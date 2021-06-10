10 Best Father’s Day Gifts That Support New York Businesses

10 Father’s Day Gifts That Support New York Businesses
Father’s Day is coming up (June 20th) and what better way to show the dad, stepdad, grandfather, or dad figure in your life some love than by giving back and shopping New York businesses. While we have gifts as simple as a cool pair of socks to famous food picks, as well as sensible gifts like sunscreen and a bright fanny bag! Check them out!
Check out our round-up of The Best Father’s Day Experiences in NYC for 2021!
New York Style Food Gift: Father's Day Triple Classic Package
Perfect for the pastrami lover dad, this Triple Classic package from Katz’s Deli is a pound of each of their most popular meats — house-cured corned beef, tender slow-cooked brisket, and their famous pastrami. Included in this kit are a loaf of seedless rye, deli mustard, and two quarts of our famous pickles so you can recreate the classic Katz’s deli experience at home. $145, Katzsdelicatessen.com.
Busy City Dad Gift: Baggu Fanny Bag
Go 90s dad vibes here with this hands-free fanny bag. Plenty of room for park play dates — the bag is made with durable, heavyweight nylon, and is easy to clean up any spills. Machine washable. $48, Baggu.com.
East Coast Fragrance Gift: The Cape 50ml Cologne
Gift dad this made in New York, high-quality fragrance oil with no parabens, no phthalates, vegan and cruelty-free. Mint, ginger, and moss make for a perfect mix that doesn’t smell too heavy. It is Cape Cod in a bottle! $75, Upstatestock.com.
Under $20 Father's Day Pick: The Hand Dyed Project, Cotton SocksSend dad out stylin with these on-trend socks. New York-based brand Alex Mill partnered up with an NYC artist to create some pretty cool one-of-a-kind, hand-dyed socks. $32, Alexmill.com.
For The Sweet Tooth Dad: The S'mores On S'mores Kit
Bring the camp experience home to dad with this creative take on S’mores with Milk Bar’s The S’mores On S’mores Kit. This giant deep vanilla cookie cake is full of choc-full fudgy brownie chunks, decadent marshmallows, salty-malty pretzels, and sweet, crunchy graham crackers. $50, Milkbarstore.com.
He Desreves It: Warby Parker Gift Card
Whether dad needs new glasses for #remotelife or he needs a new pair of sunglasses, a gift card from Warby Parker will be accepted with a big “thank you”. Gift cards from $50 to $295 can be purchased as well as same-day e-cards for some of us last-minute shoppers! Warbyparker.com.
Summetime Dad: Tahoe Cosmic Comet Sweatshirt - Drama Club
In keeping with the cool AF dad, gift him this tie-dyed Jungmaven sweatshirt that has a cool woodsy palette and works perfectly with everything from jeans to weekend shorts and sneakers. $128, Dramaclub.us.
Sun Safety: Salt & Stone's SPF 50 sunscreen face stick
Keep your favorite person protected from sun damage with this SPF 50 sunscreen face stick that is water-resistant and is very slightly tinted — so no yucky white residue. $18, Pilgrimsurfsupply.com.
Ride It Out: CitiBike
Does dad love to bike or is he looking to go back to work via bike? Then you’re definitely going to want to gift him an annual membership ($179) or a day pass ($15) from CitiBike bikes, the cost whether it’s a day or annually is one of New York’s best value. Citibikenyc.com.
Local Liqueur: Kings County DistilleryIf your dad is a whiskey connoisseur – gift him New York’s own Kings County Distillery whiskey. The Grapefruit Jalapeño whiskey is Kings County’s signature moonshine infused with grapefruit peels and whole & crushed jalapeño peppers. Holy yum! $20-$49, Kingscountydistillery.com.