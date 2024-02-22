Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
A Guide to Volunteering on Long Island

Volunteering helps teach kids the value of what they have and why it’s important to help those who may not have as much. It also helps build strong family bonds as you work together as a family to do good. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, giving back spreads goodwill and joy to the community. 

There’s no shortage of places to volunteer on Long Island, but that can mean the sheer number of choices are overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for volunteering as a family on Long Island. This list will help you find the perfect way to give back!

Crossroads Farm at Grossman’s

480 Hempstead Ave, Malverne, NY 11565

Volunteers are an important part of helping Crossroads serve their community. If you’re a family that loves the outdoors, get involved with planting, harvesting and ground keeping. They’re also looking for volunteers to help with running the farmstand or educational and fundraising events. The volunteer schedule for the spring will be announced soon. Crossroads accepts volunteers ages 14 or older. 

Friends of Hempstead Plains

Community College Biology Department, Garden City, NY 11530

Help keep Hempstead Plains beautiful. Starting at the beginning of the season in March, drop in for hand weeding gardens and pathways, removing invasive plants and other seasonal tasks. Children under 14 require a parent on site. 

HorseAbility

223 Store Hill Rd, Old Westbury, NY 11568

Kids or families that love horses will feel right at home volunteering with HorseAbility. HorseAbility provides equine services to children and adults with disabilities. Volunteers help with horse care, barn chores, treatment sessions, outreach and facility maintenance. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. 

Island Harvest

Multiple Locations in Melville, Uniondale, Calverton and Brentwood

Island Harvest is the largest hunger relief organization on Long Island, striving to end hunger and reduce food waste.

Volunteers can help by running local food drives, helping with community food distribution, picking up and delivering perishable food, working on the farm, providing office support and more.

The minimum age for volunteering is 12 years old, and anyone under 16 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian, making it a great choice for families with older children. 

Jewish Association Serving the Aging (JASA) 

570 W Walnut St, Long Beach, NY 11561

Accepting volunteers of all ages, the JASA offers a variety of services that help improve the lives of seniors across the city. Offering everything from meals to legal services, the JASA is committed to empowering and embracing the elderly community of New York.

Long Island Children’s Museum

11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

Support the Long Island Children’s Museum in delivering educational experiences to museum visitors. Volunteer opportunities at the museum include interacting with visitors on the museum floor, giving tours and helping with workshops. The minimum age to volunteer is 14. 

Sweetbriar Nature Center

62 Eckernkamp Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787

Long Islanders 16 years old and up can volunteer at the Sweetbriar Nature Center and help provide wildlife rehabilitation and nature education to Suffolk County. Volunteers can lead nature programs for schools and other groups, help with garden maintenance, assist in the Butterfly and Moth Vivarium and more. 

So Many Opportunities for Long Island Volunteering As a Family

All it takes is a click or a phone call to start teaching your kids the importance of giving back. This list is just a small sample of places where you and your family can volunteer on Long Island, so you can find a place to give back to your community in a way that makes sense for you and your family. 

It’s better to give than to receive so use this list to help you find the joy of giving back as a family! 

