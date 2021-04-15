The Best Jeans for Moms

This past year of living in a pandemic, many of us moms have found ourselves in multiple roles and wanting to be as comfortable AF. Now spring is here, and with New York starting to reopen, we are shelving the sweats (kind of) and getting out.

There is one style staple coming out strong, and this is the jean. But what is the best pair of jeans for you? Frankly, finding jeans this season has never been easier because they are everywhere. The challenging part is finding the right pair. When choosing the best jean, it should be about fit, budget, and what works for your day-to-day, especially if you will be wearing that new pair 24/7.

Here are 5 styles perfect for moms right now.

Straight Jeans

If you have been feeling like you are living through the ’90s again. You’re not wrong. The 90s styles, especially in denim, are huge right now. And while this style can be pretty comfy, the best way to wear it IRL is to have it be a bit more streamlined. Meaning skip the jeans that hit the pavement and may pass as a skirt and choose a straight leg that works with your body type and life.

Skinny/Slim Jeans

First, the skinny is not over. Well, maybe it’s on pause, but it’s not goodbye. Sure it isn’t the hot thing right now, but it has earned its spot by being worn and adorn by many, especially moms. It deserves to be deemed a classic.

To wear the skinny style now is to update it a bit in the current style you see in jean wearing. Choose a slim fit that is mid to high-waisted; this will create that long-leg look, and, as we mentioned before, the high waist will slim the waist a bit. An ankle cut or a slim cut that does not hug the bottom leg will flatter all body types.

The Wide Leg Jean

A big jean style comeback is a wide leg. A wide leg can feel a bit overwhelming, but simply put, it is the cut that is refined. Style the wide leg with everything from a basic tee and sandals or a flowery blouse and slides. Choose a wide leg at a medium to the high waist; this way, the style will elongate the legs, bring in the waist and hug in all the right spots.

The Mom Jean

Circling back to 90s jeans, this is when a style that many have mocked (SNL) has now become a classic and a downright denim winner. There are many variations to the mom jean, but it is a high-waisted fit, roomy in the thigh area with a slightly tapered leg. It has a boyfriend jean vibe but with less of the slouch and is easier to dress down or up. This pair of jean is pretty popular and is here to stay.

Sustainable Jean Lines

In high demand, denim takes a tremendous amount of water and chemicals, damaging to the environment. Many brands are now designing and producing jeans that make a smaller imprint on the environment. Whether it’s using less water or producing jeans made from recycled denim, these brands are committed to being eco-friendly. The best part is they are implementing a practice that other brands are starting to follow.