The Best Natural Deodorants for the Busy NYC Mom
When it comes to caring for your pits, we have got your back. Read below for our thoughts on the tried and tested natural deodorants of 2019.
You may have already started making the switch to a greener lifestyle and are ready to transition to natural deodorants. So why make the switch? There has been a controversial whirlwind of talk around whether deodorants with aluminum and other chemicals can be harmful to your body such as causing cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, there is no “direct” or “clear” link between cancer and deodorants with aluminum, however, that doesn’t mean that we can’t take precaution when it comes to caring for our underarms.
Natural deodorant is typically classified as being aluminum-free and free of other ingredients that keep your body from perspiring. Instead, natural deodorants us other ingredients that help absorb odor, sweat, and combat bacteria. These ingredients often consist of baking soda, zinc salts, and clay.
Natural deodorants are oftentimes a hit or miss because there are no chemicals that block sweating — so you actually perspire! This means that not everyone is going to have the same results when it comes down to staying fresh. Everyone perspires differently so you have to find what is best for you! Also, don’t be surprised if you have to reapply once throughout the day —this is totally normal for natural deodorants.
As New York City moms that are always on the go, it’s important to find a reliable deodorant that works for your body and your everyday routine. That is why we have tried and tested these natural deodorants in the midst of the hot and humid New York City summer (the ultimate test). We are keeping it fresh and have rounded up the best natural deodorants for the busy NYC mom. So go ahead and scroll through to find the best natural deodorant for you!
-
Earth Mama: Calming Lavender
Earth Mama is the mother bear of all deodorants. The brand’s fierce and motherly instinct shines through when it comes to their formula. They are always rethinking, reevaluating, researching, and improving their products with safer methods. Their formula consists of a mix of baking soda and magnesium — having the perfect balance for extra sensitive skin. After testing, Earth Mama is a reliable deodorant and even lasted throughout the New York City heatwave while carrying a 30 lbs. toddler! Just make sure that you keep this deodorant at room temperature so it glides on smoothly as it can get a bit tricky to apply when outside temperatures are too hot or cold.
Price: $9.99
-
Corpus: Nº Green
Corpus is vegan-friendly, naturally derived, and sustainably manufactured. They have refined and redesigned the formula for a natural deodorant, making it more effective than your typical aluminum-free deodorant. From its formula to its packaging to manufacturing, they believe in transparency (see all ingredients here). After testing, this deodorant is definitely not one that you want to hide away in your medicine cabinet— its sleek container deserves to be displayed! When applying to underarms, it glides on smoothly while providing moisture. Its scent is subtle and sweet, yet powerful enough for only one reapply a day. Make sure to apply to underarms when fully dry, or else the deodorant may be less effective.
Price: $22
-
by Humankind: Unscented
With our current plastic crisis, by Humankind is taking action by changing the way we see personal care products. Instead of solely focusing on recycling, they are showing people how easy it is to consume less in order to help our planet and bodies. All you need to do is select your container, scent, and how often you want to be sent refills! Not only are they looking out for our planet, but, their formula is also super effective — surprisingly true for even their unscented deodorant. Depending on your day, you may only need to reapply once!
Price: $14.95
-
Tom's of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant in Fresh Powder
Tom’s is one of those classic brands that you always find in your local store when it comes to natural deodorant shopping. Their mission is to help families live a more natural and healthy lifestyle when it comes to product shopping. Their Fresh Powder deodorant has a similar feel to other “regular” antiperspirants with a pleasant scent that isn’t overpowering. However, you may have to be cautious about white marks in your armpits and applying after shaving — it may cause some sensitivity. Otherwise, Tom’s Fresh Powder deodorant is a solid and reliable choice that will leave you fresh throughout the day.
Price: $7.99
-
Kopari Coconut Deo
Kopari believes that your pits should be empowered with pure coconut confidence! This aluminum-free deodorant glides on clear, moisturizes, and causes no sensitivity after shaving. It also has a subtle fresh and coconut-y fragrance, however, you may need to reapply once during the day or when needing to freshen up for an occasion. As a side note, make sure to store in a cool place or else it may get melty from the coconut oil. For more of their coconut-y products, visit koparibeauty.com
Price: $14
-
Follain Charcoal Deodorant
Follain prides themselves in worrying about what goes in their products so that you don’t have to. This carefully made deodorant uses charcoal to help detoxify, cornstarch to absorb moisture, and tea tree oil to fight odor-causing bacteria. This Charcoal Deodorant glides on smoothly and has a forest-y, sandalwood scent. Although the scent is great starting out, you may need to reapply once during the day to keep the freshness.
Price: $14
-
Meow Meow Tweet: Lavender Bergamot
Meow Meow Tweet is committed to creating pure, all-natural, plant and mineral-based products. Their formula is made with organic, raw plant oils and butters, steam-distilled and cold-pressed essential oils and organic or wild-crafted botanicals. This deodorant goes on easily and has a calming, lavender scent. Their packaging is also cute with fun colors and is also on the compact side which makes it easy to throw in your bag. However, make sure to store in a cool place because on hotter days it can get a bit melty.
Price: $14
-
Ursa Major: Forest Fix
Made from passionate founders, Ursa Major, is a brand that cares about creating products that improve your life with healthier and cleaner products. When applying, this fragrance was exactly how someone would want to smell when it comes to deodorants. However, as the day went by, the smell wore off. So this is one that you might want to have handy for a reapply later in the day.
Price: $18