A NYC Ramadhan

With the month of Ramadhan approaching, as a Muslim who will be fasting, I’ve already put away my lunch bag and started to prepare myself as I join the 1.9 billion Muslims around the world who will be fasting every single day of this holy month.

In addition to staying away from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, during Ramadhan, many Muslims also stay away from gossiping, arguing, swearing and other habits that we choose to improve on.

A Special Month

Ramadhan is a month where whether you are a practicing Muslim or not, you can participate. The month brings a sense of togetherness as friends and families gather at mosques around the globe to pray and break their fasts together. Though not required, as children, we are so excited to join in the fast and often start with fasting for half a day or a few hours. As we grow older and strengthen our willpower, we feel a sense of accomplishment after fasting for a full day and joining the grownups for a memorable sunset meal called iftar. The month is a break from the day-to-day and provides a special time of reflection when we all work to improve ourselves, in whatever way we see fit.

My Experience

Personally, I look forward to Ramadhan with anticipation every single year. The shiny decorations, the delicious food, the sparkling lights and the contagious buzz of energy stay with me through the rest of the year! A big focus for my family and for most Muslims is helping those in need. When we fast, our grumbling stomachs remind us of the less fortunate who fast every day of their lives with no iftar to look forward to. On weekends in Ramadhan, people at my mosque come together to make care packages for the homeless and collect funds for charity. We also attend late night programs where we pray together and then play sports afterwards. I have many memories of Ramadhan, including the time we had an ice cream truck come to our mosque at midnight and the time we headed into the city to hand out care packages and blankets after iftar.

Eid-ul-Fitr

At the end of the month, we have a big celebration called Eid-ul-Fitr. On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr we start the day with Eid prayers at the mosque and continue on through the day giving charity, eating sweets and exchanging gifts. Many of us make time to visit the graveyard to remember family and friends who are no longer with us. In New York City, we are blessed to have this day off from school, allowing us to celebrate with our friends!

If you’re in the city, you can take part in some of the festivities at local iftars, Ramadhan and Eid fairs.

