Best Kid-Friendly Dim Sum Restaurants in New York City

Are you on the hunt for kid-friendly dim sum in the big apple? You’re not alone! Dim sum offers an ideal eating out experience with kids. Portion sizes are small, there’s tons of variety, and you can keep grabbing food until everyone is full. Whether you want something fried or steamed, meat or veggies, tea or soda, the dim sum experience caters to everyone. So next time you’re heading out for a family brunch, think about checking out one of these amazing dim sum restaurants around the city!

The Best Kid-Friendly Dim Sum Spots to Try in NYC: