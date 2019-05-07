Mother’s Day is almost here, time to treat mom! Spend Mother’s Day at one of these tea places where you can sip out of delicate tea cups and celebrate mom

Every day is practically Mother’s Day in my house but on Sunday, May 12, it’s officially Mother’s Day! It’s a great day to pull out all the stops for mom and the leading ladies in your life and what better way to celebrate than with a tea party! Start a time-tested tradition and take her for a Mother’s Day Tea. With one of these traditional or modern twists on tea, everyone is sure to raise a teacup and have a great time! Have no FOMO because you and your mom, grandma, aunt, or other leading lady will have the best mommy and me moments with these teas to treasure.

Here are the best places for Mother’s Day teas:

The Peninsula New York

Just in time for Mother’s Day, The Peninsula New York is transforming the traditional Afternoon Tea into a whimsical experience with floral-inspired pastries, blooming teas, and stunning installations by McQueens Florals. A complimentary glass of champagne will be served to all mothers. McQueens Florals will also be gifting all mothers a special surprise for those who come to enjoy Afternoon Tea on Saturday and Sunday. This Floral Afternoon Tea is sure to be a bouquet of fun!

Moms will love: the perfect combination of tea, champagne, and fabulous florals

Details: Saturday, May, 11, and Sunday, May 12, 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm in the Gotham Lounge. Price is $75/person.

The Baccarat Hotel

For a sparkling Mother’s Day, The Baccarat Hotel will host a special Fashion tea with St. John’s on Mother’s Day. St. John’s New York and The Baccarat Hotel invite you to a fashion presentation, featuring the latest St. John collection and specialty curated tea service inspired by Baccarat’s history. Moms will love the boutique blends brewed by the renowned tea sommelier that are paired with chef-selected canapes and petit fours. It’s crystal clear that this will be a magnificent Mother’s Day tea (pun intended!).

Moms Will Love: the elevated atmosphere and tea service and the bonus of picking up a Mother’s Day gift at the St. John’s pop up shop!

Details: Sunday, May 12, 1:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Grand Salon. Price is $105/person and $65 for children 12 and under

The Plaza

Head to The Plaza where The Palm Court will be celebrating Mother’s Day on both May 11th and May 12th with a special Afternoon Tea offering. The tea will make mommy feel like royalty while her little loved ones feel like Eloise enjoying the Eloise Tea at the Palm Court. Ladies of all ages will enjoy sipping tea or pink lemonade from the Eloise china teacups. Everyone will savor the sandwiches, scones and preserves, and a trip to the Eloise Shop afterward.

Moms will love: The iconic setting, savory bites and sips, and all the Eloise fun for little ones

Details: Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Pricing is $84 per person or $98 with champagne.

The Williamsburg Hotel

With sweet and savory treats and unique tea blends and tea-inspired cocktails, High Tea at The Williamsburg Hotel is a perfect way to celebrate Mom. High Tea is served in The Lobby at The Williamsburg Hotel, a bright space with beautiful blue banquettes, and live music on the weekends. In addition to enjoying High Tea with Mom, Brooklyn Bread Lab (the property’s warehouse kitchen) offers Kids Baking Classes that are a perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Moms Will Love: the music and magnificent meal (treats range from mini cupcakes to bite-sized avocado toasts) and that the property is incredibly kid-friendly.

Details: Sunday, May 12, 12:00 to 6:00 pm in the Harvey Restaurant. Starts at $30/person.

*image of the High Tea linked here (credit: The Williamsburg Hotel).

Alices Tea Cup

Alice’s Tea Cup is a very family-friendly and stress-free option for a Mother’s Day tea party. The cute (and casual) tea house welcomes kids of all ages with fairy wings and pixie dust to get the tea party started. They also have coloring pages and wiki sticks to keep kiddos busy so the leading lady can truly enjoy her tea and scones. There is an extensive Mad Hatter Tea Party menu for the grown-ups and a special Wee Tea (think grilled cheese and chicken fingers and even homemade baby food!) for the small ones.

Moms will love: The whimsical atmosphere and menu, sumptuous scones, and channeling Wonderland on Mother’s Day.

Details: Sunday, May 12, 8:00am to 8:00pm. Mad Hatter Tea starts at for 2 is $60 and the Wee Tea for kids is $28/child. Accepting reservations for parties of six or more

Blue Box Café

Does your leading lady dream about Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Then head to the Blue Box Café at Tiffany & Co. for your Mother’s Day tea. The intimate space will offer its regular menu all day and is sure to make her feel extra special. Kids of all ages are welcome and family favorites include the homemade waffles with syrup. Don’t forget to spoil mom with a little tiny treasure inside a Blue Box for herself on the way out!

Moms Will Love: the fine dining, details (think a blue box petit four), and design of all things Tiffany.

Details: Sunday, May 12, 12:00 to 4:30pm. Tea starts at $52/per person.

Lady Mendl’s

For an elegant Mother’s Day tea, step inside the Georgian brownstone and enter Lady Mendl’s tea salon. You will be escorted to one of the charming yet cozy rooms and enjoy the chic décor and culinary delights. Mom will delight in each course, especially the scones, tea sandwiches, and multiple dessert courses.

Moms Will Love: the charming, historic setting and fine details (like a hand decorated rose sugar cube)

Details: Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, seating at 12:00, 2:30, and 5 pm. Reservations strongly recommended. Seven-course menu priced at $89/person.

Can’t get a reservation at one of these options? The Carlyle will host their normal afternoon tea from 3-5:30 pm but does not take reservations and is a tried and true spot.

Looking for even more? Others to note include the Crosby Street Hotel, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Russian Tea Room, and St. Regis offering traditional tea service.

Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two