Earthy Meets Millennial Acupuncture at WTHN

This earthy-meets-millennial-vibe space is conveniently located in the Flatiron neighborhood, so it’s easy to hop on the subway and get to. During our visit, we found a soothing environment with a friendly and warm receptionist. No clipboards here; the introductory health questionnaire can be completed on an iPad. You will be asked some brief medical history and the issues you would like your therapist to address. The treatment menu offers help with stress and anxiety, as well as fatigue and immunity. The treatment menu is quite enticing which makes it hard to choose, but thankfully, you can also create with your therapist a custom treatment session.

The whole concept of WTHN’s approach is that they make acupuncture easy to incorporate into your routine. You can expect your first visit to be a full 60 minutes, including a 15-minute consultation and 45 minutes of treatment. Future visits are just 45 minutes, and because your patient notes are entered into WTHN’s centralized system, in theory, you can see any of their therapists during your visit. In practice, some therapists do have specialties or particular areas of interest, which is why if you’re looking for help on something specific, like infertility, it might be useful to call ahead to make sure you can consult with someone who specializes in that area.

As mamas we sometimes only give ourselves the grace to practice real self-care (and we don’t mean just a face mask!) when we reach breaking point, but visiting WTHN is a great way to help an ongoing issue such as anxiety or back pain and to get a significant dose of relaxation at the same time.

WTHN

20 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010