chance to snap a picture in front of the Clauses’ oversized fireplace.

Visitors can sneak a kiss under the giant mistletoe or fill up their stockings at Mrs. Claus’ candy bar. Continue to explore and find Santa’s infamous sleigh and a larger-than-life giant snow globe, perfect for group photo-ops.

The Paley Center for Media, 25 West 52 Street, Upper West Side

November 16-January 8, Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5:30pm

All ages

$21.50; $17.50 Student/Teachers/Seniors/Veterans/First Responders; free for children younger than 12 and Paley members

PaleyLand offers endless holiday cheer, filled with seasonal activities for friends and families to enjoy across the 4 floors of the Paley Museum, including experiential holiday exhibits, photos with Santa, and meet and greets with beloved costume characters.

Visitors of all ages can also enjoy the magic of the holidays by watching screenings of exclusive holiday programs, playing the hottest video games, and taking part in hours of holiday arts and crafts.

The Paley Archive will feature a curated collection of holiday classics that celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings Day, and Christmas.

Color Factory New York, 251 Spring St., Soho

November 17-January 29, See website for schedule

All Ages

$38-$45

The Winter Colorland experience offers the perfect holiday adventure; head out for a day filled with seasonal treats, brand new photo installations, and even a ski lift through a confetti snow storm. Feel the winter whimsy the moment you step through the lobby doors, letting a doorway stationed snowman lead the way.

Follow the holiday spirit and you’ll discover a perfectly plaid Confetti Forest, complete with a cozy sky lift chair, perfect for group photo-ops. Continue to explore and find that Color Factory’s signature ball pit now houses the chance to safely go sledding this winter, without ever having to step foot outside.

Every ticket to the exhibit will also include exclusive Winter Colorland giveaways, seasonal borders to the museum’s classic digital photo keepsakes (perfect for those holiday cards in partnership with Sharing Box), and new wintery treats.

Museum of Ice Cream NYC, 558 Broadway, Noho

November 17-January 9, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 11am-7pm; Fridays, 11am-8:30pm; Saturdays, 10am-8:30pm; Sundays, 10am-7:30pm

All ages

Tickets start at $25

Embark on a magical journey across three immersive floors filled with delicious treats, festive crafts, a larger-than-life snow globe, and much more!

The Pinkmas experience will be filled with interactive moments and limited-time activations as guests sprinkle all the way through MOIC’s Pinkmas tree forest, build a take-home paper gingerbread house as part of the craft activity, and sample all the flavors that celebrate the spirit of the season.

Upon arrival, one and all will warm their mittens with pink hot chocolate before exploring a magical paper gingerbread town. Scoops of all ages and flavors will remember what it’s like to be a kid, as they step inside MOIC’s first-ever life-sized snow globe and capture that perfect pic for this season’s holiday card!

All Pinkmas ticket holders will enjoy unlimited ice cream treats, including pink peppermint soft serve topped with a maraschino cherry, hard scoops with candy cane sprinkles, and “milk” and cookies soft serve covered in chocolate chip cookie bites.

ARTECHOUSE, 439 W 15th St., Chelsea

November 19-January 8, Mondays-Fridays, 12-10pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-10pm

All ages

Tickets start at $25 and $17 for children ages 4-15; free admission for children younger than 4.

Enter this wintry multiverse filled with magic, joy and wonder — the perfect experience to share with your family and loved ones. Immerse yourself in this interactive winter wonderland and feel like a kid again.

Float among giant swinging bells, crash the party of a thousand nutcrackers, take a joyride through giant wreaths, and more in this interactive cutting-edge experience.

One World Trade Center, 285 Fulton St., Financial District

November 21-January 7, 9am-8pm, daily; 12/26-12/30, 9am-11pm

All ages

Tickets start at $32 for ages 6-12, $36 for seniors 65 and older, and $37 for ages 13 and older; free admission for children 5 and younger

Climb to the top of One World Trade Center and enjoy a magical mountaintop-inspired experience with unforgettable views and cheer-filled moments at every turn.

Visitors will experience the magic of the holidays through a series of festive activations, including a cozy chalet lounge, gingerbread café with curated dining offerings, and photo opportunities in a fabricated ski lift poised high above the city skyline.

Westchester

American Christmas, 30 Warren Place, Mt. Vernon

November 4-December 23, Mondays-Fridays, 11am-7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30am-9pm

All ages

$10 weekdays; $15 weekends

Immerse yourself in a 10,000 square-foot holiday walk-through: take a stroll through a Dickens holiday village, have a seat on Santa’s chair, or take a photo with one of the 50+ mesmerizing animatronics or lighted scenes.

With over 50,000 twinkling lights, Santa’s Village at American Christmas is sure to dazzle and delight guests of any age! 100% of ticket sales will be donated to several Mt. Vernon nonprofit organizations.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers

November 25-December 31, Mondays-Fridays, 12-5:30pm; Saturdays-Sundays, 10am-5:30pm; 12/26-12/30, 10am-7pm

All ages

Tickets start at $27.99

‘Tis the season for LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester’s family favorite, Holiday Bricktacular event! Come explore an indoor Winter Wonderland filled with all kinds of LEGO® holiday-themed creations made up of thousands of LEGO bricks.

Watch Master Model Builder Matt build a six-foot LEGO® Christmas Tree, create holiday builds, see MINILAND New York Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland, journey through Candy Cane Lane in MINILAND to spot all of the hidden LEGO candy canes placed throughout the city, snap a selfie or family holiday photo with a larger-than-life LEGO snowman, create LEGO ornaments and place them on the giant LEGO tree mosaic, build your Hot Chocolate any way you want at the hot chocolate bar, and more!

Long Island

Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

December 2-January 8, Fridays-Sundays, 12-9:30pm

All ages

$37; $31 ages 4-12; free for children 3 and younger

Explore the wonderland of Christmas cheer and be transported to an imaginative land with a one-of-a-kind experience. This interactive installation celebrates the vibrant colors and traditions of your favorite holiday!

Enjoy over a dozen environments across 20,000 square feet with countless photo opportunities from Elf School to Santa’s Workshop.

Rockland and Bergen

LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen

November 25-December 31, Fridays-Sundays, 11am-5pm; Open daily from 12/26-12/29, 11am-5pm

All ages

Admission starts at $67.99

Join LEGOLAND New York Resort for their 1st ever Holiday Bricktacular!

This jolly time of the year features holiday fun and decor in BRICK STREET and BRICKTOPIA including a tree lighting ceremony, carolers, holiday meet & greets, dance party, sing along with Mrs. Claus, Miniland holiday scavenger hunt challenge, letter to Santa Postal service, holiday themed food and beverages, and more.

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

November 25-January 1, Mondays-Thursdays, 12-7pm; Fridays, 12-9pm; Saturdays, 11am-10pm; Sundays, 11am-7pm; 12/26-12/29, 11am-10pm

All ages

All access pass starts at $59

The biggest indoor theme park in North America is hosting the most festive celebration in the universe. Meet your favorite Nick characters, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can join a dance party, see the holiday parade, and make DIY ornaments.

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

November 25-January 1, See website for schedule

All ages

Starting at $49.99

Soar into the holidays with your favorite thrill rides! Millions of glittering lights, dazzling holiday entertainment, delicious seasonal treats, and more are returning this holiday season during Holiday in the Park!

Be sure to head over to the North Pole to deliver your letters to Santa and visit Santa’s workshop in the Holiday Craze Mirror Maze for some elfish fun!