The Best CBD Beauty Products: Benefits and What You Should Look For

CBD (cannabidiol) can be found in many beauty products these days. Since CBD is a natural ingredient that can add some calm even to the most frazzled of parents, moms are starting to incorporate CBD in their beauty regime. We have rounded up our favorite products that we are loving for moms who are ready to hop on the CBD bandwagon.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is from the buds of hemp plants. The buds are the part of the plant that contains a variety of natural chemical compounds that interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to regulate homeostasis and your general sense of physical well-being. When you take CBD, the cannabinoids can offer supplementary and complementary effects in triggering those receptors. The best part? Hemp-derived CBD has minimal traces of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), so you feel balanced without any psychoactive effects.

Know Your CBD

Gunhee Park, the founder of Populum Hemp, a CBD beauty line, shares his tips on what to look for when shopping for CBD in beauty.

What Should You Look for in CBD Beauty Products?

Early research has shown that CBD, a natural compound derived from the hemp plant, may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Many skincare companies are now recognizing this potential and have started to add CBD to their product lineups. When choosing a CBD product, make sure to look at the following:

• Look to see if the product is Full Spectrum versus a CBD Isolate. CBD Isolates are a very refined extract that only offers one single compound. In full-spectrum CBD products, cannabinoids and terpenes work together to create what is called an entourage effect, meaning that the restorative benefits of the whole plant are greater than the sum of its parts. Full-spectrum hemp CBD is purely extracted, minimally refined to leave most of the hemp plant intact, and known to be a more effective form of CBD.

• Does the CBD beauty product contain other natural ingredients, or is a product simply adding CBD to generate buzz? While CBD can be powerful it needs to be complemented with other quality ingredients for the final product to be effective.