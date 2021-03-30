BASIS Independent Schools in NYC

Between virtual tours, online research, and long applications, finding a school for your little one can be very time-consuming. But as NYC parents we happily (although, let’s admit it, often stressfully) go through the whole process anyway. Why? Because we want our kids to have the best possible start to their education. And at BASIS Independent Schools, a PreK–12 private school network redefining education in NYC, your little scholar will get just that. With a curriculum designed for advanced learning for gifted & talented students in PreK and Kindergarten, your child will be empowered to inquire, create, and think independently from day one.

Before we dive into the many reasons why BASIS Independent Schools is the go-to for a strong start to school, you may be wondering where these campuses are. After all, location convenience is definitely a top priority in busy NYC lives. Here’s the rundown: BASIS Independent Manhattan has two locations: the Upper West Side for PreK–5 and the newly-built campus in Chelsea for grades 6–12. Looking for a school in Brooklyn? Along with the flagship Brooklyn campus in Red Hook, we have exciting news for your little ones: Head of School Ms. Shari D. Cameron proudly leads BASIS Independent Brooklyn’s expansion to a brand new PreK–Grade 2 campus in Downtown Brooklyn at City Point! This 62,000-square-foot, thoughtfully designed campus will open up in fall 2021.

Now, back to BASIS Independent Schools’ stellar approach to early learning: it all starts with laying strong foundations in PreKindergarten. Throughout the Early Learning Program (PreK – Kindergarten) your kids will be encouraged to explore a variety of academic and creative disciplines, including, but not limited to, engineering/STEM, literacy, Mandarin, music, art, drama, and World Discovery. “Our spiraling curriculum is by far what really separates us from other programs,” says Ms. Cameron. “We are constantly building upon skills and helping students build their confidence in their learning. Students are presented with a skill and then dig a little deeper every year.”

We love the hands-on classes in languages and engineering that help little scholars build public speaking skills, critical inquiry, and flexible problem solving. If you’re looking for a school that will set a high bar for your child early on, then the BASIS Curriculum is for you. And get this—students often leave the Early Learning Program at two levels higher than the standard reading level!

While BASIS Independent Schools sets high expectations for its students, your kiddo will also have plenty of support along the way. With two teachers in each classroom, your kids will be able to confidently tackle accelerated learning challenges and unlock their full potential. Teachers at BASIS Independent Schools go above and beyond crafting engaging lessons that spark a love of learning by creating nurturing class environments and collaborating with deans who work as a liaison to parents. “Cultivating love and excitement for learning in the foundational years of a child’s educational experience is key for sustained passion and success as students advance in their educational journeys,” adds Ms. Cameron.

One of our favorite parts about BASIS Independent Schools is that it emphasizes growth in all areas, both academically and in social-emotional progress. The curriculum is designed to encourage students to build executive functioning, self-help, and social-skills as they learn new content. And as our kiddos are encouraged to challenge themselves and work with others, the classroom becomes a safe environment where they can be curious, inquisitive, and bold. “In teaching different age groups across various disciplines, I learned first-hand the importance of treating each child as an individual, appreciating their unique differences, and supporting their strengths,” says Mr. Han Lee, Head of School at Basis Independent Manhattan Lower, “The BASIS Curriculum coupled with a focus on social-emotional learning is a formula that makes a long-lasting impact on our youngest students.”

Love the advanced Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Schools as much as we do? Well, both BASIS Independent Brooklyn and BASIS Independent Manhattan are hosting upcoming Virtual Open Houses, so join the interest list today to learn more!