American Girl Fans Flip for Lila: American Girl’s 2024 Girl of the Year

American Girl fans are flipping with excitement over the debut of Lila Monetti, American Girl’s 2024 “Girl of the Year.” Ten-year-old Lila Monetti is a confident gymnast and first-time horseback rider from St. Paul, Minnesota, and AG fans of all ages love her already!

The Girl of the Year arrived earlier than usual so fans can add this new, beloved doll to the family just in time for the holiday season.

Lila joins American Girl’s lineup of inspirational characters who impart meaningful life lessons to help girls learn and grow with confidence.

Whether she’s on her horseback or in the gym, Lila is a skilled athlete who’s learning how to take on new challenges, including moving up to a competitive gymnastics team, balancing her friendships, and exploring new hobbies.

During her first visit to a nearby riding camp, Lila befriends their newest horse, a Palomino named Hollyhock, and discovers new ways to build her skills and confidence at the gym, while also helping Hollyhock find her footing at the stable.

Her sweet story is sure to resonate with and motivate her readers.

Lila joins American Girl’s line of contemporary characters that inspires children to make a positive difference in the world.

Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, said, “As with all our beloved characters, Lila will inspire kids to face new challenges with purpose and positivity and find the joy and strength that comes from unexpected friendships.”

Lila’s character comes to life in a beautiful, 18-inch doll, adorned in plenty of sparkle and shine from her glittery pink tank to her cool hair accessories. Fans will love her exclusive look with amber eyes and caramel-colored hair styled in two half ponytails.

She is splendidly styled and ready for action in a glittery pink tank and track pants with colorful sandals, bracelets, and hairbands that perfectly match her accessories.

Families will love that in honor of Lila and to further the brand’s longstanding commitment to literacy and building strong readers, American Girl is donating $25,000 in retail value of Girl of the Year books to Save the Children’s U.S. Literacy Program.

American Girl fans will be delighted that that there is already a full line of Lila products to shop and events planned.

For gymnastics fans, Lila’s collection features a doll-sized balance beam, uneven bars, and practice and competition outfits made in partnership with GK Elite, the world’s leading brand of gymnastics apparel for over 40 years.

For horseback riding fans, the new collection includes Lila’s four-legged friend Hollyhock. There’s also a 20-piece Honeycrisp Hill Horse Stable, with grooming stall and washing station, as well as an adorable plush of the camp’s energetic corgi, Mighty Mae.

Fans can further explore Lila’s new world through the following activities:

Visit American Girl retail to explore Lila’s product collection and enjoy Lila-inspired activities and experiences, including salon styles for girls and dolls, Hollyhock Pet Pampering, Lila-themed menu items in the Cafe, and more

Tour Lila’s room later this month and explore all the AG characters at the free Virtual Museum

Read about Why Lila Matters , including a Q&A with author Erin Falligant

The Lila collection is available at americangirl.com and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide.

Psst… Check out these 10 Halloween Pet Parades in NYC and on Long Island!