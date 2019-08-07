When it comes to caring for your pits, we have got your back. Read below for our thoughts on the tried and tested natural deodorants of 2019.

You may have already started making the switch to a greener lifestyle and are ready to transition to natural deodorants. So why make the switch? There has been a controversial whirlwind of talk around whether deodorants with aluminum and other chemicals can be harmful to your body such as causing cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, there is no “direct” or “clear” link between cancer and deodorants with aluminum, however, that doesn’t mean that we can’t take precaution when it comes to caring for our underarms.

Natural deodorant is typically classified as being aluminum-free and free of other ingredients that keep your body from perspiring. Instead, natural deodorants us other ingredients that help absorb odor, sweat, and combat bacteria. These ingredients often consist of baking soda, zinc salts, and clay.

Natural deodorants are oftentimes a hit or miss because there are no chemicals that block sweating — so you actually perspire! This means that not everyone is going to have the same results when it comes down to staying fresh. Everyone perspires differently so you have to find what is best for you! Also, don’t be surprised if you have to reapply once throughout the day —this is totally normal for natural deodorants.

As New York City moms that are always on the go, it’s important to find a reliable deodorant that works for your body and your everyday routine. That is why we have tried and tested these natural deodorants in the midst of the hot and humid New York City summer (the ultimate test). We are keeping it fresh and have rounded up the best natural deodorants for the busy NYC mom. So go ahead and scroll through to find the best natural deodorant for you!