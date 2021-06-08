Be on the lookout for super dads everywhere this Father’s Day, June 20! There’s no better way to celebrate than with some special adventurous and fun NYC Father’s Day experiences, in person or virtually, while supporting local NYC venues and businesses! Super dads, grandpas, uncles, or other father figures are sure to have the best Father’s Day ever with these memorable experiences for every type of dad.

Best Father’s Day Experiences in NYC!

Glamping at Collective Governors Island is the ideal Father’s Day retreat that every type of dad is sure to love. Dads will love the significant open space between the individual luxury accommodations, al fresco gourmet day-to-night dining spaces, soaring peaked lodges, welcoming campfires, and gathering commons. For the dad that loves to grill, there are grills on-site that guests can access for a Father’s Day BBQ. For the dad that wants to get away with the family, the Journey Plus tents features an adjacent traditional Journey Tent, which can accommodate up to two children. For the foodie dad, the retreat offers extensive luxury culinary offerings including a chef’s tasting menu at their signature restaurant Three Peaks Lodge and culinary explorations. For the dad who just wants to relax, retreat guests can enjoy an array of complimentary morning mindfulness, meditation, and yoga sessions that start at 9 am daily. For the dad who wants to be outdoors (but not in the woods), Collective Retreats embraces the beauty that is the outdoors without sacrificing comfort.

The Brooklyn Zoo is hosting a special Father’s Day parent/child obstacle course! Dads will love that parents will participate alongside the children in parkour and training activities, and that the classes are geared to strengthen the body and bond between parent and child. Plus, they are sure to be tons of fun! Dads will also love that for each child, the parent comes for free so get ready for some ninja warrior-like fun from 11 am-3 pm this Father’s Day!

Manhattan Kayak is sure to rock dad’s boat with their Father’s Day Specials for the Skyline Trip and Rent in the Cove. Dads will love that the Skyline Trip (13+) offers eye-popping panoramic views of Manhattan’s skyline and lets dads feel the ocean vibes. Families learn some quick basics on land and then embark with the guide for 45 minutes on the river in easy sit-on-top kayaks. Prepare to cover 1 mile on this made-for-beginners hour-long trip to see the panoramic skyline of NYC. Rent in the Cove (3+). Is an ideal and affordable outing for families, kids, and dogs and lets families enjoy a 45-minute rental in the cove along the Intrepid for kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding. They give a quick lesson on how to use the paddle and boat, then you’re off for 45 minutes! Enjoy the calm water between the Pier 84 Boathouse and the Intrepid Aircraft Carrier. Plus, any father who attends the Skyline Kayak Trip or Kayak Rentals receives a free $50 gift card.

Adventurous dads are sure to love Williamsburg’s brand new Adventure Park. It is fun for dads and kids of all ages! One 3-hour session includes unlimited use of a high ropes course, zip line, slides, climbing walls, roller skating, ninja course, laser maze, arcade games, and more. They offer concessions at the location, as well as skate rentals for those who did not bring them. They can accommodate all ages with an under 48” play section and spectator rooms for non-players. Whatever dad’s favorite adrenaline hit is, they have something for him at the Adventure Park!

Watson Adventure is hosting its magical family Wizard School Virtual Scavenger Hunt on Father’s Day! Dads will love that this Wizards School game is Virtual and loved ones can join from anywhere near or far. Grab your wands for an adventure that takes you to museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art across America in search of art that echoes characters, places, and magical objects in the famed Harry Potter books and movies. No, you won’t need the Weasleys’ flying car: You’ll sit at your home computer, join your teammates via Zoom, and use the Watson Adventures online app to get clues, pop onto museum websites, and search for answers to fun, tricky questions on this virtual scavenger hunt. This hunt is suitable for ages 10 and up. Kids and adults will enjoy playing the game together. The game is one hour long and available to the general public on Father’s Day at 3 pm or can be booked for private groups just about any time. They don’t usually offer games on Sundays, but are doing so because of Father’s Day!

Little Island is open and has a fun-filled and free Father’s Day agenda! Dads will love this new and exciting island escape and letting the fam plan ahead to enjoy one of the special events. Head to The Glades at 3 pm as The New Victory Theater hosts New Victory LabWorks, a space where emerging BIPOC artists experiment and create work. This series provides a behind-the-scenes look at how artists create and develop family programming for the stage. On Sunday nights at 7 pm in The Glade, Little Island invites family audiences to engage with a variety of art forms including music, puppetry, comedy, shadow play, and more. It’s a great way to close out your weekend and fun for all ages. Head to The Amph at 8 pm for a must-see as Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) Founder and Little Island Artist-in-Residence Michael McElroy brings his love of gospel and Broadway music together for a night of joy and celebration in his farewell concert.

Golf with dad and help him perfect his golf swing at Flushing Meadows Pitch and Putt. Dads will love choosing their golf adventure, playing the 18 hole “Pitch & Putt” golf course or the modern mini-golf course with water falls, bridges and streams or both! Dads and kids alike will love that both courses are fully lighted for night play. Perfect for novice and experienced golfers alike, the golf course allows experienced golfers to sharpen up their short game and allows inexperienced golfers an introduction to the wonderful game of golf.

Enjoy a plane-spotting staycation at The TWA Hotel with an experience at the new Roll-A-Rama Runway Rink. Families wanting to head to the Pool and Pool Bar for Father’s Day brunch/lunch, should look to book an overnight stay for the night of June 20 (as pool/Pool Bar reservations are made for the date of arrival). After you’ve maxed out on the roller rink and pool/pool bar, explore the interactive pop-up museum exhibits curated by The New York Historical Society, such as an authentic recreation of a 1962 living room and period-perfect remakes of Eero Saarinen’s drafting table and Howard Hughes’s office. The Paris Café by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and The Sunken Lounge are also great dining options.

Amazing Escape Room is open for in-person and virtual escape the room experiences for Father’s Day. Whether going down the rabbit hole, searching for the grail, finding the gold rush, or getting lost in space, there is a room full of fun waiting for dad and everyone. Dads will love that they are running a 20% off code, FUN20, in honor of Father’s Day.

In time for Father’s Day, Circle Line offers six classic cruise options for unique takes on the extraordinary New York City skyline in an alfresco adventure like no other. Dads will love that it is perfect for all ages and families can look forward to an authentic and iconic New York City experience on every cruise, with comfortable seating and entertaining tour guides relating surprising details of landmarks, New York City trivia, and history. There’s a cruise for all types of dads and kids, including the Landmarks Cruise, Best of NYC, Harbor Lights, Liberty Cruise, Liberty Super Express, and The Beast (New York’s only jet-powered speedboat attraction). Dads will also love that all Circle Line boats feature large outdoor decks perfect for absorbing New York views under the blue sky and bright sunshine and that they have taken strict precautions to ensure that guests can experience a safe outdoor activity.

Seaport Cinema is returning to The Greens on The Rooftop at Pier 17 this summer and has a kids’ night on June 21 featuring Moana. Dads will love that this is a perfect way to keep the Father’s Day celebrations going. Seaport Cinema offers an iconic under-the-stars movie theater experience surrounded by unbeatable views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge. Each reservation will include a bucket of Bubbly seltzers and popcorn and any additional food and drink can be ordered from The Greens. Reservations will begin at 8 pm for an 8:30 pm movie start and can be made on Tock. Dads will also love that they can show their Seaport Cinema reservation at the Heineken Riverdeck kiosks for $3 off a Heineken can 1 hour before reservation time.

Lightbox Games is currently hosting NYC’s first-ever live game show, Game of 1000 Boxes, and Dads will love this part game show, part audio-visual thrill ride. The interactive experience offers teams of four a series of challenges ranging from the absurd to the sublime. Lightbox’s 360-degree digital projections ensure a highly participatory show. Dad and his family team up IRL for a rollercoaster of high-energy party games that blend teamwork, reaction time, solving puzzles, trivia, social strategy, and lots more. Teams will work together to win the coveted mystery box. Dads will step into the projection-mapped venue, drenched in 360° visuals, for a 1-hour long experience with a dozen ever-evolving games.

Kick Axe has axe throwing open to kids 8+, so it’s a super fun (and unique) family activity! Dads will love that if kids aren’t able to stick the axe, they are more than welcome to throw foam axes and score wherever they hit the target. This way they can compete with the adults. Dads will also love that it is a gorgeous axe throwing lodge in Brooklyn with an outdoor patio. Release dad’s inner lumberjack for some Kick Axe fun with friends and family in honor of Father’s Day. They’re offering booking and gift card discounts to give dad the ultimate gift! Get 10% off your Father’s Day booking with the code “DAD.” Or, purchase gift vouchers (15% off) for later use with the code “GIFT4DAD.” Axe throwing is safe for ages 8+.

There’s so much new and tried and true fun to be had with NYC opening back up. You can also explore the new Legoland, head to a Yankees or Mets game, or visit dad’s favorite steak or BBQ joint and so much more to have a very Happy Father’s Day!