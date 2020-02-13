Best Kid-Friendly Dim Sum Restaurants in New York City

Are you on the hunt for kid-friendly dim sum in the big apple? You’re not alone! Dim sum offers an ideal eating out experience with kids. Portion sizes are small, there’s tons of variety, and you can keep grabbing food until everyone is full. Whether you want something fried or steamed, meat or veggies, tea or soda, the dim sum experience caters to everyone. So next time you’re heading out for a family brunch, think about checking out one of these amazing dim sum restaurants around the city!
And if you’re hungry for more restaurant recommendations, check out our roundup of the best kid-friendly restaurants in Manhattan!
The Best Kid-Friendly Dim Sum Spots to Try in NYC:
-
Nom Wah Tea Parlor - Chinatown
This vintage dim sum spot has been serving Chinatown since 1920, making it the oldest dim sum restaurant in the city. You won’t want to miss its delicious moon cakes and famous almond cookies. Unlike the huge banquet halls in most of Chinatown’s dim sum spots, Nom Wah has a smaller, cozy vibe. But that also means that seating is limited. If you’re visiting on a weekend, make sure to get there early to avoid a long wait.
13 Doyers Street
Mon-Thu, Sun 10:30 am-9 pm; Fri-Sat 10:30 am-10 pm
-
RedFarm - West Village & Upper West Side
Chef Joe Ng has consistently been called New York’s dim sum king. He offers a sophisticated take on dim sum that focuses on local and sustainable ingredients. Ng is known for signature dishes like his Pac Man dumplings, yuzu wasabi shrimp and mushroom spring rolls. For less adventurous eaters, RedFarm also offers classic dim sum staples prepared to perfection.
West Village – 529 Hudson Street; Upper West Side – 2170 Broadway
Dinner: Sun-Wed 5 pm-10:45 pm; Thu-Sat 5 pm-11:30 pm
Brunch: Sat-Sun 11 am-2:30 pm
-
Dim Sum Go Go - Chinatown
Dim Sum Go Go offers a slightly more westernized take on dim sum. Guests order from a menu rather than a cart (although they do have the opportunity to choose a sample platter of 10 items). Dim Sum Go Go specializes in dumplings. They serve more than 24 types, including soybean dumplings, shark fin dumplings and (for your picky eaters) just plain chicken dumplings. Stop by between 10 am and 4 pm when everything on the menu costs $1 less.
5 East Broadway
Mon-Sun 10 am-11 pm
-
Asian Jewels Seafood Restaurant - Flushing
Deemed by Michelin, the “best dim sum in Flushing,” Asian Jewels is a must try for families in Queens. The signature dish is the Dungeness crab, but, for less adventurous eaters, the vegetarian rice rolls or minced beef balls are also excellent. Despite its unassuming facade, the interior decor is elegant and decked with grand chandeliers. Nevertheless, prices are reasonable and the vibe is casual. Get there early on weekends for the dim sum, because the carts won’t come around all day long.
133-30 39th Ave, Flushing
Mon-Fri 9am-11:30pm; Sat-Sun 8:30am-11:30pm
-
Golden Unicorn - Chinatown
Named for the golden unicorn decor adorning the back wall, this restaurant is one of Chinatown’s most iconic dim sum spots. Although you enter through a small door, you’ll take the elevator up to a large and busy banquet room. Bustling on any given day, Golden Unicorn is also a favorite spot for families. The bacon-wrapped shrimp, braised chicken feet and turnip cake are must-have dishes for any first-time patrons.
18 East Broadway
Mon-Fri 10 am-10:30 pm (Dim Sum service ends at 3:30 pm); Sat-Sun 9:30 am-10:30 pm (Dim Sum service ends at 4 pm)
-
Bamboo Garden - Sunset Park
On the weekends Brooklyn families flock to Bamboo Garden in Sunset Park. Make sure you get there early because the best dishes tend to sell out. This spot is known for serving dishes specifically for children, like their pig custard buns. The crispy rice noodle rolls and the shrimp siu mai are also delicious. After closing for refurbishment in 2017, Bamboo Garden is back, and it’s better than ever.
6409 8th Ave, Brooklyn
Mon-Sun 8 am-10:30 pm
-
Ping's NYC - Chinatown
Ping’s is committed to offering New Yorker’s the most authentic Hong Kong cuisine, from extraordinary dim sum to incredible seafood. This spot has actually become famous for how fresh the seafood is (they pull the fish right out of the tank!). So if you’re going to stop by Ping’s make sure you try dishes like the shrimp and chive dumplings or the steamed seafood shumai. If you can’t get there early in the morning, no worries! The dim sum here is served all day.
22 Mott Street
Mon-Fri 1o:30 am-11 pm; Sat-Sun 9 am-11 pm
-
Jing Fong - Upper West Side & Chinatown
One of the city’s most famous dim sum extravaganzas, Jin Fong is now run by the third generation of the Lam family. Inside the massive 800-seat dining hall in Chinatown, there are barely any empty chairs on a Saturday morning. If you end up queuing around the block for a table, the wait for food won’t be long once you get there. Carts come around often, serving dishes like Shanghai dumplings and pork buns. The kids will also love some of the dessert options, which include lavender-infused coconut puddings in the shape of rabbits.
Upper West Side – 380 Amsterdam Avenue
Mon-Fri 11 am-3 pm and 5 pm-10 pm; Sat 11 am-11 pm
Chinatown – 20 Elizabeth Street
Mon-Fri 10 am-9:30 pm; Sat-Sun 9:30 am-9:30 pm