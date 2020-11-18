Holiday Toy Gift Guide: Baby 2020
The holidays are here, and while COVID is still part of our everyday lives, so are toys, and if there was ever a time for some playtime, it is this year. Are toys still ‘happening’ for 2020? We chatted with Marissa DiBartolo, Editor in Chief, The Toy Insider who shared that “According to the NPD group, the toy industry is up 16 percent year over year — the toy industry is benefiting from everything that is going on related to COVID19; when you take away family vacations, trips to the zoo, and all kinds of things like that, you’re left with a little more budget to bring some fun into the home. Toys and are a great way to bring everyone together.”
This year has taught us much; even with my kids who are at an age where toys and gadgets are big, they have learned to appreciate and cherish what they have and not so much what they want. Marissa DiBartolo of The toy Insider concurs, “We also recognize that millions of people are out of work right now, so one of the things we are seeing is that toys are priced lower than they have been in recent years; key price points like under $12 and $19.99 are making a big splash this year.
For gift-giving in general, we are also appreciating the app Keep It Delightful — especially this holiday season where we will not be with extended family and already have the grandparents and aunties asking for what the kids want. Keep It Delightful is a platform where parents can safely disseminate information about their children, such as clothing sizes and current interests, to invited friends and family.
Let’s, first start off with toys for babies, here are our favs!
My First Guitar, My First Drum (sold seperately)Babies love plushies and these first guitar and first drum instruments are perfect as the soft play toys are paired with sound-five sequences, and LED lights that bounce with the music.The guitar is 14-inches and whether you chose the drum or guitar either one makes for the perfect huggable toy. Ages 0 +, gund.com, $30 (each)
Wee GalleryExplore Playmat
This organic fabric gift definitely falls in the luxe category as it is both visual and playful. The perfect gift if looking for a très chic playmat that works with a more neutral aesthetic, or you love a cool woodland theme for your nursery decor and play. Ages Newborn +, maisonette.com, $89.95
Magformers Dolce Primo Kangaroo
A snuggling and toy that educates your wee one with a fun kangaroo that helps develop sensory skills. Textured fabrics, ribbon ties, crinkle ears, and a removable kangaroo baby with a shaker egg are just a few of the designs this Dolce Primo Kangaroo features, hsn. com, $39.99
Janod Pure Bird Xylo
Janod is a French brand that manufactures traditional toys from wood and cardboard — simplicity at its best. You know you buy your child a crazy $200 toy, and then they end up playing with their wooded spoon five minutes later?!
This little bird introduces music to your babe, a perfect way for them to work on their fine motor skills. Ages 1-3, maisonette.com, $23.99
MON AMI, Uliana Plush Unicorn
Uliana the Unicorn is part of Mon Ami’s Mythical Magical Collection. Soft faux fur makes this lovely creature ideal for playing and cuddling. Age 0 +, available online at maisonette $32 and monami-designs.com, $35
Fisher-Price Walk, Bounce & Ride Pony
All a little one needs for the holidays is this Walk, Bounce & Ride Pony that provides three ways for baby to play. Baby can use this pony as a walker, slight bouncer, as well as a ride-on toy. The ‘pony’ plays 50+ songs, sounds, and tunes to add to the fun — some lights reward when utilized. 9 months +, fisher-price.com, $49.99