5 Baby Skincare Brands We Love

Baby skin care for babies is growing every year. And while the products keep expanding and evolving, allowing parents to find the best product for their child, it can be a bit mind-boggling to know which ones are the right fit for your family. We reviewed the many baby products sent our way and came up with a top 5 that we love, all for different reasons, but all do one thing — provide skin nourishment for your baby and beyond.

Babyganics newly launched skincare line, Tots by babyganics, tackles the toddler stage, you know, once the hair has grown in and has curls, tangles become part of your growing babe’s hair. Dermatologist-tested, this line helps calm and control flyaways while maintaining growing hair. We tried the 2-in-1 curly shampoo & conditioner, $9.99, on a very curly hair pre-k’er. If you have a curly hair child, you know that post-bath is when their curls look the best and the following day, poof… gone. The tots line, which consists of coconut oil, avocado, apricot oil, and chamomile extract, help to moisturize and smooth out unruly hair. There is also a non-curly 2-in-1 version, and for the hair that tangles (what do they do to get so many knots in their hair?), the detangling spray is not heavy, leaving none of that sticky residue some products tend to do.

The Mum & You line, which is naturally derived, and vegan, focuses on mom and baby. We tested the Mums Touch Massage Oil, $9.99, a 2-pack of massage oils, one for the day and one for the night; the day oil includes organic jojoba and organic chamomile, which we tested on both ourselves and the kids. For the evening, after a bath, we used the sleepy night version — the oils went on super smooth, and within days our skin softened. As a mom bonus, we tested the Tummy Time (for mothers),$25, a firming and toning gel. The combination of sunflower seed and turmeric extract helps boost collagen and tighten the stomach area. After a year of really not taking care of ourselves, these products felt like much-needed self-care for us, the moms, and the family.

Our best intention was to test the Evereden plant-based products on the kids. We found ourselves going from giving the products a go on the kids — to full-on incorporating products such as nourishing baby cream and Foaming Baby Shampoo and Wash, $16, to our beauty routine. Our tester (the curly hair babe) especially loved the foaming wash because who doesn’t love foam? Pediatrician-created with naturally-derived oat amino acids and coconut juice, and coconut water. We loved it for being super gentle and tear-free. The product this editor is now sharing with her son is The Nourishing Baby Face Cream, $24, rich in moisture; it goes on those still brisk mornings on the kids and on mom as a night cream- rich hydration something many of us need after being home for months.

One of our favorite picks for SPF care, Sun Bum, has a well-curated baby skincare line — baby Bum. This is perfect for parents looking for plant-based baby skincare. Bubble baths are what nighttime routines are made of, and the Bubble Bath, $9.99, doesn’t mess around. Ingredients of sea minerals like magnesium, calcium mixed with monoi coconut oil and banana, aloe, & white ginger make for one hydrating, moisturizing bubble bath. The Calendula Cream, $13.99, while perfect for a new baby, is also excellent for the entire family as the calendula flower mixed with lavender oil and shea butter nourishes as we all make our way outdoors again.

Baby Eczema, dry, flaky, itchy skin, affects babies and even big kids, mostly on their face, especially their cheeks. While stressful for parents, it is uncomfortable for a little one. Dove’s Baby Dove Derma Care Soothing Wash, $8.99, is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and made without dyes, parabens, phthalates, steroids, or sulfates. That is the technical stuff; what we love about it for baby is that it is super gentle and doesn’t dry out the skin. For relief from the itchiness, hydration is beneficial, and the Baby Dove Eczema Care Soothing Cream, $8.99, is a powerful moisturizer with patented technology that strengthens your babe’s skin.

