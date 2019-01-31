8 Spots to Watch Super Bowl LIII with the Whole Family

As the NFL post-season comes to a close and the NFL’s top competitive teams show themselves, all bets are off. For the second time in Super Bowl history the AFC’s champions, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, will play to win this Sunday. Now it’s time for the family to decide where they’re going to watch America’s coasts compete for the Super Bowl LIII cup Sunday, February 3. Whether your family is rooting for the West Coast or the East or just watching for the commercials, we’ve found a few places that you and your family will be sure to score even if your fave football team doesn’t.

8 Spots to Watch Super Bowl LIII

The Craft Studio: If you’re in the mood for good food, games, crafts, and complimentary beverages for the parents than the Craft Studio’s Family Super Bowl Party is for you! This event is $40 for ages 2 and up, and for siblings, $28 a head. This place fills up fast so be sure to reserve your family’s place 24 hours before the big game! 1657 3rd Avenue. (212) 831-6626. craftstudionyc.com

The Ainsworth: For families with older kids who still want to get out and enjoy the game on the town, go to The Ainsworth. With sliders, oysters, burgers and fries, this stylish neighborhood restaurant does the Super Bowl right. Adorned with 65 TV screens and cushy leather seats, the family is bound to have a great time chowing down on American fare while watching the Patriots and Rams score touchdowns.10am-1am. À la carte menu, $8-11. Locations:111 East 18th Street, (212) 673-2467; 122 West 26th Street, (212) 741-0645; 45 East 33rd Street, (212) 201-1228; 121 Fulton Street, (646) 545-6647. theainsworth.com

Twist & Smash’d: If your family finds itself East of the river and game time is swiftly approach, Twist & Smash’d has 55 TV screens to ensure you and your kin don’t miss a minute. From Original Burgers to Caesar Salads to three cheese Mac & Cheese, this all-American sports bar’s menu will be sure to have something for each member of the family and, if the game sparks a little competition among the clan, settle the dispute on Twist & Smash’d’s indoor bocce courts! 34-02 Steinway Street, Astoria, Queens. (718) 806-1542. twistandsmashdsports.com

Warren 77: With sports memorabilia decorating the walls, leather green booths, retro tabletop video games, and individual televisions for each table, Warren 77 is perfect for the sports fanatics and commercial lovers of your family combined. Serving a variety of dishes, from wings to veggie burgers, this character filled sports bar is sure to cater to the interests of every member of the family. 77 Warren Street. (212) 227-8994. warren77nyc.com

Brother Jimmy’s: Serving up hush puppies, slow-smokin’ barbeque, and classic southern hospitality, for those of you who couldn’t make it to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII will feel like you’re there! With appetizers, wings and sides galore, Brother Jimmy’s is sure to offer you and your kin an unforgettable experience. Treat you and your family to some classic southern-style dishes and the best seats to the game in New York City! À la carte menu, $8-$23.50 & children’s menu (age 12 and under): free children’s meal with every $10 spent by an adult. Locations: 181 Lexington Avenue, (212) 779-7427; 116 East 16th Street, (212) 673-6465; 416 8th Avenue. (212) 967-7603. brotherjimmys.com

Empellon Al Pastor: For those families who love a good game but love a good taco more, head over to Empellon Al Pastor for the best of both worlds. With a 100” projection screen located over the bar to keep tabs on the game, you and the family can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes. If you don’t like tacos but love Mexican cuisine don’t fret! Empellon Al Pastor offers everything from burritos to chicken fingers and curly fries. If your family is looking for a laid back night to chill around the table, eat good food, and check in on the game this spot is for you! 1pm to midnight. À la carte menu, $5-14 & unlimited tacos and adult drinks, $45pp for 1.5 hours. 132 St. Marks Place. (212) 367-0999. empellon.com

Harlem Tavern: Located on the corner of 116th street and Fredrick Douglas Blvd., this local beer garden and restaurant transforms into sports central at kickoff. Parents can choose from a variety of local ales and signature entrees while kids order from their own play card, choosing from feature dishes such as penne pasta with tomato sauce, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, and burgers. As the patriots and rams battle it out on the big screen, your family can sit back, relax and enjoy the game at this local neighborhood joint.Adult à la carte menu, $9-26; Children’s (under age 12) à la carte menu, $6 each. 2153 Fredick Douglas Blvd. (212) 866-4500. harlemtavern.com

The Playwright Irish Pub: With their very own Football Menu and a host of TV’s, wander over to Midtown to watch the game at the Playwright Irish Pub. Every member of the family is bound to find something to order with delectable menu options like the Playwright Burger, Caprese Panini, and Vegetable Quesadilla. If you and your quarterbacks are still hungry when Maroon 5 takes to the stage at half-time, be sure to check out the Playwright’s dessert menu which offers a host of delectable treats ranging from New York Cheesecake to Strawberry Ice Cream. À la carte NFL menu, $13-18 & à la carte children’s menu, $9 each. 27 West 35 Street. 212-268-8868. playwrightirishpubnyc.com