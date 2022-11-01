5 Best Queens Party Places (that kids will love!)

Do you know what we love about throwing a birthday party not at home? First, it is effortless on your end when you choose to book a party for your little one. Secondly, it means that from the moment you walk into that space, the kids will be entertained and be thrown a memorable birthday for all invited.

Luckily, we have 5 venues in and near Queens that are fun, adventurous, and, most importantly, memorable birthday spots to book for your kiddo’s next big day!

At My Gym, every party is a perfectly planned celebration created especially for the birthday child with unique song and game requests made prior to the occasion. The My Gym talented party specialists will design an unforgettable birthday bash your whole family will treasure. And all of their parties feature nonstop action-packed activities, games, puppets, songs, and more! Every child will share in the fun with a ride down the Zip-Line. Perfect for kids ages 1 – 11 Years! Celebrate your child’s birthday with exhilarating age-appropriate games and original activities, relays, rides, songs, puppets, and more. Their Space Flight ride and special Birthday March make it clear this is no ordinary celebration. Relax and enjoy! The My Gym Staff is happy to handle it all. Beyond the fun- the kids can also manage every detail, such as paper goods, party favors, and food. They want you to focus on the Moments that Matter most on this very special day. Spaces fill up quickly. Call or text 718-380-4599. 176-60 Union Tpke #310, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366, 718- 380-4599, mygym.com/queens.

Head to this fun spot for a memorable birthday party at the world-renowned indoor attraction American Dream for your child’s next birthday. Stay cool by the pool at DreamWorks Water Park or coast into thrills at Nickelodeon Universe! At the American Dream fun destination- the birthday possibilities are endless. Kids can enjoy visits with their favorite characters, customizable food & drink menus, face painting & glitter tattoos, Magic Memories photo & party favor packages, Candy raid, Graffiti wall and more. 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 833-263-7326, americandream.com/locations, americandream.com/birthdays.

Bounce ‘N Play strives to make every child WOWED! The 5000 sq foot private party space features a rock climbing wall, a two level jungle gym, rides, VR, bounce houses, a 22 foot high slide, a smaller slide for your less adventurous child and even a designated toddler area with a carousel. All parties are private and are kicked up a notch with laser and club lights that are turned on when hosts get in the groove and play games and dance with the kids! Everything from parachute games to the latest dances, parties are aimed to please kids from 1-13. Their play space is built for adults and kids, so parents, get ready to play too or play with their interactive arcades! 20-21 Steinway St. Astoria, NY 11105, 718-777-PLAY(7529), BounceNPLAYNY.com.

The new Dream Wheel NJ, at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ (a quick 20 minutes from Manhattan), offers a wide range of kids’ birthday party packages to make the special day unique and unforgettable! Private areas and café space paired with private “gondolas” to experience amazing views of the NYC skyline from almost 300 feet in the air. For yummy food, partygoers can eat at Deep Fried Love; the in-house carnival-type treats café. Munch on Deep Fried Oreos, Corndogs and cotton candy, and it is not a party if you don’t have four choices of flavored lemonade. Your party kid and friends will make memories that last forever! Dream Wheel NJ, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 201-800-4261, DreamWheelNJ.com, info@dreamwheelnj.com.

Gym-Azing Parties are the latest fun and original way to entertain children. Their Fun-Packed party includes the bouncer, face-painting, bubble machine, party games, dance exercises to their favorite pop songs, and funky routines, equally popular for girls and boys. Gym-Azing provides everything you need to make your child’s party extra special, from party customization in theme and song selections to your choice of party packages, including food and beverages! 27-14 23rd Ave, Astoria, Queens, gym-azing.com.