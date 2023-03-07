8 Best Board Game Cafes in NYC

Playing board games is a great way to bond as a family. Board games teach strategy and sportsmanship, and they’re just plain fun. Your family game nights don’t have to be limited to your living room anymore.

If you’re looking to bring some new life to your Family Game Night, check out one of New York City’s board game cafes!

Board game cafes have been becoming more popular in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. For a small fee, you and your family can have a night of board game fun.

These cafes typically have a library stocked with hundreds of different games and some delicious food to go with them.

Here are 8 of the best board game cafes in New York City to check out with your family.

230 Thompson St., New York, NY

Manhattan’s first board game café boasts one of the largest libraries of games on the East Coast. Play classic games, like Monopoly and Risk, or try your hand at the newest games on the scene or games by independent designers. You may even go home with a new favorite game. A night at The Uncommons is sure to be fun for the whole family.

6 Bay 23rd St., Brooklyn, NY

Hang out in Next Move Cafe’s cozy common area and play some of your favorite games while drinking bubble tea. The game collection here is massive, so you’ll definitely want to make multiple trips to try out everything the café has to offer. Their menu has options you can’t get at any other board game café, including milk tea, kimchi fries and kimbap.

2911 Broadway, New York, NY

1462 1st Ave., New York, NY

Visit one of Hex & Company’s two Manhattan locations for open play of over a thousand tabletop games, role playing game meetups and other community events.

Hex & Company also offers a variety of in-person and online after school programs for kids. These clubs are focused on exploring strategic thinking and encouraging teamwork and good sportsmanship.

307 Main St., Huntington, NY

Unplug and enjoy an analog gaming experience with your friends, family and other gaming enthusiasts. While you game, dine on snacks and drinks like milkshakes, lattes, hot pretzels and more.

Looking for an at-home gaming experience or want to expand your home game library? You can order board games, collectible card games and RPG books for pick-up or delivery.

572 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY

This cozy café in Brooklyn is best known for bubble tea, coffee and lots and lots of board games. They have regular game night events, and you can always enjoy a quick board game with your regular coffee stop in store.

Take your favorite games home with you through the store’s game rental program!

471 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Sip & Play is a homey, brick-lined café, sure to provide a fun gaming experience for all visitors. Peruse the shelves and shelves of games, order from the cafe’s expansive food and drink menu and take a seat for a relaxing night of board gaming.

Have a little one that can’t get enough of board games? Look into their after school game design academy for upper elementary schoolers and middle schoolers. Their inaugural year has kicked off already, but keep an eye out for future programs.

333 Court St., Brooklyn, NY

Find a gaming community at the Brooklyn Strategist. Drop in with your family and play one of the 500 games in the store’s gaming library.

Sign your game-loving kid up for an after school program, where they can sharpen their minds and make new friends.

Looking to take your gaming skills to the next level? Take a lesson in games like chess, Catan, Magic the Gathering and more.

531 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, NY

It’s easy to feel at home in this women-owned entertainment café. Grab a comforting cup of tea or coffee and drop in for open play board games.

Last Place on Earth also has a full lineup of events for adults as well as kids, including couples game nights, yoga classes, book clubs and Dungeons and Dragons nights for kids, teens and adults.